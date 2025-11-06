A Flat Rock Peninsula Jutting Out Into America's Cleanest Lake Has Minnesota's Most Picturesque View

Beautiful landscapes have long served as inspiration for artists: Cape Cod's coastal scenery bewitched American painter Edward Hopper, while the great floral artist Georgia O'Keeffe painted Hawaii's vibrant flowers and rushing waterfalls. So it makes sense that arts colonies – places where artists temporarily reside while focusing on creative projects — are often located in picturesque places. Take Woodstock, a scenic refuge in New York's Catskill Mountains, and home to one of the country's first major arts colonies. Then there's the enchanting New Mexico town of Taos, which is home to several artsy hubs like the mountainous Arroyo Seco community.

A less well-known arts colony can be found in Grand Marais, Minnesota, perched on the north shore of Lake Superior. This Midwest gem is home to an artistic colony that's been in operation since 1947. And yet, you don't have to be a painter to appreciate the rugged views in Grand Marais. One of the most stunning visions can be seen from the top of Artist's Point, a flat peninsula that juts out onto America's cleanest lake. But you might feel moved to set up an easel (or at least snap a few photos) while watching waves splashing against the rocky coastline, especially if you happen to time your visit at sunset.

Off in the distance, you'll spot the Grand Marais Lighthouse, a pyramid-shaped tower first constructed in 1885 (and rebuilt following storm damage in the 1920s). Walk along the concrete breakwater to approach the lighthouse, enjoying freshwater views along the way. Though you can't climb the tower, you can stop into the old light keeper's home, which now houses the Cook County Historical Museum (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday), to learn more about its history.