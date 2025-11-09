Just Beyond Nashville Is Tennessee's River-Fringed Retreat With Zip-Line Thrills And Paddle-Ready Waters
Spanning 432 miles from its eastern border to the western border, Tennessee is an outdoor adventurer's paradise. With the tall Appalachian mountains to the east and fertile plains along the Mississippi River to the west, the state has options for everyone — from rock climbing and mountain hikes to river paddles and lakes near Nashville with outdoor activities like camping and swimming. Approximately 20 miles west of Nashville (accessible via a 30- to 40-minute drive along the I-40) lies one of the state's premier water activity and zip-lining spots — the charming little town of Kingston Springs, located along the Harpeth River. With its proximity to outdoor adventure spots and nearby towns like the wealthy and charming Southern town of Brentwood, Kingston Springs makes for an excellent day trip from Nashville.
Kingston Springs has a long history, with archaeological evidence placing the first humans in the area as far back as 12,000 years ago. However, the modern town of Kingston Springs was only incorporated in 1965. It has since kept growing, with Nashville's booming economy bringing in more tourists who want to explore Tennessee's outdoor adventure spots. The first push to turn the area around Kingston Springs into an outdoor enthusiast's dream began a few years after the institution of the town. The State of Tennessee acquired the land that would later go on to become Harpeth National Park, and Adventureworks opened its first park within that area in 1987, now known as their Nashville West location. Today, Kingston Springs is known as one of the best places to go kayaking or canoeing near Nashville, and for adrenaline junkies to zip-line at top speeds through the trees.
Savor the stunning views as you paddle along the Harpeth River and zip-line through the trees
With a 4.8 star rating on Google Reviews, Harpeth State Park is a local favorite for hiking and paddling. It was officially included in Tennessee's State Parks in 2004, although land acquisition for the park began in the 1970s. The park's tall trees, rocky river edges, and long, winding trails through the woods and along the river make it a great spot for a day trip.
One of the most popular activities in the area is kayaking or canoeing along the Harpeth River. With several access points near Kingston Springs, the river offers beginner-friendly paddling and more difficult upstream options. While one of the more well-known access points is the area near Pinkerton Park, in the nearby lively and picturesque city of Franklin, the Narrows of the Harpeth near Kingston Springs is considered better for beginners because of its slow, gentle current. The 5.5-mile float along the Narrows of the Harpeth allows you to take in the stunning, tree-covered rocky shores during a leisurely trip. One of the biggest attractions in this area is the Montgomery Bell Tunnel, a man-made limestone tunnel built between 1818 and 1819.
Another popular destination within the park is the Nashville West location of Adventureworks Park, their flagship park in Tennessee. For around $49 to $65, visitors can soar through green treetops and feel the leaves brush against their legs, with the highest course being 900 feet long and around 85 feet high at its peak. The park has 10 zip-lines in total (of varying heights and speeds), progressively becoming higher and faster with each subsequent course. Visitors on TripAdvisor particularly praised the friendly guides and commended them on ensuring the trip was safe and comfortable for everyone.
Finish off the day with delicious pizza or classic American pub fare
After a long, exhausting day of outdoor activities, what you really need is a place to hunker down for a moment and grab a bite to eat. Luckily, Kingston Springs has multiple excellent dining options for worn-out tourists. A popular place in the area is Skyking Pizza on Main Street, which, as the name suggests, specializes in pizza. Each pizza costs approximately $18 to $25, and the restaurant even has vegetarian options. With locally sourced ingredients and friendly staff (via TripAdvisor), the pizza joint has become a local favorite, offering multiple types of pizza and even allowing visitors to customize their orders a bit.
If you'd rather go for burgers and beer, then check out The Fillin' Station, a pub just across the street from Skyking Pizza. With juicy burgers, cold beer, and live music performances, this pub is a popular local hangout spot. Established by veteran musician Patrick Weickenand, who had performed in bars for most of his career, the Fillin' Station understands its customers and keeps things simple — offering classic American bar food like burgers, fries, and sandwiches, keeping a stock of cold beer handy at all times, and maintaining an outdoor patio for the warmer months. Local musicians regularly book slots to perform, particularly on the weekends, so it's a great place to get a glimpse of the local music culture.