Tucked Between Portland And The Coast Is An Affordable Village With Scenic Parks And A Gorgeous Golf Course

Hawaii isn't the only state where you get to say "Aloha;" Oregon actually hides a small town with the same name. Situated 1.5 hours east of Rockaway Beach, where quaint shops and sleepy vibes reign supreme, this Washington County destination takes it back to the basics — no distractions, no big tourist crowds, just you and the lush foliage savoring the fresh air. Aloha is attracting more and more eyes these days, having been ranked the second-most-diverse suburb in the state by the neighborhood and education platform Niche. And compared to Portland's median home value of $557,600, Aloha's median comes in at $465,500. Maybe you're house hunting, perhaps you simply want to escape for the weekend — whatever your intentions, Aloha helps bring the two together.

Initially established as an agricultural settlement in the 1840s, Aloha grew to become a Portland suburb over the years. There are several theories on how the town (officially an unincorporated community) got its name, but the most widely accepted one is that it was inspired by the name of a resort in Wisconsin that the town's first postmaster liked. Considering the number of parks, restaurants, and other family-friendly amenities here, Aloha certainly meets the expectations of a community-oriented place — and what's a strong community without a pristine golf course?

Aloha is just 11 miles west of downtown Portland. Coming from the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination, Seaside, you'll be on the road for an hour and 20 minutes — you'll know you've arrived when you see the quirky roadside attraction, Harvey the Rabbit. Accommodation-wise, Tru by Hilton Aloha Beaverton is the only hotel available in the village. For more options, Airbnb has plenty of rentals for a variety of budgets.