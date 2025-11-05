Arizona's Affordable Hidden Suburb Outside Tucson Was Once A Thriving Mining Town

The affordability of Arizona, combined with its mountain, desert, and other scenic landscapes, makes it one of those dream destinations for budget-conscious travelers. After all, it is one of the top five U.S. states where retirees could live on social security alone, according to a study. Many flock to the state's largest cities of Phoenix and Tucson for affordability, but the smaller, hidden towns outside each often attract retirees and others seeking low-cost living. One of these hidden gems is San Manuel, located in the suburbs of Tucson; it was once a thriving copper mining town.

While interest in copper around San Manuel dates to the 1800s, nothing substantial happened on the site until the 1940s, when the Magma Copper Company purchased land there, leading to the eventual creation of the San Manuel Mine. The mine opened in 1952, followed by the construction of the master-planned community in 1953 by Del Webb Construction Company, estimated for 8,000 residents. The town grew to about 5,000 residents and was considered the largest underground copper mine in the world during the 1980s before the price of copper waned; the mine was closed in 2003, with more than 2,500 workers losing their jobs.

The rural community of San Manuel lies along the San Pedro River, overlooking the surrounding Galiuro Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of Tucson in Pinal County. San Manuel is home to approximately 3,269 residents and covers about 20 square miles of land. According to Niche, San Manuel ranks No. 1 among Arizona suburbs with the lowest cost of living, No. 5 among the best suburbs for buying a house in Arizona, and No. 13 for places with the lowest cost of living in the state.