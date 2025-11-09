Nestled Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is One Of Illinois' Best Suburbs With A Vibrant Downtown Area

As with many major metropolitan cities, Chicago is home to quaint suburbs with parks and shops, perfect for those looking to escape the chaos of the city. Vernon Hills is located about an hour's drive north of downtown Chicago and is easily accessible from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is a quick 30 to 45 minute drive away, depending on traffic. Additionally, Vernon Hills is easily accessible from the entire Chicago area via public transportation, making it a great area for those who don't want to deal with the hassle of renting a car or rely on ride share apps, which can quickly become expensive.

Chicago is full of underrated suburban gems, but not all feature such close access to nature as Vernon Hills. For locals and visitors seeking a refuge in nature, the Century Park Arboretum features 113 acres of greenery that surrounds two lakes: Big Bear Lake and Little Bear Lake. With well-lit walking paths, areas for basketball and volleyball, a horseshoe court, and even a cricket pitch; Century Park Arboretum is perfect for those looking for a bit of exercise amidst nature. More relaxing features include picnic gazebos and a children's playground as well as fishing piers and an area to launch boats into Big Bear Lake, which is supplied with small mouth bass. Tree enthusiasts will be delighted to find over 150 species of trees that are marked with QR codes to learn more about each tree. The accredited arboretum is a lovely place to spend the day any time of year and includes an ice skating rink and a large sledding hill for winter.