Between Indianapolis And Springfield Is An Underrated Midwest Gem With Lake Trails, Public Art, And A Zoo
It's no secret that Chicago is among one of the best cities to visit on a trip to Illinois. Boasting a lively waterfront neighborhood with diverse dining and artsy charm, not to mention the world's first floating eco-park, the Windy City is full of delights. But another fantastic yet often overlooked metropolis is rising up the ranks of charming Illinois destinations: Decatur. From waterfront excitement to family-friendly activities, this laid-back locale should be your next getaway.
Tucked against the shores of Lake Decatur, amidst the countryside of central Illinois, both Chicagoans and residents from Indianapolis can drive to Decatur in under three hours. The journey is even quicker from Springfield, which is just 40 minutes away by car. Head to Decatur's bustling downtown area to explore and you'll notice the Transfer House sitting proudly in the grassy square. Built in the 1890s, the whimsical red pavilion was the primary transfer center for the electric streetcars that once zoomed around downtown. Vibrant wall murals created by local artists add flair to the surrounding architecture, while public sculptures and mosaics dotted around town entice visitors to admire the sights.
From there, head to Lake Decatur for leisurely shoreline strolls and cycling, with paved trails winding beneath shady trees as you soak up the fresh breeze and watch sailboats out on the water in the summertime. Alternatively, take the children for a fun day out at Scovill Zoo, to get up close with penguins and cheetahs. Meanwhile, those who prefer sightseeing can spend the afternoon exploring one of Decatur's many fascinating museums. Once you've worked up an appetite, Decatur's diverse dining options await for you to savor the local flavors.
Visit the zoo and head out sightseeing around Decatur, Illinois
You'll find incredible architecture and fascinating museums galore in Decatur. Families looking for a fun day out together should visit the Children's Museum of Illinois, located across town on the other side of Lake Decatur. Filled with more than 60 immersive rooms that encourage hands-on interaction and role-play scenarios, children and accompanying adults alike will no doubt enjoy the experience. Right next door is the Scovill Zoo, which operates from April to October. From enclosures of reptiles, including alligators and Galapagos tortoises, to zebras, all sorts of birds, and even armadillos, it's fun for all the family. What's more, you can hop aboard a mock steam train to chug through the animal exhibits and up over a 30-foot-high bridge for fantastic views of the lake.
Anyone who admires great architecture should stop by the James Millikin Homestead, set on a grassy lawn right off Main Street. Listed as a National Historic Place, the majestic Italianate mansion dates to the 1870s and was the residence of James Millikin, the founder of Millikin University in Decatur. Snap photos with the spooky façade, or take a tour to admire the elegant interiors, which have been preserved in their original state as though the Millikins still live there.
Finally, auto enthusiasts will love the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, boasting an extensive collection of Chevrolet automobiles ranging from vintage models and snappy roadsters to modern racing cars — not to mention toy car collectibles. And if you're looking for more Illinois adventures, you can also drive an hour out of town to Mattoon, a lovely city with tasty restaurants and a relaxing nature park.
Exploring the outdoors around Decatur
You can't visit Decatur without spending some time by the lake. Head to Nelson Park, east of downtown, for a fantastic day out. There, walking trails meandering through gentle hills offer ample opportunity for leisurely strolls and cycling, while children can enjoy the playground area. Pack a hamper for an al fresco meal at one of the park's picnic pavilions, or head to the Beach House restaurant for a scrumptious seafood lunch paired with breezy lakefront views.
West of Decatur, you'll find Rock Springs Conservation Area, a vast swath of forested wilderness just waiting to be explored. Head to the Nature Center for family-friendly learning before hitting up the more than 9 miles of trails of varying difficulties, passing prairie meadows and hilly woodlands along the way. Anglers can also fish for bluegill, largemouth bass, and channel catfish from tranquil ponds or along the banks of the Sangamon River.
With so many great local eateries to choose from, you won't have a hard time finding a good meal in Decatur. Head to the Winery Bar — not far from the James Millikin Homestead — for scrumptious offerings with an intimate atmosphere. A favorite local watering hole, enjoy hearty burgers or cheesesteak sandwiches washed down with a cold beer. For excellent tortillas and tasty margaritas, visit Tacos N Beer Taqueria, or take a swing on the golf simulator at the Caddy Shack Golf Pub while you wait for your order of grilled cheese sandwiches and cocktails. If you're extending your stay in Decatur, find a cozy bed and breakfast to spend the night, or choose from affordable chains like the Hampton Inn or Holiday Inn. No matter what you're looking for, Decatur boasts unforgettable adventures for everyone.