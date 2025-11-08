Cape Cod's Most Unique Airbnb Stay Is A Renovated 1940s Windmill Just Steps From The Beach
From end to end, Massachusetts' coast is rich with beaches and charming seaside towns. Situated on Cape Cod's "elbow," the picturesque town of Chatham is one of the oldest in the area, incorporated in 1712. It's home to both a thriving fishing and maritime industry as well as many rich and famous residents over the years. In Chatham's Old Village, steps from downtown shopping and beautiful beaches, a charming windmill cottage built in the 1940s is one of the most unique Airbnbs in the state. This distinctive Airbnb is outfitted with a bedroom, a full kitchen, and a cozy living space. Outside, the patio is perfect for lounging in a chair and admiring the stunning views of Oyster Pond Beach.
An upscale resort town known for delightful seafood, Chatham is easy to access by plane or car. The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is centrally located and about a 30-minute drive from Chatham — and this cozy Airbnb. The drive from major cities like Boston is about 2 hours, and about 5 hours from New York City, depending on traffic. You'll know you're getting close to Chatham's charming and unique stays when you reach one of the two bridges, the Sagamore and the Bourne, that cross the Cape Cod Canal.
Coastal charm and ocean views in a cozy 1940s windmill
This unique Cape Cod Airbnb offers the true experience of Chatham. The Windmill was renovated in 2022 and features all the comforts of home. The full kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and access to the private patio with a barbecue grill for guest use. The rest of the first floor is made up of two sitting areas with comfortable seating and flat screen TVs, and a full bathroom with a tub and shower. The bedroom is on the second floor, accessed via a full staircase and featuring a king-sized bed.
The spacious interiors, modern kitchen, and simple coastal decor make this property an ideal Cape Cod retreat for those looking to unwind while staying close to the amenities of Chatham. The outdoor spaces are well-landscaped and private, filled with hydrangeas that bloom in summer and perfect for watching the sunrise over the water. The windmill cottage is ideal for soaking in the coast in proximity to downtown shops, dining, and beaches in one of America's most popular summer vacation spots.
Besides the harbor views and peaceful neighborhood, the property is beautifully designed and decorated, with plenty of natural light and comfortable spaces to unwind after a day at the beach or strolling downtown. The location allows you to walk to both, being just one block to Chatham's Main Street and a short walk from Oyster Pond Beach, a calm inlet with great swimming and free parking (but it fills up fast!). On Main Street, you'll find everything from high-fashion boutiques and casual clothing shops to restaurants, bakeries, hardware stores, and unique gift shops.
Enjoy some of the best beaches on Cape Cod in Chatham
A stay at this unique and charming Airbnb lets you experience the best of Cape Cod in a relaxing coastal retreat with all the comforts of home, and don't forget the spectacular views. From its downtown shopping and dining scene to its beautiful ocean beaches, the town of Chatham has something for everyone, and the Windmill is the perfect base for your Cape Cod adventure. Staying in this charming Airbnb in Chatham allows you to experience both oceanside tranquility and vibrant local attractions. Some of the best experiences you can only have on Cape Cod are found in this adorable town, which has no shortage of scenic beaches to explore. Beach parking permits are required for both residents and non-residents during the peak season from June to Labor Day, and can be purchased online on the town website or in person at Chatham Town Hall.
Besides Oyster Pond Beach, which is walkable from your accommodations at the windmill, other must-see Chatham beaches include Lighthouse Beach, located below the cliffs that uphold the iconic Chatham Lighthouse. The wide, sandy shores are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and dog walking in the off-season. This is also a great photo destination, with panoramic views of the beach below from the parking lot and lighthouse, and glimpses of the lighthouse atop the cliffs from the beach. Harding's Beach is another local favorite spot, often with less foot traffic than larger beaches. Its waters are relatively calm, and the beach has several picnic areas, making it great for families and groups.