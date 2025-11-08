America's Most Affordable State Park Is A 'Shady Green Retreat' In Missouri
Missouri is among the few welcoming states that offer free admission to state parks. This is good news, considering the Show-Me State has 57 state parks to explore. See the ruins of an abandoned castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Or, splash around in the waters of the sprawling namesake reservoir at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, a Midwest mountain paradise and Missouri's largest state park. That's right, all at no charge. Venture about 2 hours to the southeast and you'll find Montauk State Park, another must-visit recreation area just outside of Salem. And believe it or not, it's even gentler on the wallet.
The vacation rental platform HomeToGo awarded Montauk a perfect 10/10 affordability score in its 2025 State Park Index, ranking 100 of America's most affordable state parks based on accommodation prices, size, trails, wildlife, and scenic views. According to the ranking, accommodations near Montauk average $24.37 per person for a one-night stay — the lowest on the list.
Spanning nearly 3,000 acres, Montauk also earns solid marks in the size department. But even if some parks aren't as massive, that shouldn't deter a visit: there's plenty to do at each. "Montauk State Park preserves a shady green retreat that offers visitors plenty of opportunities for fun, whether it is ... camping, hiking, picnicking or just relaxing with friends and family," Missouri State Parks notes on its official website. Ready to roam?
Historic sites, water adventures, and more
Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, Montauk State Park is steeped in history. The area was settled by decamping New Yorkers sometime in the early 1800s, hence the name — a nod to Montauk on Long Island, one of New York's most famed beach towns. Missouri's Montauk was originally founded as a milling village. A snapshot of this time period can still be seen today at the old Montauk Mill. Constructed in 1896, this heritage site is the last remaining gristmill in the area, making it a must-see during your state park excursion.
Historic landmarks aside, Montauk has all the best trappings of an outdoor adventure: tree-topped hillsides, lush valleys, and even bubbling springs that form the headwaters of the Current River. The 184-mile-long waterway makes for an excellent canoeing outing, though the best put-in spot sits just outside the park at the Tan Vat River Access point. Hunker down for a packed lunch at one of the state park's picnic areas, or enjoy a ramble through the greenery.
Montauk has a few scenic trails to explore. Do a bit of wildlife watching along the Montauk Lake Trail. The nearly 1-mile loop takes you by the loch and the rustling waters of Current River. If you're up for a harder challenge, tackle the Pine Ridge Trail. Spanning about 3 miles out-and-back, this route makes for a rather difficult jaunt uphill through the woodlands of the Montauk Upland Forest Natural Area. But the views are worth it. "I would definitely recommend it to anyone who's able to handle some moderately steep terrain," one hiker raved on AllTrails, adding that the trail makes for "a beautiful morning hike in Missouri."
Where to stay in and around Montauk
Want to stay at Montauk State Park a bit longer? Hunker down for the night at one of the park's comfy year-round lodging options. The Montauk Lodge & Resort is the epitome of rustic comfort, with more than a dozen motel rooms and rustic cabins complete with homey fireplaces. The motel rooms require a 2-night minimum stay; the cabins also offer dog-friendly options for an added fee.
The Lodge & Resort is a bit on the pricier side. As of this writing, rates start at an average of $162 per night for the motel rooms, with the cabins costing almost double, depending on the number of beds you need. If you opt for it, book ahead — the Lodge & Resort does appear to sell out months in advance. A full-service restaurant, snack bar, and market are available on the premises for meals and supplies.
If you'd prefer to brave the wilds, reserve a spot at the parks' campground. Pitch a tent at one of the basic sites (which include a table and grill), or park your RV at one of the electric sites. The campground is far more affordable than the lodge. Camping during the 2025 and 2026 seasons will run you $15 per night during the peak season — spanning from February 25 through October 31 — with a $1 discount the rest of the year. The 50-amp sites are $29 per night in-season, or $25 from November 1 to February 24. The campground also features shower and laundry facilities, all available to use during the peak season.