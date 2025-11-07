Nestled In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Unsung Virginia Getaway With A Lively Town Center

Virginia's magnificent Blue Ridge Mountains region is rife with hidden gems well worth visiting, from Vinton, a family-friendly town with vibrant festivals and outdoor thrills, to the peaceful trails with sweeping views in Sweet Run State Park. But if you're looking for a getaway that's truly off the beaten track, search no further than the vibrant, underrated destination of Daleville. This Botetourt County hub, situated just north of Roanoke, is a charming area that will make you feel right at home, and it boasts a town center containing myriad restaurants and shops, as well as access to outdoor adventures including paddling along the scenic James River.

Getting here for a weekend mini-break is easy: Daleville is about two and a half hours by car from Richmond; under three hours from Durham, North Carolina; and three and a half hours from Washington, D.C. To get here from farther away, your best bet is to fly into nearby Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport, just a 15-minute drive from Daleville. From the airport, you can easily call a taxi or rent a car to take you the rest of the way here. No matter how you plan to arrive, one thing's for sure: Once you get to this delightful small town, you'll be glad you came.