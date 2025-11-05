One Of Texas' Top Retirement Spots Offers Quiet Suburban Living With Parks, Trails, And Amenities Near Houston

Friendswood stands out as a retirement destination not only for its lower crime rates and safe neighborhoods, but also because it offers a lower cost of living for retirees. With an overall cost of living 14% lower than the national average and 5% lower than Texas as a whole, per the Economic Research Institute, Friendswood provides an affordable living option without sacrificing quality of life. While the median rent of $1,698 in Friendswood (via Niche) is a bit higher than both Houston's $1,313 and Galveston's $1,278, the overall cost of living in these major cities (above the state average) makes Friendswood a more affordable option overall.

Aside from safety and cost benefits, social opportunities for seniors and visitors are equally abundant. Friendswood hosts popular annual events like the Fourth of July Celebration at Stevenson Park, "Concerts in the Park" during spring and summer, and multiple seasonal holiday festivities. Weekly farmers' markets and craft fairs offer additional opportunities to socialize while embracing Friendswood's laid-back pace.

With just over 41,000 residents and a compact size, the city makes daily life easy with groceries and essential healthcare services all within a short distance of residential neighborhoods. The city invests in its senior population through resources like the Friendswood Activity Building, which hosts fitness classes, dance groups, and community events tailored for older adults. The area is also packed in trails, parks, and golf courses for a range of recreation options.