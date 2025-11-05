Tennessee's Open-Air Mall With Smoky Mountain Views Is Like Shopping In An Old-World Fairytale Village

America has some of the best malls in the world, and many have their own unique personalities. The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall in Seattle is a funky shopping mecca for vintage lovers, while the famous Mall of America is the country's largest, and a giant Midwest entertainment destination. But if you prefer shopping in a beautiful outdoor setting, and want to feel like you've stepped back to ye olde times, The Village in Downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is the place to go. This open-air mall is overflowing with character, from the European architecture and photo-friendly fountain to the inviting gardens and local boutiques.

"What a hidden find in Gatlinburg ... It felt like we were in the old parts of European cities!" one besotted visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. The Village is actually listed in the top 20 things to do in Gatlinburg on Tripadvisor, where it was also a Travelers' Choice award winner in 2025. With a 4.6-star rating from over 1,000 reviews, it's clearly a favorite when it comes to shopping and sightseeing. People rave about the variety of stores, and how the architecture and peaceful setting feels as if you're wandering through a charming village.

You can browse and dine at over 25 boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. The shops range from places selling bath and body products, like Misty Mountain Soap Co., to ones that sell handmade sterling silver jewelry for men and women, which you can find at The Silver Tree. Toy Crazy is one of the most popular with kids (for obvious reasons). It's like stepping into a giant toy chest filled with dolls, plushies, games, and miniature cars. There are also shops were you can stock up on socks, shoes, and gear for hiking in the Smoky Mountains, which surround and overlook the mall.