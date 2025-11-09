Pennsylvania's Underrated Retirement Destination Stands Out For Its Remarkably High Marriage Rate
Pennsylvania is underrated as a retirement destination. For example, it doesn't rank among the best states to retire in America. When looking specifically in the state though, you'll find a choice of good options for retirement, like Hermitage, with peaceful parks and topnotch healthcare and the cozy Philadelphia suburb of Wyncote. Another spot that is well worth a look is Palmer Heights. Part of the small, artistic city of Easton, Palmer Heights offers a quiet, community-centered lifestyle. This makes it one of the most appealing places in the Lehigh Valley for retirees, with an appealing balance of comfort, community, and convenience. The neighborhood's low turnover rate both in homes and in romantic partners — this town has an unusually high marriage rate — and strong sense of belonging, create a feeling of safety and stability.
Its people are perhaps the most remarkable thing though about Palmer Heights. According to NeighborhoodScout, an astonishing 71.3% of residents are married, placing Palmer Heights among the top 3% of all U.S. neighborhoods for marriage rates. That's far above the national average, where less than half (47%) of adults are married. This unusually high marriage rate contributes to that strong sense of community in the neighborhood. Long-lasting relationships, both romantic and neighborly, seem to flourish here. Palmer Heights is a place where people stay put, investing in their homes, families, and local activities. It's no wonder many couples choose to retire here: Palmer Heights is an attractive, low-stress setting that supports contentment.
Why retire in Palmer Heights, PA
With a population under 4,000 and a rural-suburban feel, Palmer Heights combines the warmth of small-town living with access to Easton's rich culture, historic riverfront, and arts scene. Its affordable homes, low vacancy rates, and quiet, residential setting make it easy to enjoy a high quality of life without high costs.
The streets of Palmer Heights are lined with well-kept, single-family homes and 97% of residents own their property. The community is family-oriented yet welcoming to retirees, with nearly one in three residents age 55 or older. Many homes in Palmer Heights were built 1940-1969 and the area's median home value of about $289,000 is below the national average, offering affordability without sacrificing quality. Residents enjoy a median household income over $115,000, reflecting a stable, upper-middle-income population. The area's healthcare options are excellent, too, with nearby hospitals and clinics in Easton, Bethlehem, and Allentown. If residents are still working, they benefit from extremely short commute times: About 40% reach work in under 15 minutes, which is among the shortest in the country. Plus, Lafayette College in Easton provides opportunities to attend classes and events.
At the same time, retirees are never too far from excitement. Palmer Heights is only eight miles from Bethlehem and 16 miles from Allentown. For access to bigger urban areas, it is 76 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia, which is one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown.
Lots to do in the Palmer Heights region
A short drive from Palmer Heights is Easton's lively downtown with art galleries, local theater, and a growing food scene. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of nearby trails, canal paths, and river walks. Easton's historic Centre Square is the site of the Easton Farmers' Market, founded in 1752 and the oldest continuously operating open-air market in the United States. On Saturdays, locals stroll between stalls of organic produce, handmade crafts, and live music performances. A few blocks away, the Karl Stirner Arts Trail winds along the Bushkill Creek, melding outdoor recreation with public art. Easton's downtown also hosts lively community events like Bacon Fest, Garlic Fest, and Fourth Fridays, where shops and galleries stay open late for music and mingling. For retirees with a love of the arts, the State Theatre Center for the Arts offers Broadway touring productions, concerts, and award-winning high school theater. History buffs will enjoy the Sigal Museum, which showcases the region's local heritage, and when the grandkids visit, it will be hard to get them to leave the Crayola Experience.
Palmer Heights earns high marks for health and fitness and outdoor activities. Easton's 32 parks ensure there's always a green space nearby. Just beyond the city, Hugh Moore Park and the Two Rivers Trailway offer serene settings for walking, biking, or picnicking beside the water. The region's average high temperature is 62°and average low in winter is 40°. For more small-town charm, check out Pennsylvania's secret Endless Mountain region.