Texas' Affordable 'City With The Neon Skyline' Offers Scenic Nature Areas And Small-Town Charm
Hidden in South Texas in the Lower Rio Grande Valley near the border of Mexico sits Weslaco, Texas, known as the "city with the neon skyline," because of the lights that outlined the Spanish Colonial architecture in the business section of the city. With a population of about 41,000, Weslaco has all the conveniences and urban culture of a sprawling metropolis, while maintaining a laid-back, community vibe. Founded in 1919, the city is also full of historical landmarks to explore, along with a handful of museums that showcase the city's artists, culture, history, and Mexican heritage. As a long-time agricultural hub, visitors can stroll through the farmer's market on Thursdays, explore locally-owned shops, or check out Alfresco Weslaco, a street festival that runs from August to September and features over 100 vendors.
The city is a warm-weather destination, with charming streets that are dotted with palm trees, and average winter temperatures between 50 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Weslaco is also about an hour from San Pedro Island, a favorite weekend escape with tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches. The city is also incredibly affordable, with the cost of living estimated at about 21 percent less than the national average (according to Payscale.com). One standout feature of the city is its fabulous parks and nature preserves, such as Estero Llano Grande State Park, the Valley Nature Center, and Frontera Audubon. The Lower Rio Grande Valley is consistently rated as one of the top birding destinations in the country, and Weslaco is part of the national birding network, and even hosts the "Spring Chirp," a unique birding festival held by the Valley Nature Center.
Weslaco, Texas is full of history and natural scenery
As a favorite destination among birders, no trip to Weslaco would be complete without visiting the Estero Llano Grande State Park. Here, you can explore more than five miles of trails, join one of the regular birding tours that are offered by park rangers, or hop aboard a two-hour electric tram tour. Cars are not allowed in the park, which means you'll hear all the sounds of nature in a truly protected environment. The Lower Rio Grande Valley is one of the top places for butterflies as well, and visitors can see them at the Valley Nature Center, including malachite and pixie butterflies, along with native plants that were transplanted from areas slated for development. The Frontera Audubon is another nearby wildlife preserve and hosts a historic landmark, the Skaggs House, which dates back to 1927. For more historic attractions, check out Weslaco's Villa de Cortez, a four-story hotel with a gorgeous courtyard, or visit the Weslaco Museum for local art and exhibits.
The city is a hub for Tex-Mex cuisine with places like Arturo's Bar and Grill serving up fajitas, quesadillas, and more, but it has an array of other restaurants as well. If you're interested in sampling authentic Mexican cuisine, head to Nana's Taqueria, which also has a beautiful outdoor dining area, or grab some classic Texas 'cue like ribs and brisket at Teddy's Barbecue. For Italian favorites, check out Cortinos, which has been a staple since the 1960s, and also hosts murder-mystery dinners that are a big hit with the locals. In the evenings, you can unwind at some of Weslaco's sports bars and pubs, including Brews n' Cues, or check out the event schedule at the Mustang Lounge, which hosts live music concerts.
Planning a trip to Weslaco, Texas
Heading south from Weslaco about nine miles is the border crossing into Mexico, where the town of Nuevo Progresso has become a popular hub for day trippers. Or, going north, it's two hours from Corpus Christi, home to one of the state's most breathtaking beaches, as well as an aquarium and an aircraft carrier. Weslaco is also just over an hour away from South Padre Island, so it's a worthwhile stop on your coastal vacation. If you're flying to Weslaco, you have a couple of options for airports with commercial flights, including McAllen International (about a 20-minute drive) and Valley International Airport (about a 30-minute drive).
Weslaco has several affordable accommodations, including chain hotels and motels. The locally-operated Weslaco Inn also has a pool, continental breakfast, and wallet-friendly rates. Plus, the area has several low to moderately-priced vacation rentals. Although there aren't any state parks in the immediate area that offer camping, if you're looking to stay under the stars, about an hour-and-a-half from Weslaco is Falcon State Park. Set on a pristine reservoir, the park has campsites, cabins, and shelters and is a top place for fishing and boating.