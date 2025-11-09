The 'Raspberry Capital Of The World' Is The Walkable Minnesota City With Quaint Shops And Lively Festivals
Tucked on the outskirts of America's most bikeable city, Minneapolis, you'll find the self-proclaimed "Raspberry Capital of the World," Hopkins, Minnesota. This small, walkable city is just a short drive from the City of Lakes. The story behind the nickname began decades ago, in 1935, when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression. In late June, Art Plankers and James Markham had the bright idea to try and increase earnings for local raspberry farmers. This led to the creation of Raspberry Day, a yearly event that still attracts thousands of visitors.
The event occurs every year in July, timed to coincide with peak raspberry picking season, and is now known as the Raspberry Festival. The city is also home to the world's largest raspberry sculpture. So, if you're driving through town, don't miss the 11-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide berry that hangs from a 22-foot vine. It's located on 8th Avenue, in the center of town, although you'll be hard-pressed to miss this gargantuan berry that was created by local designer Ben Janssens.
Attending the Hopkins Raspberry Festival
The Raspberry Festival takes place over a weekend on the city's Main Street. Visitors can partake in raspberry-themed events, from a Raspberry Royalty coronation to a marketplace fair. There's even a golden raspberry hunt where a golden raspberry medallion is hidden somewhere in town. Participants find it by following social media hints, and the winner receives $300.
Beyond its raspberry fame, Hopkins is a vibrant city with plenty to see and do. Yes, the Raspberry Festival may be the big draw, but other exciting festivals and events take place here, too. The Minnesota Food Truck Festival showcases more than 50 food trucks, taking over the Main Street area with their foodie offerings.
The Hopkins Fall Fiber Festival is another fun event where local fiber artists, producers, and fanatics come together to showcase fiber products from wool to alpaca, alongside artisan foods, jewelry, soaps, and more. The Hopkins Arts Center also hosts regular events and activities, including art exhibitions and music performances. So, if you miss the famed Raspberry event, there's still plenty happening in Hopkins to keep you entertained. If you're on the hunt for more fruit-themed festivals, you can also plan to attend the annual Rhubarb Festival in Minnesota's "rhubarb capital" of Lanesboro.
Planning your trip to Hopkins, Minnesota and more things to do
Is the Raspberry Festival now firmly on your bucket list? Luckily, it's not hard to reach. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, a famously friendly Midwestern mega airport, and from there it's about a 20-minute drive. If you're already in Minneapolis, you can take a Metro Transit bus that will get you to Hopkins in roughly 30–40 minutes. There's no need for a car once you arrive, as the city is walkable. In fact, it's the third-ranked city in Minnesota for walkability.
Visitors will also love strolling around Hopkins' many shops and boutiques. Whether you enjoy antiquing, thrift shopping, or want to pick up a whole new outfit, there's something for everyone. The downtown area is the beating heart of Hopkins, and in just under a quarter-mile radius, you'll find everything you need for day-to-day living. Next time you're in Minneapolis, take the short journey west and add this fun town to your bucket list.