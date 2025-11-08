Cape Cod's Most Unique Airbnb Stay Is A Renovated 1940s Windmill Just Steps From The Beach

This unique Cape Cod Airbnb offers the true experience of Chatham. The Windmill was renovated in 2022 and features all the comforts of home. The full kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and access to the private patio with a barbecue grill for guest use. The rest of the first floor is made up of two sitting areas with comfortable seating and flat screen TVs, and a full bathroom with a tub and shower. The bedroom is on the second floor, accessed via a full staircase and featuring a king-sized bed.

The spacious interiors, modern kitchen, and simple coastal decor make this property an ideal Cape Cod retreat for those looking to unwind while staying close to the amenities of Chatham. The outdoor spaces are well-landscaped and private, filled with hydrangeas that bloom in summer and perfect for watching the sunrise over the water. The windmill cottage is ideal for soaking in the coast in proximity to downtown shops, dining, and beaches in one of America's most popular summer vacation spots.

Besides the harbor views and peaceful neighborhood, the property is beautifully designed and decorated, with plenty of natural light and comfortable spaces to unwind after a day at the beach or strolling downtown. The location allows you to walk to both, being just one block to Chatham's Main Street and a short walk from Oyster Pond Beach, a calm inlet with great swimming and free parking (but it fills up fast!). On Main Street, you'll find everything from high-fashion boutiques and casual clothing shops to restaurants, bakeries, hardware stores, and unique gift shops.