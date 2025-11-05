Tennessee's Open-Air Mall With Smoky Mountain Views Is Like Shopping In An Old-World Fairytale Village
America has some of the best malls in the world, and many have their own unique personalities. The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall in Seattle is a funky shopping mecca for vintage lovers, while the famous Mall of America is the country's largest, and a giant Midwest entertainment destination. But if you prefer shopping in a beautiful outdoor setting, and want to feel like you've stepped back to ye olde times, The Village in Downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is the place to go. This open-air mall is overflowing with character, from the European architecture and photo-friendly fountain to the inviting gardens and local boutiques.
"What a hidden find in Gatlinburg ... It felt like we were in the old parts of European cities!" one besotted visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. The Village is actually listed in the top 20 things to do in Gatlinburg on Tripadvisor, where it was also a Travelers' Choice award winner in 2025. With a 4.6-star rating from over 1,000 reviews, it's clearly a favorite when it comes to shopping and sightseeing. People rave about the variety of stores, and how the architecture and peaceful setting feels as if you're wandering through a charming village.
You can browse and dine at over 25 boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. The shops range from places selling bath and body products, like Misty Mountain Soap Co., to ones that sell handmade sterling silver jewelry for men and women, which you can find at The Silver Tree. Toy Crazy is one of the most popular with kids (for obvious reasons). It's like stepping into a giant toy chest filled with dolls, plushies, games, and miniature cars. There are also shops were you can stock up on socks, shoes, and gear for hiking in the Smoky Mountains, which surround and overlook the mall.
Find food and fun at Tennessee's fairytale mall, The Village
While roaming The Village, you'll notice a distinct Irish and Scottish feel to the place. That speaks to Gatlinburg's Scots-Irish heritage. Boudicca's Celtic Pub is one of the best places to get into the mood. The cozy pub transports you to Ireland with its hearty menu and selection of Irish beer, including well-poured pints of Guinness. Ask for the famous Banger Burger if you're hankering for delicious pub grub. If you're more of a coffee drinker, head to the town's oldest roaster, Coffee & Company, for delicious coffee and sweet treats. Speaking of sweet things, The Donut Friar might be the most talked-about stop here. The fresh cinnamon donuts and sweet pastries are hard to resist. Different types of donuts are made throughout the morning, so if you time it right, you could be having the freshest donuts of your life while walking beneath a backdrop of Smoky Mountain morning views.
When you're ready to break up the shopping and eating, Gatlin's Escape Games not only sells puzzles and board games, it also puts you into the game with its magic-themed escape room. Right behind the games shop is Gatlin's Mini Golf, which has fun outdoor and indoor mini golf courses.
The Village mall is near the center of Gatlinburg, about 40 miles from Knoxville, and a perfect addition to a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. You can drive there in about an hour from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS). Since Gatlinburg is a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it has hotels, motels, and lodges for different budgets. One great place to stay is the Sidney James Mountain Lodge, an affordable Gatlinburg hotel right near the town's attractions and dining.