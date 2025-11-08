This Underrated Arizona Suburb Is A Hidden Gem For Affordable, Family-Friendly Living

Tucked between Surprise and Sun City in Arizona sits a 10-square-mile unsung suburb that quietly attracts families for its affordability and welcoming spirit. Neighboring Surprise is recognized as Niche's 24th best suburb to live in Arizona, yet El Mirage strangely doesn't break the top 35 despite resident praise for its family-friendly nature, cleanliness, and safety.

El Mirage is perfectly placed for folks who like to explore and keep busy, as it's around 10 miles from the artsy city of Glendale, under 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, and a convenient 30-minute drive from Sky Harbor International Airport, traffic permitting. You won't find any well-known landmarks in El Mirage itself, but it's within reach of popular areas like luxurious, retirement-ready Scottsdale and the vibrant lakeside suburb of Tempe. This small city thrives among Phoenix's finest.

Originally home to the Hohokam people, El Mirage was officially founded in 1937 by Mexican migrant farm workers on a modest 134-acre plot. It became an incorporated city in 1951 and has since expanded its population to over 35,000. Ranked 46th out of 121 Arizona locations with the Best Public Schools on Niche, families may initially overlook this sun-soaked suburb, but a visit will highlight its wholesome appeal. With abundant activities for kids, access to more lively areas of Phoenix, and cost-conscious home prices compared to other parts of the state, El Mirage may be one to watch.