This Underrated Arizona Suburb Is A Hidden Gem For Affordable, Family-Friendly Living
Tucked between Surprise and Sun City in Arizona sits a 10-square-mile unsung suburb that quietly attracts families for its affordability and welcoming spirit. Neighboring Surprise is recognized as Niche's 24th best suburb to live in Arizona, yet El Mirage strangely doesn't break the top 35 despite resident praise for its family-friendly nature, cleanliness, and safety.
El Mirage is perfectly placed for folks who like to explore and keep busy, as it's around 10 miles from the artsy city of Glendale, under 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, and a convenient 30-minute drive from Sky Harbor International Airport, traffic permitting. You won't find any well-known landmarks in El Mirage itself, but it's within reach of popular areas like luxurious, retirement-ready Scottsdale and the vibrant lakeside suburb of Tempe. This small city thrives among Phoenix's finest.
Originally home to the Hohokam people, El Mirage was officially founded in 1937 by Mexican migrant farm workers on a modest 134-acre plot. It became an incorporated city in 1951 and has since expanded its population to over 35,000. Ranked 46th out of 121 Arizona locations with the Best Public Schools on Niche, families may initially overlook this sun-soaked suburb, but a visit will highlight its wholesome appeal. With abundant activities for kids, access to more lively areas of Phoenix, and cost-conscious home prices compared to other parts of the state, El Mirage may be one to watch.
Discover affordable living in El Mirage
As house prices climb elsewhere in Greater Phoenix, El Mirage remains a lower-cost option for buyers looking for a reasonably priced locale. The median home value in the suburb is an estimated $363,213, while the median home value in Phoenix is $456,730. If you're curious to know which parts to consider, Nextdoor.com lists Coppersun, Rancho El Mirage, and West El Mirage as the most affordable neighborhoods.
Despite its city status, the small-town ambiance makes El Mirage a prime place to raise a family, with multiple elementary and high schools in the Dysart Unified School District and plenty for children to do. One resident on Niche said, "Excellent community, great place to raise kids. There are many parks and libraries for children, and many kid-friendly events at the parks."
Most days, you'll find things like music and movies in Bill Gentry Park, and kids' clubs at the Dysart Community Center, but one popular festival proves El Mirage focuses on the present and future of its young residents. The annual Spring Faire & Children's Entrepreneur Market is a seasonal market encouraging business-minded youngsters to run their own booth with minimal parental input. Moms and dads step aside so these kid-CEOs can make the products, answer customer questions, and even manage the money. The day also features live music, tasty food, and handmade crafts to enjoy. It's one of El Mirage's kid-friendly annual events, alongside the Fall Harvest Festival and Fiesta de la Gente, which celebrates the local culture.
Explore nearby family-friendly parks
Although El Mirage lacks its own major attractions, Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park buzzes with adventure for kids, and is only a 16-minute drive away in Litchfield Park. There, you'll encounter Arizona's most extensive collection of exotic animals. Or, for active families that prefer to spot wildlife in the wild, White Tank Mountain Regional Park is just 13 miles away, and might give you glimpses of mule deer, desert tortoises, or javelinas.
This recreation area offers parent-approved hikes, with accessible paved paths for strollers, 240 picnic tables for packed lunches, ample restrooms, and a nature center to tour. There are even stargazing events for the celestially curious. It's open daily between May 1 and October 31 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., or from November 1 to April 30 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take the 1.9-mile out-and-back Waterfall Trail featured on Phoenix With Kids' list of Best Hikes for Kids in Phoenix, which over 3,000 people rated 4.6 stars on AllTrails. This one is ideal for beginners, but one hiker warned that, while it's great for beginners, it's "Not a summer hike!" Particularly with children in tow, avoid hiking in the sizzling 100-degree Fahrenheit weather, and carry a substantial amount of water.
El Mirage also provides access to the epic Maricopa Trail that loops around Phoenix through the desert. Though hiking the whole 315-mile trail would take weeks, you can tackle a shorter slice of the desertous 20-mile White Tank to 303 section for a more family-oriented day out that helps you feel connected to the Greater Phoenix area. Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director R.J. Cardin told AZ Central, "... it loops around the entire Valley and connects neighborhoods to communities, communities to cities, and cities to one another across the county."