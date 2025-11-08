Between Indianapolis And Springfield Is An Underrated Midwest Gem With Lake Trails, Public Art, And A Zoo

It's no secret that Chicago is among one of the best cities to visit on a trip to Illinois. Boasting a lively waterfront neighborhood with diverse dining and artsy charm, not to mention the world's first floating eco-park, the Windy City is full of delights. But another fantastic yet often overlooked metropolis is rising up the ranks of charming Illinois destinations: Decatur. From waterfront excitement to family-friendly activities, this laid-back locale should be your next getaway.

Tucked against the shores of Lake Decatur, amidst the countryside of central Illinois, both Chicagoans and residents from Indianapolis can drive to Decatur in under three hours. The journey is even quicker from Springfield, which is just 40 minutes away by car. Head to Decatur's bustling downtown area to explore and you'll notice the Transfer House sitting proudly in the grassy square. Built in the 1890s, the whimsical red pavilion was the primary transfer center for the electric streetcars that once zoomed around downtown. Vibrant wall murals created by local artists add flair to the surrounding architecture, while public sculptures and mosaics dotted around town entice visitors to admire the sights.

From there, head to Lake Decatur for leisurely shoreline strolls and cycling, with paved trails winding beneath shady trees as you soak up the fresh breeze and watch sailboats out on the water in the summertime. Alternatively, take the children for a fun day out at Scovill Zoo, to get up close with penguins and cheetahs. Meanwhile, those who prefer sightseeing can spend the afternoon exploring one of Decatur's many fascinating museums. Once you've worked up an appetite, Decatur's diverse dining options await for you to savor the local flavors.