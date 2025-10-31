Delaware's Leading Tourist Attraction Is A Re-Opened Train Ride Through Valley Countryside Beauty

The second-smallest state in the U.S. has a few key points of interest for travelers. Delaware's Atlantic coast is dotted with lively beach towns, including Rehoboth Beach, home to one of America's best boardwalks. Away from the ocean and outside of Wilmington, the Du Pont family estate of Winterthur is a wonderland of timeless art and gorgeous gardens. And now, after months of renovations, another top attraction has reopened to the public. All aboard the Wilmington & Western Railroad, a historic train line that transports passengers through the rolling countryside of the Red Clay Valley.

Originally designed to move freight from creekside mills to the Port of Wilmington, the railroad dates back to the late 19th century. By 1872, a mix of passenger and freight trains ran along the roughly 20-mile track. The service provided connections for travelers headed to Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City until the Great Depression, when many regional rail systems were limited or discontinued. Decades later — after abandonment, hurricane damage, and other hardships — the line came back to life in 2007.

Today, from spring through late December, steam- and diesel-powered passenger trains make the 10-mile journey from Greenbank to Hockessin. Travelers can buy tickets for themed events like the Hayride Express, a 40-minute excursion through colorful landscapes on an antique railroad flatcar turned open-air hay wagon. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for kids.