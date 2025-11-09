This Endlessly Charming Tennessee Road Trip Route Explores The State's Sweetest Small Towns
Winding through the Tennessee heartland, the Promised Land Trail offers a laid-back escape into the state's most charming small towns. Stretching roughly 130 miles along Highway 70, the Promised Land Trail travels east from Nashville to Crossville, following the same road once taken by early settlers and freed African Americans searching for new beginnings. The trail takes its name from The Promised Land, a historic post–Civil War community founded by formerly enslaved people near Charlotte, Tennessee.
Perfect for a scenic escape through Tennessee's best mountain towns, the Promised Land Trail passes through Lebanon, Carthage, Granville, Smithville, and Monterey, with Crossville, situated on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau, serving as a natural spot to pause or turn back along the route.
Though the trail begins near Nashville, a city world-renowned for its country music and rising stars, the real magic lies just beyond the city lights. From the iconic glass atrium at the Gaylord Opryland Resort to the historic Ryman Auditorium, where Nashville's musical roots took hold. For those looking to explore Tennessee's music scene beyond Nashville and Memphis, Chattanooga offers a lively summer destination. Nashville offers a lively starting point before the trail leads you into the peaceful landscapes and warm communities that define Tennessee's heartland.
Charming towns along the Promised Land Trail
Once you get beyond the neon lights and honky-tonk sounds of Broadway, head to The Hermitage, President Andrew Jackson's preserved plantation. From there, the road winds toward Lebanon, the "Antique City of the South." Historic Square beckons with more than 20 antique shops, as well as boutiques and other shopping stops. After some retail therapy, you can grab a bite to eat at Town Square Social, where you can find Southern comfort food and Tennessee whiskey cocktails. Just half a mile from downtown, the Mill at Lebanon offers another glimpse into the past. Built in 1908 as a woolen mill that made blankets for World War II soldiers, it now serves as a mixed-use space for shopping and events.
Continuing east, the trail reaches Gordonsville, where the smoky aroma of Fireman One Bar-B-Que calls. The family-owned restaurant known for its slow-cooked brisket, pulled pork, and ribs has been called the "best BBQ around" according to one Yelp review. Further down the trail, you come to Carthage, a peaceful riverside town where you can grab sweet treats from The Candy Bar while taking in the town's murals and historic brick storefronts.
Heading south, Granville knows how to host with its annual Heritage Day festival in the spring, and antique car show. The T.B. Sutton General Store invites visitors to stay as live bluegrass drifts from the porch. After taking in Granville's historic streets and lively festivals, the trail opens up into rolling farmland and forested hills, leading to waterfalls, small-town charm, and mountain views.
Nature, small town, and scenic stops along the Promised Land Trail
As the Promised Land Trail winds east, travelers are rewarded with rolling farmland, waterfalls, and charming mountain towns. Just off the main route is Burgess Falls State Park, an underrated site with stunning waterfalls and nearby campgrounds. On a scenic 1.5-mile hike leading to breathtaking views of a 130-foot waterfall plunging into a gorge, you'll spot two smaller waterfalls and can take a stairway that leads down to the water's edge for an up-close experience.
Further along, the trail passes through Smithville, a small town that sits among Tennessee's rolling hills. The town's annual Fourth of July celebration, the Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree, offers live music, local crafts, and plenty of small-town hospitality. Nearby Evins Mill provides a rustic stop for food or a place to stay. Tucked beside a cascading waterfall, this quaint inn is a perfect stop for a break before continuing on the trail.
The final sweet town on the trail is Monterey, perched on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau. Crisp mountain air and panoramic views from Bee Rock Overlook capture the essence of Tennessee's quiet mountain communities. The Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast at Bee Rock also offers a beautiful stay if you are looking to stop for the night. Just outside Monterey, historic Muddy Pond General Store offers everything from locally-grown Molasses to wildflower honey. So the next time you're looking to hit the open road, consider the Promised Land Trail. Its history, views, and charm invite you to slow down and take in the heartlands of Tennessee one small town at a time.