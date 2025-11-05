The Mouthwatering Farm-To-Table Spot That Makes This Fast-Growing City A Culinary Destination

Known as Music City due to its roots as the home of country music and an iconic live music scene, Nashville was the 10th fastest-growing city in the U.S. in 2024. Between 2020 and 2024, over 100,000 people relocated to Nashville due to factors like affordability, no state income tax, and a hot job market, bringing its current population to nearly 700,000 — and that growth is expected to continue at a brisk pace. A key U.S. business hub, the city is served by Nashville International Airport.

Plenty of observers have noted Nashville as having a blend of Southern charm and metropolitan atmosphere. The city's attractiveness owes much to its music venues, family friendliness, and nightlife (for example, Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert's Tex-Mex Nashville Bar). It offers a variety of travel accommodations that can meet everyone's needs. It's also home to three of Tennessee's top 10 hotels and their incredible restaurants: the Thompson Nashville (a quiet luxury hotel in a skyscraper ranked fourth best in the world), Hermitage Hotel, and Bobby Hotel. Nashville is also known for its diverse culinary offerings, not only at the aforementioned hotels, but also at standalone restaurants like The Farm House.

Founded in 2013 by Nashville native Chef Trey Cioccia, The Farm House is located in Nashville's SoBro (South of Broadway) neighborhood. It's near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, and the Johnny Cash Museum. It's in good company with other notable restaurants, like The Finch, The Iberian Pig, and more — all evidence of Nashville's culinary appeal. But The Farm House tries to set itself apart from its peers with its self-described "Southern-inspired fare and gracious service."