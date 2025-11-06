Wander Historic Streets And Museums In The Coastal Town That Gave Birth To The Continental Navy

Massachusetts is high on the list as a destination for travelers, and for good reason. There are many New England towns with scenery and simplicity, and there are cities like Boston and the hidden gem of Watertown that offer local art and exceptional eats. One spot worth knowing is the town of Marblehead. With a population of a little over 20,000 residents as of 2023, this coastal town is a worthwhile visit for any traveler for a variety of reasons. Situated less than 20 miles from Boston, Marblehead is a serene destination. Its location is an interesting one. It is a perfect seaside peninsula town with the Atlantic Ocean to the south and Salem Harbor to the north. The town's history, sites, and seafood will have you wishing you had come here sooner.

Settled in 1629, Marblehead was officially incorporated as a town in 1649. The streets of Marblehead are historic as they will make you feel like you're wandering the world of the 17th century. The town's historic district is notable for its narrow streets reminiscent of the Colonial Era, and as a visitor, you'll be passing places like the nearly 300-year-old Georgian-style mansion of Robert "King" Hooper, built in 1728. The town also has alleyways and steps that date back to its early settlement days, with paths to the harbor still open for public use.

Marblehead is also notable for being the birthplace of the American Navy. In 1775, George Washington (then a general) commanded the Continental Army. As the burgeoning American Revolution heated up, a resident of Marblehead named John Glover was commissioned by Washington to arm the merchant vessels. Glover provided the ships, the men, and the organizational leadership. It was likely Glover (not officially verified) that chose another Marblehead resident, Nicholas Broughton, to command America's first Naval ship, the Schooner Hannah. Additional naval vessels were later put into commission against the British Navy, thus forming the American Navy.