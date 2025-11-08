Between Richmond And Washington D.C. Is Virginia's Community Bursting With Civil War History
Virginia is an excellent destination for travelers with an interest in American history. Visitors have the chance to step back to the 18th century at the living museum of Colonial Williamsburg and visit sites connected to the nation's founding fathers, like George Washington's estate and tomb at Mount Vernon or Thomas Jefferson's birthplace and Monticello estate in Albemarle County. Civil War history is also in abundance in Virginia, where more major battles were fought than in any other state. One of these major battles took place at Brandy Station in June of 1863, when more than 20,000 soldiers clashed in the largest cavalry battle to ever take place in North America.
Brandy Station started as a stopping point along the Old Carolina Road that connected North Carolina to Pennsylvania. The name is said to have originated during the War of 1812, when locals, annoyed by the lack of good liquor, scrawled "brandy" on the walls of the tavern by the crossroads. This name was made official when the Southern Railroad line was laid in 1853. The Brandy Station railroad depot was heavily used by both Union and Confederate troops leading up to the 1863 battle.
Today, Brandy Station is a small place, home to just 191 people as of the 2020 census. It's located in Culpeper County, about 90 minutes southwest of Washington, D.C., and roughly the same distance north of Richmond, Virginia's state capital that's itself home to historic sites like the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, a cobbled street hub of diverse entertainment. This access to two major transportation hubs makes Brandy Station an easy place to reach. Once you're there, you'll find a treasure trove of Civil War history to explore.
Civil War sites in Brandy Station, Virginia
Following the Confederate victory at Chancellorsville in May of 1863, General Robert E. Lee planned a second invasion of the North, moving Confederate troops from Fredericksburg on May 3. Union troops met them early in the morning on June 9, and the two forces clashed for 14 hours, resulting in an estimated 1,299 casualties. This battle kicked off the campaign that culminated in the Battle of Gettysburg, one of America's most-visited destinations.
The Brandy Station Battlefield is part of Culpeper Battlefields State Park, a 2,200-acre site that also includes the battlefields of Cedar Mountain, Kelly's Ford, and Rappahannock Station. Guided tours on horseback, on foot, or in vehicle caravans are offered year-round. Culpeper Battlefield Tours start at $20 per person, while Brandy Station Foundation tours are $30 per hour per group. If you'd rather explore on your own, the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and there are three interpretive trails you can take. The quarter-mile Fleetwood Hill Battlefield trail is an easy loop with 10 exhibit stops. The St. James Church Battlefield trail is a .75-mile loop, while the 2.5-mile Buford's Knoll Battlefield trail is the most extensive hike, with seven stops to learn about multiple battles in the area.
While these battlefields are impressive, the Graffiti House is arguably the area's most unique Civil War landmark. Built in 1858, the house was used as a hospital by both sides, and the drawings and messages left by recuperating soldiers make up one of the most extensive preserved collections of Civil War-era graffiti. The house is open for visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with guided tours available by appointment (just know these need to be booked at least two weeks in advance).
Other things to do in Culpeper County, Virginia
While Brandy Station is best-known for Civil War sites, folks who are also interested in World War II history should check out the Culpeper Regional Airport, adjacent to Brandy Station Battlefield Park. It hosts the Capital Wing, a unit of the Commemorative Air Force, which has the world's largest collection of functional WWII warbirds. Between April and October, guests can book rides in the five warbirds maintained by Capital Wing. While these rides can get pricey, a 15-minute ride in a 1943 Stinson OY-1 will only set you back $50. Capital Wing also offers $10 tours of the hangar on alternating Saturdays from January through May.
Culpeper County was first developed for agriculture, and about a third of its land is still used for farms — some of which are open to visitors. At Charming Hill Farm, you can cuddle goats, ride the "magical unicorn" pony Oscar, or book a private farm tour (all experiences are by appointment and can be booked online). Old Trade Farm is another local favorite for craft beer and cider. Its tasting room is open Friday through Sunday, and you can enjoy a meal from 1610 Bakehouse or visiting food trucks while you drink unique brews like the Fire Ant Jalapeno Ale. The farm also hosts live music and events like the Underhill Mini Ren Fest, whose activities include an artisan market, stein painting, ax-throwing, and Lord of the Rings trivia. If you're looking for a quiet place to stay, the Garden View Suite at Bees & Trees Farm is consistently ranked as an Airbnb superhost, with luxury amenities like a pool and private outdoor fireplace. It also sells honey, jams, and sauces if you want to take a taste of the farm home with you.