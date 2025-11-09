Pennsylvania is underrated as a retirement destination. For example, it doesn't rank among the best states to retire in America. When looking specifically in the state though, you'll find a choice of good options for retirement, like Hermitage, with peaceful parks and topnotch healthcare and the cozy Philadelphia suburb of Wyncote. Another spot that is well worth a look is Palmer Heights. Part of the small, artistic city of Easton, Palmer Heights offers a quiet, community-centered lifestyle. This makes it one of the most appealing places in the Lehigh Valley for retirees, with an appealing balance of comfort, community, and convenience. The neighborhood's low turnover rate both in homes and in romantic partners — this town has an unusually high marriage rate — and strong sense of belonging, create a feeling of safety and stability.

Its people are perhaps the most remarkable thing though about Palmer Heights. According to NeighborhoodScout, an astonishing 71.3% of residents are married, placing Palmer Heights among the top 3% of all U.S. neighborhoods for marriage rates. That's far above the national average, where less than half (47%) of adults are married. This unusually high marriage rate contributes to that strong sense of community in the neighborhood. Long-lasting relationships, both romantic and neighborly, seem to flourish here. Palmer Heights is a place where people stay put, investing in their homes, families, and local activities. It's no wonder many couples choose to retire here: Palmer Heights is an attractive, low-stress setting that supports contentment.