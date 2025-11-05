Arizona's Affordable Hidden Suburb Outside Tucson Was Once A Thriving Mining Town
The affordability of Arizona, combined with its mountain, desert, and other scenic landscapes, makes it one of those dream destinations for budget-conscious travelers. After all, it is one of the top five U.S. states where retirees could live on social security alone, according to a study. Many flock to the state's largest cities of Phoenix and Tucson for affordability, but the smaller, hidden towns outside each often attract retirees and others seeking low-cost living. One of these hidden gems is San Manuel, located in the suburbs of Tucson; it was once a thriving copper mining town.
While interest in copper around San Manuel dates to the 1800s, nothing substantial happened on the site until the 1940s, when the Magma Copper Company purchased land there, leading to the eventual creation of the San Manuel Mine. The mine opened in 1952, followed by the construction of the master-planned community in 1953 by Del Webb Construction Company, estimated for 8,000 residents. The town grew to about 5,000 residents and was considered the largest underground copper mine in the world during the 1980s before the price of copper waned; the mine was closed in 2003, with more than 2,500 workers losing their jobs.
The rural community of San Manuel lies along the San Pedro River, overlooking the surrounding Galiuro Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of Tucson in Pinal County. San Manuel is home to approximately 3,269 residents and covers about 20 square miles of land. According to Niche, San Manuel ranks No. 1 among Arizona suburbs with the lowest cost of living, No. 5 among the best suburbs for buying a house in Arizona, and No. 13 for places with the lowest cost of living in the state.
Getting to know affordable San Manuel, Arizona and planning your visit
To take a deeper dive into what makes San Manuel affordable, consider that the median home value in San Manuel is $112,600, lower than the nationwide average of $303,400, per Niche. Homeownership rates still hover high in the community — 82% as of this writing — while those who do rent pay a median of $740 monthly, less than the national average of $1,348. Residents in San Manuel earn a median household income of $48,333 annually, significantly lower than the U.S. median of $78,538 – but that income can stretch further thanks to a lower cost of living. According to Salary.com, monthly expenses in San Manuel are approximately 40% lower than the U.S. average, with $1,810 per month for an individual and $3,788 per month for a family of four. Combining that with housing costs, the cost of living for an individual is around $2,398 monthly, and $5,280 for families of four, which is 3% lower than the nationwide average, and 152% lower than the rest of the state.
To come see San Manuel for yourself, you can fly into Tucson International Airport, approximately 58 miles away, or arrive via bus or train into downtown Tucson, and then take a car along Arizona's Highway 77 to reach this rural destination. On the way, you can also stop in the quirky town of Oracle, where the "mountains meet desert," 13 miles from San Manuel. Oracle may be your best bet for overnight accommodations, including the historic El Rancho Robles Guest Ranch, featuring rooms and casitas across 21 acres. Although limited, San Manuel does have the 7 SKY Motel, which offers motel rooms, RV spaces, and monthly apartments at affordable rates, and within close proximity to attractions and town services.
Exploring the former mining town of San Manuel and its outdoor adventures
The small rural community of San Manuel offers plenty for visitors and locals to explore, especially given its recognition as a gateway community along the 800-mile-long Arizona National Scenic Trail. The trail crosses at mile marker 202.5 just west of town at Webb Road. From that crossing, you can access local pathways such as the easy 1-milelong 7B Ranch Nature Trail.
San Manuel is a well-known spot for off-roading adventures and zip-lining tours. The 23.5-mile San Manuel to Mount Lemmon OHV Trail is frequented by mountain bikers and off road vehicle enthusiasts through the Coronado National Forest. Tucson Adventure Rentals offers ATV and UTV rentals, as well as guided excursions for those looking for some speedy off road capers. Nearby, Arizona Zipline Adventures in Oracle offers guided zipline tours on five different lines, including a sunset option and a giant swing ride over the desert canyon.
With the mine closed and not open for public touring, your closest mine-related exploration is the San Manuel Historical Society Museum, open Saturdays and by appointment, featuring exhibits and artifacts of the area's copper-mining past. The first Saturday of each month also provides an opportunity to experience and support local businesses at the San Manuel Street Market along Fifth Avenue, showcasing local artisan jewelry, crafts, and food. To dig even deeper into mining history and desert sunsets, consider taking an unforgettable road trip through Tucs,on which boasts hidden ghost towns along the way.