Just Beyond Nashville Is Tennessee's River-Fringed Retreat With Zip-Line Thrills And Paddle-Ready Waters

Spanning 432 miles from its eastern border to the western border, Tennessee is an outdoor adventurer's paradise. With the tall Appalachian mountains to the east and fertile plains along the Mississippi River to the west, the state has options for everyone — from rock climbing and mountain hikes to river paddles and lakes near Nashville with outdoor activities like camping and swimming. Approximately 20 miles west of Nashville (accessible via a 30- to 40-minute drive along the I-40) lies one of the state's premier water activity and zip-lining spots — the charming little town of Kingston Springs, located along the Harpeth River. With its proximity to outdoor adventure spots and nearby towns like the wealthy and charming Southern town of Brentwood, Kingston Springs makes for an excellent day trip from Nashville.

Kingston Springs has a long history, with archaeological evidence placing the first humans in the area as far back as 12,000 years ago. However, the modern town of Kingston Springs was only incorporated in 1965. It has since kept growing, with Nashville's booming economy bringing in more tourists who want to explore Tennessee's outdoor adventure spots. The first push to turn the area around Kingston Springs into an outdoor enthusiast's dream began a few years after the institution of the town. The State of Tennessee acquired the land that would later go on to become Harpeth National Park, and Adventureworks opened its first park within that area in 1987, now known as their Nashville West location. Today, Kingston Springs is known as one of the best places to go kayaking or canoeing near Nashville, and for adrenaline junkies to zip-line at top speeds through the trees.