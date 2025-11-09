Massachusetts' Wildly Underrated City Boasts One Of New England's Best Downtowns And Scenic Waterways Near Boston
By far the largest city in New England, Boston is also one of the region's busiest tourist attractions. You can ride the duck boats, visit the bar from "Cheers," and spend an afternoon in America's oldest public park. But there are plenty of other cities just outside of Massachusetts' capital that often go overlooked. And, considering hotel prices in downtown Boston can reach a few hundred dollars per night, they're usually more affordable, too.
One wildly underrated option is Amesbury, a small city home to just over 17,000 people, about 40 miles north of Boston Logan International Airport. "Quaint" is perhaps the best word to describe the historic town. Centuries-old buildings on Main Street are home to small businesses, some of which have been open for multiple generations; Lowell's Boat Shop, for instance, has been in operation since 1793. You'll find a pre-Civil War church complete with a white steeple that stands tall between brick buildings, cozy bakeries, and a winding creek shaded by trees. In many ways, Amesbury is straight out of a nursery rhyme, an example of an old-fashioned New England village that hasn't changed much over the last 100, or even 200, years.
The town is accessible via MBTA's commuter rail with trains stopping in nearby towns like Newburyport and Haverhill. Still, it's probably quicker and most convenient to rent a car (or opt for this bold workaround to get on the road for less) and drive up I-95.
Where to shop and dine in downtown Amesbury
In Amesbury's picturesque downtown, which is intersected by Plumbush Creek, you'll find an assortment of restaurants, florists, boutiques, and more. Start your morning with warm pastries from Market Square Bakehouse, and stroll down the street with coffee in hand. In the afternoon, you can pick out a bouquet from Flowers by Mariane, sort through vintage and new releases at Mel's Record Shop, or learn about the city's early days as a hub for carriage manufacturing at the Industrial History Center. For dinner, you'll want to try Phat Cats Bistro on Market Street, which serves fresh seafood starters, risottos, and homemade desserts.
Of course, no visit to Amesbury is complete without stopping by Lowell's, the oldest boat shop in the country, nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. The shop hosts events, youth classes, and apprenticeship programs for prospective woodworkers eager to learn about old-fashioned boat design.
If you travel to Amesbury in the fall, the town's sloped streets will be lined with trees in various shades of orange and red, and you can swing by Cider Hills Farm for apple picking, pumpkin picking, and tractor rides. If you schedule your visit during June, July, or August, make sure to stop by the Upper Millyard Amphitheater on Thursday night for the Amesbury Summer Series. Live bands entertain outdoor concert-goers — best of all, admission is free. Bring treats to snack on from Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, or order a pie to-go from the Pizza Factory to enjoy during the show.
Waterfront activities and overnight stays
Plumbush Creek winds through Amesbury's historic downtown, giving it a classic New England, storybook feel. The creek flows into Lake Gardner to the north and the Merrimack River to the south, offering outdoor recreation opportunities at each end. On warm days, you can lay down a towel at Lake Gardner Beach, kayak, or go fishing for perch, bass, and bluegills. There's also a trail system through Battis Farm nearby. On the south end, you can dock your boat at the Marina at Amesbury Point or walk along the Chain Bridge to Deer Island, where you'll also find hiking trails. Further west, the Amesbury Town Forest is a go-to for viewing local wildlife.
Spending the night? There's a Hampton Inn less than two miles from downtown. For a more authentic New England experience, you could also stay at one of the quaint inns in downtown Newburyport, which is only about 15 minutes away and also a wildly underrated, coastal Massachusetts city with a walkable, charming downtown.