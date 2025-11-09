Nestled Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is One Of Illinois' Best Suburbs With A Vibrant Downtown Area
As with many major metropolitan cities, Chicago is home to quaint suburbs with parks and shops, perfect for those looking to escape the chaos of the city. Vernon Hills is located about an hour's drive north of downtown Chicago and is easily accessible from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is a quick 30 to 45 minute drive away, depending on traffic. Additionally, Vernon Hills is easily accessible from the entire Chicago area via public transportation, making it a great area for those who don't want to deal with the hassle of renting a car or rely on ride share apps, which can quickly become expensive.
Chicago is full of underrated suburban gems, but not all feature such close access to nature as Vernon Hills. For locals and visitors seeking a refuge in nature, the Century Park Arboretum features 113 acres of greenery that surrounds two lakes: Big Bear Lake and Little Bear Lake. With well-lit walking paths, areas for basketball and volleyball, a horseshoe court, and even a cricket pitch; Century Park Arboretum is perfect for those looking for a bit of exercise amidst nature. More relaxing features include picnic gazebos and a children's playground as well as fishing piers and an area to launch boats into Big Bear Lake, which is supplied with small mouth bass. Tree enthusiasts will be delighted to find over 150 species of trees that are marked with QR codes to learn more about each tree. The accredited arboretum is a lovely place to spend the day any time of year and includes an ice skating rink and a large sledding hill for winter.
Vernon Hills is full of nature's beauty
Offering an idyllic outdoor escape from Chicago's city bustle, the Des Plaines River Trail spans over 55 miles through Illinois and passes through Vernon Hills. It's an attractive trail for all kinds of activities, from walking to horseback riding to snowmobiling — when the weather permits. Ideal for kayaking and fishing, Vernon Hills is home to one of six canoe launch areas on the Des Plaines river, making it an idea starting point for a tranquil afternoon on the river. For those who prefer to stay on dry land, the riverside trail features picnic areas and restrooms along the way.
Another attraction for nature-lovers is the Half Day Forest Preserve which sits along the Des Plaines River Trail. Half Day includes a trail for cyclists and hikers in the warmer seasons that then transitions into a cross-country skiing trail in the winter. A ten minute drive northwest will take you to Deerpath Park which boasts pickleball and tennis courts, baseball and lacrosse fields, and ponds and lakes. The park is just north of the Vernon Hills Memorial Arbortheater. During the warm summer months, the Arbortheater hosts a series of outdoor concerts Wednesday nights from 7pm to 9pm, where concertgoers bring blankets and settle down for picnics while enjoying the free entertainment.
Take a break from nature with sightseeing and shopping
Attractive to both history buffs and fans of lavish design, Vernon Hills is also home to the Cuneo Mansion and Gardens, a stunningly well-preserved mansion built in 1914 for the founder of General Electric. The home is a prime example of gilded age opulence built with Venetian style architecture and surrounded by lush gardens and statues, including ballrooms with gilded ceilings and a chapel with incredible stained glass window walls.
Vernon Hills is also home to Hawthorn Mall, an indoor mall which is home to larger stores and chains and an AMC movie theater while in addition to housing smaller businesses like coffee shops, book stores, a few craft-centric stores, and an animal adoption site. The mall hosts a Market Series during the summer as well as a few special events during the spring, fall, and winter months which highlight local businesses and artisans of the Vernon Hills community, as well as story times during the summer for children to enjoy.
In contrast to the indoor mall, Mellody Farm is an outdoor shopping and dining center that features a small MicroHabitat Urban Farm which donates its weekly harvest to the Vernon Township Food Pantry. Visitors to the small-but-mighty farm may even be graced by a visit from the farm's "influencer," a friendly golden retriever mix that goes by the name of Keenam. Mellody Farm is home to a diverse group of dining establishments as well as some stores you'd find in a standard shopping mall.