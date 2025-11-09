The New England University With An On-Campus Retirement Home Has Boomers Flocking Back For A Second Act
There is nothing like pursuing lifelong dreams at any age and feeling completely at home. The beauty of retirement for some is having the opportunity to settle into a life that offers a balance of ease, community, and fun. Whether you're opting for a retirement in the U.S. with a mix of low-cost living and luxury in a Mid-west capital city or you're scoping out the best islands to retire in the Caribbean, the options are wide. For some retirees, the missing piece of the puzzle takes a scholarly shape.
New England is known for having some of the oldest universities and colleges in the country, which makes it a fascinating place to merge education with retirement. Lasell Village is the quaint Massachusetts town where some retirees are getting their stack of books and notepads ready for a new chapter of living and learning.
The village is located on the Lasell University campus in Newton, Massachusetts, and rooted in making education accessible to all. With 13 acres of land, it is spacious enough for retirees to make friends and enjoy solo time. The village is located 10 miles west of Boston and the nearest airport is Logan International Airport (BOS), 12 miles away from the campus. The next nearest airport is Providence Airport (PVD), which is located 51 miles away. The unique village boasts several scenic parks, places to indulge in rich history, and, of course, mind-opening university culture.
What to know about retiring in Lasell Village
Not only is the village an award-winning center for retirees, but it also boasts a wide range of interesting amenities that are hard to dismiss. The amenities include personal banking, dining areas, physical fitness equipment, and much more. There are also several living arrangements to choose from on the premises, including independent living apartments and Lasell Studios — a living arrangement specific for those who may require focused care. Lasell Studios is comprised of nine apartment buildings with nursing facilities and more. To qualify for living in the retirement village, residents must attend 450 hours of classes per year alongside other students. In 2027 the village is also set to expand to include McGuire Hall, which will have 42 brand new residencies, an Arts and Community Center, a new restaurant, and a club room and fitness center.
While culture lovers may flock to Paris for a (surprisingly affordable) retirement, retiring in Newton isn't just about exercising your brain, but also enjoying recreational parts of university life. The village offers a heated pool, greenhouse, art studio for residents. There is also a hair salon, walking paths, several libraries, and weather-protected walkways for the days when the weather is a little less easy to navigate. You'll also find a host of care options, such as support services, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care. For those who prioritize an environmentally friendly living environment, there are green initiatives to take part in, as well as solar power for sustainable living.