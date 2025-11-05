Ranked A 'Best Rising Southern City,' This West Virginia Mountain Hub Fuses Nightlife, Restaurants, And Hotels

West Virginia is known for its vibrant energy in the form of Southern charm, vast landscapes, and things to do which keep you rooted in nature and community fun. Whether you're looking for a 'Little Bahamas' where snorkeling in a pristine lake is the go-to form of fun or you're ready to explore the oldest town in West Virginia where quirky meets unique restaurants, you're bound to find something that appeals to you in the state. It is especially exciting if being around artistic minds and college energy is exciting for you. Ranked as one of the rising best cities of the South, Morgantown is the place to keep on your radar.

Morgantown's history dates back to the Native American tribes of the Monongahela and Iroquois nations before European settlers arrived. The settlement was first established in 1766 along the Monongahela river banks. These days Morgantown is most known for being the home of the West Virginia University. Beyond the campus, it is known to be walkable and the downtown region is one of the best places to wander with plenty of underground places to explore to try local food and activities. Morgantown is loved by residents and travelers alike looking to browse art galleries, museums, diners, and more. Fall foliage is always breathtaking in West Virginia and luckily this is the best time to visit the city. The nearest international airport to Morgantown is Pittsburgh International to the north which is approximately 78 miles away. Morgantown has its own airport — the Morgantown Municipal Airport — which has connections to Pittsburgh International (PIT) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).