Ranked A 'Best Rising Southern City,' This West Virginia Mountain Hub Fuses Nightlife, Restaurants, And Hotels
West Virginia is known for its vibrant energy in the form of Southern charm, vast landscapes, and things to do which keep you rooted in nature and community fun. Whether you're looking for a 'Little Bahamas' where snorkeling in a pristine lake is the go-to form of fun or you're ready to explore the oldest town in West Virginia where quirky meets unique restaurants, you're bound to find something that appeals to you in the state. It is especially exciting if being around artistic minds and college energy is exciting for you. Ranked as one of the rising best cities of the South, Morgantown is the place to keep on your radar.
Morgantown's history dates back to the Native American tribes of the Monongahela and Iroquois nations before European settlers arrived. The settlement was first established in 1766 along the Monongahela river banks. These days Morgantown is most known for being the home of the West Virginia University. Beyond the campus, it is known to be walkable and the downtown region is one of the best places to wander with plenty of underground places to explore to try local food and activities. Morgantown is loved by residents and travelers alike looking to browse art galleries, museums, diners, and more. Fall foliage is always breathtaking in West Virginia and luckily this is the best time to visit the city. The nearest international airport to Morgantown is Pittsburgh International to the north which is approximately 78 miles away. Morgantown has its own airport — the Morgantown Municipal Airport — which has connections to Pittsburgh International (PIT) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).
Where to eat and drink when visiting Morgantown
It's no secret that Morgantown is abundant in quirky coffee shops and art-filled hubs, much like this underrated artsy West Virginia college city known as the state's hot dog capital. The Blue Moose Coffeehouse is the place to get your fix of caffeine and warmth in this buzzing college town. It was opened in 1993 and in over 30 years of operation has become one of the best places to sip quality coffee, munch on baked goods, and tuck into Southern comforts. While it was previously loved for its quirky and retro 2000s vibe, after the COVID pandemic it became more of a modern coffeehouse, still with some glimmers of its unique vintage legacy and mounted moose antlers. The coffeehouse, located on 248 Walnut Street, also offers live music events, art exhibitions, readings, and open mics, serving as a cultural hub for the community.
Crockett's Lodge is another place to stop by for a true Morgantown experience which blends college spirit with the air of beachside bliss. Located in the western part of Morgantown, it has become the place to relax and catch a game with friendly faces. Locals say it's the spot to enjoy the coldest beer in West Virginia, and that it serves up the best Philly cheesesteak in the area. The most recommended menu item to check out are the wings, which have been cooked the exact same way for the last 30 years. On Wednesdays, you'll be able to snag some wings for 60 cents. Crockett's Lodge is located on 3395 University Avenue.
Where to visit for a good time in Morgantown
As far as nightlife goes, Morgantown has more than earned its spot as one of the region's most unique options. To take in a dose of nostalgic college bar fun, Mario's Fishbowl is the place to end the night. The eatery dates all the way to back to 1949, making it a long-standing and integral part of the city's history on Richwood Avenue. The name of the bar came about since the owners started selling beer out of ice cream goblets, which were originally one of the key offerings for little ones and later became a classic symbol of big beer servings and old school fun for all visiting. The walls are lined with multiple notes and words scrawled on napkins, dollar bills, and more from previous nights spent in good company at Mario's Fishbowl. Today it is most known and visited for its frozen fishbowls and lively atmosphere.
One of the most stylish and historical places to stay when visiting Morgantown is Hotel Morgan. It was voted as the best hotel to stay at in Morgantown in 2024 and is consistently highly rated on travel boards. Hotel Morgan is a revived 1920s hotel and is deeply embedded into the town's Georgian Revival history. Being centrally located near the university and overlooking the Monongahela river are added bonuses guests may appreciate. Anvil + Ax is the hotel's sleek European coffee shop and cocktail bar which fuses retro and modern decor for an all-round cool environment typical of Morgantown's unique vibe. Menu items include creative cocktails (as in, sip on a drink inspired by your favorite classic movies) as well as shareable plates you won't want to put down.