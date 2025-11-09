The New England University With An On-Campus Retirement Home Has Boomers Flocking Back For A Second Act

There is nothing like pursuing lifelong dreams at any age and feeling completely at home. The beauty of retirement for some is having the opportunity to settle into a life that offers a balance of ease, community, and fun. Whether you're opting for a retirement in the U.S. with a mix of low-cost living and luxury in a Mid-west capital city or you're scoping out the best islands to retire in the Caribbean, the options are wide. For some retirees, the missing piece of the puzzle takes a scholarly shape.

New England is known for having some of the oldest universities and colleges in the country, which makes it a fascinating place to merge education with retirement. Lasell Village is the quaint Massachusetts town where some retirees are getting their stack of books and notepads ready for a new chapter of living and learning.

The village is located on the Lasell University campus in Newton, Massachusetts, and rooted in making education accessible to all. With 13 acres of land, it is spacious enough for retirees to make friends and enjoy solo time. The village is located 10 miles west of Boston and the nearest airport is Logan International Airport (BOS), 12 miles away from the campus. The next nearest airport is Providence Airport (PVD), which is located 51 miles away. The unique village boasts several scenic parks, places to indulge in rich history, and, of course, mind-opening university culture.