The 'Raspberry Capital Of The World' Is The Walkable Minnesota City With Quaint Shops And Lively Festivals

The Raspberry Festival takes place over a weekend on the city's Main Street. Visitors can partake in raspberry-themed events, from a Raspberry Royalty coronation to a marketplace fair. There's even a golden raspberry hunt where a golden raspberry medallion is hidden somewhere in town. Participants find it by following social media hints, and the winner receives $300.

Beyond its raspberry fame, Hopkins is a vibrant city with plenty to see and do. Yes, the Raspberry Festival may be the big draw, but other exciting festivals and events take place here, too. The Minnesota Food Truck Festival showcases more than 50 food trucks, taking over the Main Street area with their foodie offerings.

The Hopkins Fall Fiber Festival is another fun event where local fiber artists, producers, and fanatics come together to showcase fiber products from wool to alpaca, alongside artisan foods, jewelry, soaps, and more. The Hopkins Arts Center also hosts regular events and activities, including art exhibitions and music performances. So, if you miss the famed Raspberry event, there's still plenty happening in Hopkins to keep you entertained. If you're on the hunt for more fruit-themed festivals, you can also plan to attend the annual Rhubarb Festival in Minnesota's "rhubarb capital" of Lanesboro.