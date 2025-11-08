One Of Denver's Best Suburbs Is A Hidden Gem With Scenic Beauty And Historic Charm

Denver's home to some truly hard-to-resist attractions, including Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant that captures the essence of its Old West Legacy; and the Curtis Hotel, one of "America's top art hotels" with kitschy, themed floors. But now more than ever, travelers are ready to trade in glitz and glamour for a more peaceful and deeply authentic getaway. And that, plus a unique historic charm and vast scenic beauty, is exactly what Brighton, just 22 miles north of the Colorado capital, promises its lucky visitors.

Thanks to its location, the 44,000-resident city is very easy to access. Those coming from far away won't struggle finding a flight to Denver International Airport, either. From there, it's just a 20-minute ride to Brighton via E-470, though driving is far from your only transportation option. There's a direct bus line that runs from Station Gate 10 at the airport to S 3rd Ave & Bush St. It costs less than $5 at the time of writing this article and takes roughly 27 minutes. There are usually only two buses a day, though, one scheduled for 1:24 p.m. and another one for 3 p.m., so try to time your landing accordingly. You'll also be happy to learn that Brighton itself is pretty walkable, so if you're planning on keeping your sightseeing sessions within the city limits, you can leave it at that. If you also want to do some outdoor exploration, though, you might want to rent something sturdy for a day or two from the local Enterprise.