America's Most Affordable State Park Is A 'Shady Green Retreat' In Missouri

Missouri is among the few welcoming states that offer free admission to state parks. This is good news, considering the Show-Me State has 57 state parks to explore. See the ruins of an abandoned castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. Or, splash around in the waters of the sprawling namesake reservoir at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, a Midwest mountain paradise and Missouri's largest state park. That's right, all at no charge. Venture about 2 hours to the southeast and you'll find Montauk State Park, another must-visit recreation area just outside of Salem. And believe it or not, it's even gentler on the wallet.

The vacation rental platform HomeToGo awarded Montauk a perfect 10/10 affordability score in its 2025 State Park Index, ranking 100 of America's most affordable state parks based on accommodation prices, size, trails, wildlife, and scenic views. According to the ranking, accommodations near Montauk average $24.37 per person for a one-night stay — the lowest on the list.

Spanning nearly 3,000 acres, Montauk also earns solid marks in the size department. But even if some parks aren't as massive, that shouldn't deter a visit: there's plenty to do at each. "Montauk State Park preserves a shady green retreat that offers visitors plenty of opportunities for fun, whether it is ... camping, hiking, picnicking or just relaxing with friends and family," Missouri State Parks notes on its official website. Ready to roam?