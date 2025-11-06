Virginia's Quaint Village Near Washington, DC Has History, Architecture, And A Cozy Tavern

About 60 miles west of America's capital, the national monuments and government offices give way to Route 50, bordered by rolling fields, bucolic farms, family-owned vineyards, and historic villages that lie in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ages, Washingtonians have escaped to these scenic Virginia landscapes for a taste of countryside living. Famous figures such as President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor and her former husband Virginia Senator John Warner, and banking heir Paul Mellon and his wife Rachel "Bunny" Mellon owned estates in the area. While most of the action centers around Middleburg, Virginia's horse-and-hunt hamlet with vintage charm, vineyard sips, and boutiques, in-the-know travelers venture about another 8 miles down Route 50. There, centuries-old stone walls enclose sweeping fields and farms in the petite community of Upperville.

Established in the mid-to-late 1700s, Upperville is largely residential today, with grand farms and estates tucked behind long driveways. The Upperville Historic District spans a number of preserved buildings built between the 18th and 20th centuries. This includes the Upperville Library, the Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Old Carr House, which was transformed into the Hunter's Head Tavern, a cozy spot for hearty meals. Other Upperville landmarks include Slater Run Vineyards for wine tastings and Bunny Mellon's Oak Spring Garden, only open to the public a few times each year. Visitors also descend upon Upperville each June for the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, which has been held since 1853 and is the country's oldest horse show.

Find this town a roughly 70-minute drive from Washington, D.C. and a 50-minute drive from Dulles International Airport, the nearest major airport. The best times to visit Upperville and neighboring Middleburg are spring and early summer for colorful blooms and fall for cool weather and brilliant foliage.