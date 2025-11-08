Tennessee's Own Space Needle Has Sweeping Smoky Mountain Views, A Pizzeria, And Arcade
Plastered on postcards and other souvenirs, the Space Needle is synonymous with Seattle, Washington. But did you know that Tennessee has its very own? Enter the Gatlinburg Space Needle, located in this breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun. Towering 407 feet above Downtown Gatlinburg, this architectural marvel will take you to new heights where you'll be presented with unobstructed views of the lusciously verdant Great Smoky Mountains. What's more, the Gatlinburg Space Needle features an arcade and a pizzeria (try to beat that, Seattle).
In other words, this attraction, previously named one of the best things to do in Gatlinburg by Time Out, combines thrills and nostalgic fun all in one spot. The arcade, aptly named Arcadia, and its eatery, Slice Pizza Bakery, are both located on the ground floor. Inside this neon wonderland are glass elevators that will take you all the way to the top of the Gatlinburg Space Needle in just a matter of two to three minutes. This is an experience in and of itself!
Upon your arrival at the top of the observation tower, you can safely peer over the edge — if you dare — or take a seat on a bench and savor the beauty that's in front of you. "I conquered my fear of heights here... 10/10 worth the money and a MUST experience when coming to the area," reads a review on Google. When you're ready to come back down, reward yourself (or your little ones) with video games and a delicious slice of pizza that's bigger than their face.
Planning your visit to the Gatlinburg Space Needle in Tennessee
With 30,000 square feet — much of which is decorated with stuffed animals hanging from the ceiling — there is an assortment of claw machines, driving games, and much more at Arcadia. All you need is to purchase a play card to enjoy, and if you gather enough points, you can take home a prize. "It was easily the most fun we had on the trip," wrote a Yelp reviewer. Additionally, users on the platform say they couldn't get enough of Slice Pizza Bakery. Offering a variety of New York-style pies, the general consensus is that this pizza will exceed your expectations.
However, the main attraction is undoubtedly the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Opened to the public in 1970, it has become central to Gatlinburg's annual festivities. Fireworks are shot into the sky from here on the Fourth of July and on New Year's Eve, entrancing spectators who gather to view the show from downtown's streets. Although the Gatlinburg Space Needle is open year-round, consider visiting during the holidays to witness the latter event and for an aerial view of the Christmas lights that adorn the city during Gatlinburg's Winter Magic.
Visiting in autumn to immerse yourself in the fall foliage is not a bad idea either. Take into account that while the Gatlinburg Space Needle welcomes guests of all ages, several Tripadvisor users report that solo individuals are not permitted. At the time of this writing, admission to the Gatlinburg Space Needle is less than $20. Not only is this an affordable family-friendly activity, but as a reviewer on Google explained, "We were able to go during the daytime and at night, which both gave us fantastic views! You can go twice with each ticket and I recommend checking Groupon for deals."
Gatlinburg Space Needle is surrounded by noteworthy attractions
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is typically open until midnight, or 1 a.m. on Fridays and 2 a.m. on Saturdays. If you stop by during the day and are interested in checking out the view at night, you'll have plenty of time to kill in between as you wait for the sun to go down. While you can easily spend hours at Arcadia (note that you can purchase a family entertainment package with four admission tickets plus four play cards), the fun doesn't have to stop here. There are several attractions surrounding the Gatlinburg Space Needle that will undoubtedly pique your interest. Next door is Bodies Human, displaying individuals who have been preserved after death. Admittedly, this may not be an exhibit for everyone.
However, previous attendees on Google say they found their time at Bodies Human to be educational for all ages, with one individual describing it as an "odd yet fascinating experience." Around the corner from the Gatlinburg Space Needle is the Hollywood Star Cars Museum, where you can view vehicles seen in the "Fast & Furious" film series and other big-name productions. Love whiskey? A few feet away from the Gatlinburg Space Needle is Ole Smoky Distillery's The Holler. Ranked as the best attraction in town on Tripadvisor, stop by for a moonshine tasting and live music.
Gatlinburg is located about an hour's drive away from Knoxville. Paid public parking is available near the Gatlinburg Space Needle, including at the Shade Tree Parking Lot. If you're looking for a place to stay, Sidney James Mountain Lodge is an affordable hotel right by Gatlinburg's best food and fun. For more epic views of the Smoky Mountains, read about Gatlinburg SkyPark, an adventure destination with lofty bridges and trails.