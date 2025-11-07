Nestled In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Unsung Virginia Getaway With A Lively Town Center
Virginia's magnificent Blue Ridge Mountains region is rife with hidden gems well worth visiting, from Vinton, a family-friendly town with vibrant festivals and outdoor thrills, to the peaceful trails with sweeping views in Sweet Run State Park. But if you're looking for a getaway that's truly off the beaten track, search no further than the vibrant, underrated destination of Daleville. This Botetourt County hub, situated just north of Roanoke, is a charming area that will make you feel right at home, and it boasts a town center containing myriad restaurants and shops, as well as access to outdoor adventures including paddling along the scenic James River.
Getting here for a weekend mini-break is easy: Daleville is about two and a half hours by car from Richmond; under three hours from Durham, North Carolina; and three and a half hours from Washington, D.C. To get here from farther away, your best bet is to fly into nearby Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport, just a 15-minute drive from Daleville. From the airport, you can easily call a taxi or rent a car to take you the rest of the way here. No matter how you plan to arrive, one thing's for sure: Once you get to this delightful small town, you'll be glad you came.
Hit the river for a day of paddling
A trip to Daleville wouldn't be complete without making the most of the town's proximity to the stunning James River, which begins in Botetourt County and winds its way up to meet the Chesapeake Bay. From Daleville, you have easy access to the Upper James River Water Trail, which runs through several local towns and makes an ideal playground for anyone eager to get out into nature and see the mountains from a unique vantage point. While it's beautiful here any time of year, an autumn visit — especially in October – means you'll get to take advantage of incredible foliage views as you glide along the river.
To get kitted out and ready to embark on a paddling excursion, make your way to Twin River Outfitters in the nearby town of Buchanan, where you can rent inner tubes and kayaks, catch shuttles to and fro the river, and sign up for a guided river trip — in case you don't want to navigate it on your own. This section of the water trail, which holds the designation of a Virginia Scenic River, is rated easy to moderate, making it an accessible option even if you aren't an experienced paddler.
Hit up Daleville's vibrant town center
Much like La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles, Daleville truly is a family-friendly neighborhood boasting a charming town center. And indeed, the lively town center in Daleville is not to be missed. This pedestrian-friendly area houses a variety of restaurants, shops, and other local businesses — not to mention a stellar performance venue. Start off your day by strolling over to Little Green Hive for a cup of joe or a delicious smoothie, or end your day with a mouthwatering Mexican dinner at Rodeo y Chico, where there are specials every day of the week. Eager for a tipple in the evening? Head to Town Center Tap House for a cold beer in a welcoming environment that certainly lives up to the establishment's slogan: "Where good friends go." Or, if a glass of vino is more your speed, grab a seat at nearby Tizzone Wine Bar.
And when it comes to entertainment, the Daleville Town Center performance pavilion has got you sorted. This outdoor, covered festival venue and stage plays host to a packed calendar of live performances and events, including a summer concert series. Be sure to keep tabs on the town center's events calendar to see what's in the pipeline at the time of your visit. There's always something exciting on the docket here, making it a prime way to experience all that charming Daleville has to offer.