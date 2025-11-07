America's 5 Most Popular Waters That Are Full Of Deadly Bull Sharks

While World War I raged across Europe, another horrific series of events was capturing headlines: The 1916 shark attacks, during which four people were killed by sharks and another was injured. Bizarrely, these attacks took place not in the open ocean, but at the Jersey Shore, in a nearby lake, and in an inland creek. These shocking attacks transformed sharks into murderous monsters in the public's eyes — a perception that still exists today.

While there's no way to know for certain, it's believed the shark or sharks involved may have been bull sharks, which can live in fresh water, brackish water, and saltwater worldwide. They have even been seen in landlocked Illinois after swimming up the Mississippi. After detailed research into some of the most visited water recreation areas known to be home to bull sharks, we narrowed our list down to Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain, the area off the Florida coast in Volusia County and further south in Palm Beach, Texas's Galveston Bay, and Alabama's Mobile Bay.

Despite their reputation, sharks typically don't harm humans. When they do, it's more about curiosity (investigating something with the only tool they have: a mouth full of teeth) or mistaken identity (they thought it was a delicious seal). Unfortunately, bull sharks prefer shallow waters where humans often are, and can be territorial. Over the past 25 years, there have only been 30 unprovoked attacks (meaning the person who was bitten was minding their own business, not pulling a shark onto a boat in hopes of eating it), and only one of those was fatal. But there's no denying that these sharks can be deadly, and people entering areas where bull sharks are common should proceed with caution.