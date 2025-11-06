A Flat Rock Peninsula Jutting Out Into America's Cleanest Lake Has Minnesota's Most Picturesque View
Beautiful landscapes have long served as inspiration for artists: Cape Cod's coastal scenery bewitched American painter Edward Hopper, while the great floral artist Georgia O'Keeffe painted Hawaii's vibrant flowers and rushing waterfalls. So it makes sense that arts colonies – places where artists temporarily reside while focusing on creative projects — are often located in picturesque places. Take Woodstock, a scenic refuge in New York's Catskill Mountains, and home to one of the country's first major arts colonies. Then there's the enchanting New Mexico town of Taos, which is home to several artsy hubs like the mountainous Arroyo Seco community.
A less well-known arts colony can be found in Grand Marais, Minnesota, perched on the north shore of Lake Superior. This Midwest gem is home to an artistic colony that's been in operation since 1947. And yet, you don't have to be a painter to appreciate the rugged views in Grand Marais. One of the most stunning visions can be seen from the top of Artist's Point, a flat peninsula that juts out onto America's cleanest lake. But you might feel moved to set up an easel (or at least snap a few photos) while watching waves splashing against the rocky coastline, especially if you happen to time your visit at sunset.
Off in the distance, you'll spot the Grand Marais Lighthouse, a pyramid-shaped tower first constructed in 1885 (and rebuilt following storm damage in the 1920s). Walk along the concrete breakwater to approach the lighthouse, enjoying freshwater views along the way. Though you can't climb the tower, you can stop into the old light keeper's home, which now houses the Cook County Historical Museum (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday), to learn more about its history.
Discover gorgeous Grand Marais, Minnesota
After visiting the lighthouse museum, continue exploring Northern Minnesota's artsy haven. Dive straight into the oddities around town by strolling over to the Grand Marais Art Colony, located about a twelve-minute walk away. A mix of artists' studios, galleries, and exhibition spaces, the center is a great place to see creatives at work. Depending on when you visit, you might catch a free artist's talk or even a hands-on, artist-led workshop.
Since you're here for the inspiring views, stay close to the lakeside while exploring the town. Go for a casual lunch at the Fisherman's Daughter at the Dockside Fish Market, or enjoy some locally caught seafood and a glass of wine with water views at Angry Trout Cafe. In warmer weather, visitors can get out on the water to soak in a more intimate perspective of Lake Superior. One great option is a sailing tour (normally about $75 per person) on a traditional schooner with North House Folk School.
Check into East Bay Suites (rooms start from $150 per night), which features suites with lake views and a private beach with outdoor fire pits, or stay at the Mangy Moose, a popular bed and breakfast that boasts cozy wood-lined rooms. However, you will have to contact the hotel for 2026 rates, as they haven't been released yet. How might you arrive in Grand Marais? Well, the city is about a two-hour drive from Duluth, Minnesota, as well as the Duluth International Airport. So while it is possible to fly in from further afield, you will want a car to explore this relatively remote region.