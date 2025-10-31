Delaware's Leading Tourist Attraction Is A Re-Opened Train Ride Through Valley Countryside Beauty
The second-smallest state in the U.S. has a few key points of interest for travelers. Delaware's Atlantic coast is dotted with lively beach towns, including Rehoboth Beach, home to one of America's best boardwalks. Away from the ocean and outside of Wilmington, the Du Pont family estate of Winterthur is a wonderland of timeless art and gorgeous gardens. And now, after months of renovations, another top attraction has reopened to the public. All aboard the Wilmington & Western Railroad, a historic train line that transports passengers through the rolling countryside of the Red Clay Valley.
Originally designed to move freight from creekside mills to the Port of Wilmington, the railroad dates back to the late 19th century. By 1872, a mix of passenger and freight trains ran along the roughly 20-mile track. The service provided connections for travelers headed to Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City until the Great Depression, when many regional rail systems were limited or discontinued. Decades later — after abandonment, hurricane damage, and other hardships — the line came back to life in 2007.
Today, from spring through late December, steam- and diesel-powered passenger trains make the 10-mile journey from Greenbank to Hockessin. Travelers can buy tickets for themed events like the Hayride Express, a 40-minute excursion through colorful landscapes on an antique railroad flatcar turned open-air hay wagon. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for kids.
Climb aboard a train on the Wilmington & Western Railroad
Now's the perfect time for a hayride. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the best time to catch fall's full-color show in Delaware is late October through early November. But other festive excursions are coming right up on the Wilmington & Western Railroad. November 8th features a Veterans Day ride on the line's first-generation diesel-electric locomotive. Veterans ride for free, while adult and child tickets remain $20 and $18, respectively.
The day after Thanksgiving, the Santa Claus Express service kicks off, running on weekends through Christmas. The 45-minute ride ($29 for adults, $25 for children) features visits with elves and, of course, Santa. Another option is the Holiday Lights Express ($19 for adults and $17 for children), which takes passengers on a 45-minute journey past thousands of holiday lights. Visitors will also appreciate the cozy atmosphere of decorated (and heated) 100-year-old coaches. For both holiday rides, it's possible to rent out a private caboose for up to 20 people ($400) or the charming parlor car ($600).
Themed train trips have varied start times, but they all begin at Greenbank Station in Wilmington. Casual dining options nearby include Italian pasta and pizza at Cafe Napoli and delicious barbecue at Limestone BBQ and Bourbon. If you're looking to stay overnight in the area, try Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington Christiana (rooms from $91 per night) or the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Wilmington New Castle (rooms from $104 per night), both about 15 minutes away from the station. If you have extra time during your stay, travel just outside Wilmington to see more local landscapes at this sprawling Delaware state park.