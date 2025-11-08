Tennessee's Own Space Needle Has Sweeping Smoky Mountain Views, A Pizzeria, And Arcade

Plastered on postcards and other souvenirs, the Space Needle is synonymous with Seattle, Washington. But did you know that Tennessee has its very own? Enter the Gatlinburg Space Needle, located in this breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun. Towering 407 feet above Downtown Gatlinburg, this architectural marvel will take you to new heights where you'll be presented with unobstructed views of the lusciously verdant Great Smoky Mountains. What's more, the Gatlinburg Space Needle features an arcade and a pizzeria (try to beat that, Seattle).

In other words, this attraction, previously named one of the best things to do in Gatlinburg by Time Out, combines thrills and nostalgic fun all in one spot. The arcade, aptly named Arcadia, and its eatery, Slice Pizza Bakery, are both located on the ground floor. Inside this neon wonderland are glass elevators that will take you all the way to the top of the Gatlinburg Space Needle in just a matter of two to three minutes. This is an experience in and of itself!

Upon your arrival at the top of the observation tower, you can safely peer over the edge — if you dare — or take a seat on a bench and savor the beauty that's in front of you. "I conquered my fear of heights here... 10/10 worth the money and a MUST experience when coming to the area," reads a review on Google. When you're ready to come back down, reward yourself (or your little ones) with video games and a delicious slice of pizza that's bigger than their face.