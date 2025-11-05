Tucked Between Portland And The Coast Is An Affordable Village With Scenic Parks And A Gorgeous Golf Course
Hawaii isn't the only state where you get to say "Aloha;" Oregon actually hides a small town with the same name. Situated 1.5 hours east of Rockaway Beach, where quaint shops and sleepy vibes reign supreme, this Washington County destination takes it back to the basics — no distractions, no big tourist crowds, just you and the lush foliage savoring the fresh air. Aloha is attracting more and more eyes these days, having been ranked the second-most-diverse suburb in the state by the neighborhood and education platform Niche. And compared to Portland's median home value of $557,600, Aloha's median comes in at $465,500. Maybe you're house hunting, perhaps you simply want to escape for the weekend — whatever your intentions, Aloha helps bring the two together.
Initially established as an agricultural settlement in the 1840s, Aloha grew to become a Portland suburb over the years. There are several theories on how the town (officially an unincorporated community) got its name, but the most widely accepted one is that it was inspired by the name of a resort in Wisconsin that the town's first postmaster liked. Considering the number of parks, restaurants, and other family-friendly amenities here, Aloha certainly meets the expectations of a community-oriented place — and what's a strong community without a pristine golf course?
Aloha is just 11 miles west of downtown Portland. Coming from the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination, Seaside, you'll be on the road for an hour and 20 minutes — you'll know you've arrived when you see the quirky roadside attraction, Harvey the Rabbit. Accommodation-wise, Tru by Hilton Aloha Beaverton is the only hotel available in the village. For more options, Airbnb has plenty of rentals for a variety of budgets.
Aloha's excellent green spaces and golf course
Aloha is home to several parks where you can go for leisurely strolls, have a picnic with your friends, and take in the surroundings. Locals usually head to Mountain View Champions Park, where you'll notice a lot of students playing football or soccer on the field. The 21.5-acre park features tennis courts, a baseball field, picnic tables, and other facilities. Recuerdo Park is smaller but more verdant — you can take a 0.7-mile loop around the park for a lovely afternoon walk. If you're looking for an off-leash spot for your pup, make your way to the 17-acre Hazeldale Park. Boasting basketball, soccer, and baseball fields, this park has a designated two-acre fenced area for dogs to run free.
For a morning jog, the out-and-back Traschel Park Trail makes for a decent 2.1-mile run. But if you only go to one green space while you're here, head to Tualatin Hills Nature Park, which stretches into nearby Beaverton. This gorgeous 225-acre preserve offers plenty of lush hiking trails, streams, and forests home to a diverse array of animals. The Oak Trail is a short 1.5-mile out-and-back path that takes you through the park's dense woodlands. The trail, along with sections of the Vine Maple Trail, is wheelchair accessible.
Green also applies to the sprawling Reserve Vineyard and Golf Club, where pros and amateurs can enjoy a fun test of skills. Featuring two 18-hole championship golf courses — North Course and South Course — this 15-acre golfing haven is the perfect place to take a swing. Both courses are par-72, complete with rolling fairways, sand traps, and freshly manicured lawns.
Enjoy shopping and dining in Aloha
When you've had your share of outdoor adventures, why not treat yourself to a bit of shopping? Look for some hidden gems from Thriftique Creative Resale. From women's and men's apparel to vintage jewelry and furniture, you'll find every clothing item in every possible color. If you prefer to tap into the cowboy aesthetic, Sagrado Corazón Western Wear has you covered with boots, hats, belts, and more. As for those who wish to add to their Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering collections, check out what Guardian Games has in store.
For dinner, Nonna Emilia Ristorante Italiano makes all your favorites — start with appetizers like sautéed mushrooms, pesto Caesar salad, and zucchini fritti. Then, order the four-cheese ravioli or a sausage calzone to share, and don't forget to leave room for cheesecake. Prefer a more casual bite? Head to the 3lephant Noodle Shack food truck for Laotian and Mien delights. Try the pork pad krapao, kalungfun, Lao-style papaya salad, and the crowd-pleasing chicken wings.
If you've been playing golf at the Reserve Vineyards, try dining there, as well. The course's Vintage Room Restaurant menu features delicious sandwiches like prime rib dip, pulled pork, and a queso pretzel burger. Make sure to try their bacon-wrapped dates and coconut shrimp, too. When you feel like laughing out loud, clinking glasses, and playing pool, Aloha Station Bar & Grill is a great place to end the night. At the end of the day, the Oregon Coast will always call you, especially when you're this close to it. If you do head there, visit the Cape Foulweather for its whale-watching magic and scenic ocean vistas.