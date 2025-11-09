Massachusetts' Wildly Underrated City Boasts One Of New England's Best Downtowns And Scenic Waterways Near Boston

By far the largest city in New England, Boston is also one of the region's busiest tourist attractions. You can ride the duck boats, visit the bar from "Cheers," and spend an afternoon in America's oldest public park. But there are plenty of other cities just outside of Massachusetts' capital that often go overlooked. And, considering hotel prices in downtown Boston can reach a few hundred dollars per night, they're usually more affordable, too.

One wildly underrated option is Amesbury, a small city home to just over 17,000 people, about 40 miles north of Boston Logan International Airport. "Quaint" is perhaps the best word to describe the historic town. Centuries-old buildings on Main Street are home to small businesses, some of which have been open for multiple generations; Lowell's Boat Shop, for instance, has been in operation since 1793. You'll find a pre-Civil War church complete with a white steeple that stands tall between brick buildings, cozy bakeries, and a winding creek shaded by trees. In many ways, Amesbury is straight out of a nursery rhyme, an example of an old-fashioned New England village that hasn't changed much over the last 100, or even 200, years.

The town is accessible via MBTA's commuter rail with trains stopping in nearby towns like Newburyport and Haverhill. Still, it's probably quicker and most convenient to rent a car (or opt for this bold workaround to get on the road for less) and drive up I-95.