Here's How Much It Costs To De-Ice A Plane Before Takeoff

There are many costs associated with flying: your ticket, extra luggage, and on-board Wi-Fi (don't forget to charge your electronics), especially if you're the kind of person who loves to be connected 24/7. But have you ever wondered what the costs of flying are for airlines? Operational expenses like parking at the airport, storage in hangars, and delayed take-off slots all cost money — and lots of it. However, these are the things you might expect. Other airline costs might surprise you — for example, the charge for de-icing a plane.

Just like your car in winter, a plane's windscreen can ice over after a cold night. But unlike your car, a can of anti-freeze and a credit card just won't cut it. And it's not just the airplane's windscreen that needs treatment in frosty weather: the wings, landing gear, and propellers can all be at risk of icing over.

Data from Air Charter, a leader in global private jet charter services, has revealed the costs associated with such a task. As you'd imagine, the bigger the plane, the higher the de-icing cost. For example, according to Air Charter, to de-ice a small propeller plane costs just $250. That's 50 gallons of fuel at $24 a gallon. However, for an airliner (non-regional), the cost could be as high as $13,000. Air Charter also notes that if you're chartering a private jet, you're liable for this charge. In all cases, an aircraft cannot legally take to the skies with snow or ice — all of it must be removed before departure.