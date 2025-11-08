The Dirtiest Fast-Food Chains In America You Should Avoid While Traveling

If you're a frequent traveler, you know that one of the most significant challenges of being on the road or away from home is figuring out where to eat. While some destinations are perfect for foodies, eating at fancy restaurants can diminish your budget faster than you might think. Fortunately, when traveling in the United States, fast-food chains offer quick, affordable meals to keep you satisfied until your next gourmet meal. Sure, fast food isn't one of the ways to sneak in fruits and vegetables while traveling, but when you're short on time and cash, it can satiate you in a pinch.

But high calories and fat content are not the only reasons why fast food isn't ideal for every meal. Depending on where you decide to eat, the chain may be dirty and unsanitary. While local health departments are supposed to flag eateries with unsafe cleaning practices, they can only do so much. Whether you're taking the most scenic road trip in America or just visiting a particular location, these five fast-food places are the dirtiest overall, determined by outbreaks of foodborne illnesses from the chains, violations of food handling practices, and failed health inspections. So you might want to think twice before grabbing a bite on your trip.