Pennsylvania's Affordable Borough Along Lake Erie Has Scenic Nature Parks, Tasty Eats, And Small-Town Charm

Lake City is home to several parks, all offering different types of scenery. The largest is Erie Bluffs State Park, which 587 acres of bluffs, woodland, and wetland including one mile of Lake Erie shoreline. It's a popular spot for hiking, boating, and fishing. In the winter, people enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice fishing. It's an excellent choice for lovers of undeveloped, natural beauty and a place to hike or bike in the great outdoors.

The Lower Elk Creek Nature Reserve is another large outdoor attraction which sits on 92 acres of land, including extensive wetlands. Along with hiking and fishing, it's a great spot for wildlife watching — you can even spot bald eagles. In the spring, the nature reserve is filled with wildflowers, making for beautiful views.

There are also smaller community parks in the area. At first glance, Lake City Community Park appears to be a small park with a playground. But despite its small size, it's notable for its stunning views of Lake Erie and the chance to see local wildlife (including more bald eagles). One Google reviewer calls it "One of the best views of Lake Erie in the county," adding, "Sunsets are pretty spectacular."