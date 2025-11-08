One Of Denver's Best Suburbs Is A Hidden Gem With Scenic Beauty And Historic Charm
Denver's home to some truly hard-to-resist attractions, including Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant that captures the essence of its Old West Legacy; and the Curtis Hotel, one of "America's top art hotels" with kitschy, themed floors. But now more than ever, travelers are ready to trade in glitz and glamour for a more peaceful and deeply authentic getaway. And that, plus a unique historic charm and vast scenic beauty, is exactly what Brighton, just 22 miles north of the Colorado capital, promises its lucky visitors.
Thanks to its location, the 44,000-resident city is very easy to access. Those coming from far away won't struggle finding a flight to Denver International Airport, either. From there, it's just a 20-minute ride to Brighton via E-470, though driving is far from your only transportation option. There's a direct bus line that runs from Station Gate 10 at the airport to S 3rd Ave & Bush St. It costs less than $5 at the time of writing this article and takes roughly 27 minutes. There are usually only two buses a day, though, one scheduled for 1:24 p.m. and another one for 3 p.m., so try to time your landing accordingly. You'll also be happy to learn that Brighton itself is pretty walkable, so if you're planning on keeping your sightseeing sessions within the city limits, you can leave it at that. If you also want to do some outdoor exploration, though, you might want to rent something sturdy for a day or two from the local Enterprise.
Taking in Brighton's scenic beauty
Brighton sits in a region that's famous for its green spaces. But even among the stiff competition, the city manages to stand out when it comes to scenery, especially with places like Barr Lake State Park. Spanning over 2,700 acres, this is one of Brighton's most iconic attractions. Here, you can explore over 21 miles of trails (including a 9-mile one that circles the lake), go boating and fishing where permitted, and even spend some time birdwatching. Bald eagles are regulars here, so bring your binoculars, some proper hiking gear, and a picnic, and you'll have the time of your life. You'll need to pay a modest fee to enter, but the park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you get a vessel into the water, beware of the toxic algae.
Veterans Park is another local favorite. As hundreds of people have attested, this is the perfect place for a quiet walk with views of the river. There are plenty of restrooms, shaded areas, and swing sets scattered around, and they're always well-kept and clean. Less than seven minutes away from here, you'll find Bromley Farm, a place where you get that full nature-and-farm experience. Families with kids love it here, though just about everyone can enjoy the on-site fall festival, corn maze, and pumpkin patch. Overall, visitors who've come here feel like the price is well worth it. You can always continue your nature immersion nearby. Found just 22 minutes away from Brighton, this Commerce City is an urban oasis with a wildlife refuge, quirky oddities, and vast outdoor adventures.
Brighton's historic charm and suburban allure
Between its older neighborhoods and historic downtown, Brighton has a lot to offer even to those looking for a more typical city break. You can start your sightseeing tour with a stroll around the center, admiring the 19th-century Italianate buildings and single storefronts. You can then explore the Historic Splendid Valley District, a well-preserved agricultural gem that maps some of Brighton's oldest farms and estate properties. You can even take a virtual tour online to get a better idea of what to expect from the real deal.
The local Armory Performing Arts Center is also a must-see for all culture lovers. It hosts everything from community performances and art shows to live concerts; just make sure to check out their calendar beforehand so you can catch your favorite event while in town. The 450-seat theater boasts a fantastic sound system, a spacious set-up, and plenty of free on-site parking. If you time your visit wisely, you can catch Summerfest, too. This is arguably the largest community festival in town, complete with live music, a beer garden, food vendors, and children's activities. Entrance is free; you just have to pay for what you consume.
The good news is that even if you don't manage to come during the Summerfest days, you'll never struggle to find a good place to eat here. Case in point: Billie's. This is a mom-and-pop restaurant that serves all of your favorite American fare for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast burrito, pancakes, and stuffed French toast, in particular, come highly recommended. If you still haven't gotten enough of the local small-town charm, visit Lafayette, too. It's an artsy city with an eclectic downtown and mountain backdrop less than 25 minutes away.