The Mouthwatering Farm-To-Table Spot That Makes This Fast-Growing City A Culinary Destination
Known as Music City due to its roots as the home of country music and an iconic live music scene, Nashville was the 10th fastest-growing city in the U.S. in 2024. Between 2020 and 2024, over 100,000 people relocated to Nashville due to factors like affordability, no state income tax, and a hot job market, bringing its current population to nearly 700,000 — and that growth is expected to continue at a brisk pace. A key U.S. business hub, the city is served by Nashville International Airport.
Plenty of observers have noted Nashville as having a blend of Southern charm and metropolitan atmosphere. The city's attractiveness owes much to its music venues, family friendliness, and nightlife (for example, Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert's Tex-Mex Nashville Bar). It offers a variety of travel accommodations that can meet everyone's needs. It's also home to three of Tennessee's top 10 hotels and their incredible restaurants: the Thompson Nashville (a quiet luxury hotel in a skyscraper ranked fourth best in the world), Hermitage Hotel, and Bobby Hotel. Nashville is also known for its diverse culinary offerings, not only at the aforementioned hotels, but also at standalone restaurants like The Farm House.
Founded in 2013 by Nashville native Chef Trey Cioccia, The Farm House is located in Nashville's SoBro (South of Broadway) neighborhood. It's near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, and the Johnny Cash Museum. It's in good company with other notable restaurants, like The Finch, The Iberian Pig, and more — all evidence of Nashville's culinary appeal. But The Farm House tries to set itself apart from its peers with its self-described "Southern-inspired fare and gracious service."
The Farm House's elevated Southern comfort food
Since opening, The Farm House has become one of Nashville's local favorite haunts, serving "scratch-made Southern comfort food with a modern touch." Chef Trey Cioccia's mission is to share the culinary culture he grew up around, and the restaurant's location in a downtown building, featuring sliding barn doors and restored farm tables as part of the decor, serves as an example of that vision. It attracts diners of all walks of life, from businesspeople to event attendees to tourists, thanks to its proximity to some of Nashville's revered attractions and event venues.
The Farm House is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for supper and happy hour, and Saturdays and Sundays for brunch. Farmers in the southern and midwestern U.S have used the word supper instead of dinner as the main meal of the day,and it infers a social gathering. This both conveys the warm hospitality and dining experience that Cioccia, along with executive chef Robert Compton and chef de cuisine Clarence Passmore, wishes to convey at The Farm House. The menus also reflect the restaurant's quest for elevated comfort food. For supper, discover favorites like fried green tomatoes, roasted hot chicken, and cornbread. Try the pimento cheese beignets, biscuits and gravy, and chicken and waffles for brunch.
In addition to a local, national, and international beer and wine list, the bar serves classic and creative cocktails, including a barrel-aged old-fashioned, a strawberry margarita, and a cucumber gin and tonic. The restaurant is known for its "all you need to drink" Mimosas and Bloody Marys at brunch. During happy hour, enjoy two-for-one beers and cocktails, such as an American mule or Southern remedy, the latter made from sweet tea bourbon, lemon, and ginger beer.