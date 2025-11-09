Texas' Affordable 'City With The Neon Skyline' Offers Scenic Nature Areas And Small-Town Charm

Hidden in South Texas in the Lower Rio Grande Valley near the border of Mexico sits Weslaco, Texas, known as the "city with the neon skyline," because of the lights that outlined the Spanish Colonial architecture in the business section of the city. With a population of about 41,000, Weslaco has all the conveniences and urban culture of a sprawling metropolis, while maintaining a laid-back, community vibe. Founded in 1919, the city is also full of historical landmarks to explore, along with a handful of museums that showcase the city's artists, culture, history, and Mexican heritage. As a long-time agricultural hub, visitors can stroll through the farmer's market on Thursdays, explore locally-owned shops, or check out Alfresco Weslaco, a street festival that runs from August to September and features over 100 vendors.

The city is a warm-weather destination, with charming streets that are dotted with palm trees, and average winter temperatures between 50 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Weslaco is also about an hour from San Pedro Island, a favorite weekend escape with tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches. The city is also incredibly affordable, with the cost of living estimated at about 21 percent less than the national average (according to Payscale.com). One standout feature of the city is its fabulous parks and nature preserves, such as Estero Llano Grande State Park, the Valley Nature Center, and Frontera Audubon. The Lower Rio Grande Valley is consistently rated as one of the top birding destinations in the country, and Weslaco is part of the national birding network, and even hosts the "Spring Chirp," a unique birding festival held by the Valley Nature Center.