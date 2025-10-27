Avoid Making This Major Rookie Electronics Mistake Before Heading On A Flight
Travel has advanced so much in modern history. Once upon a time, flights were just wicker chairs fastened to the floors (okay, maybe that was a really long time ago), but even still, now we're used to modern aircraft that come with seatback TVs, USB ports, and Wi-Fi strong enough to stream a movie and text your friends back on land. But not every flight is equipped that way, especially shorthaul or budget routes. It's still common to find yourself on a plane with no outlets, no screens, and no internet connection. And if you expect to have a built-in movie library for your flight, a dead phone or tablet can turn from an inconvenience into a full-blown headache.
Before in-flight entertainment became so common, we wouldn't dare board a plane without a fully charged phone, e-reader, or tablet. But even these days, flying shorthaul without a charged phone can mean no music, podcasts, or episodes of your favorite show. What's worse, in the era of wireless earbuds, a fully charged phone becomes useless without charged earbuds, too (because playing your phone out loud is definitely one of the worst in-flight behaviors).
Before you even get to the airport, add a new point to your checklist. Charge every device you plan to use: phone, headphones, tablet, watch. And, if you have time before your flight, look out for charging stations in your departure lounge.
How to keep your devices charged on a flight
Don't get caught out thinking you can rely on your in-seat power plug. Chances are, the one time you really need it, it won't be working. Planes get swapped, outlets malfunction, and Wi-Fi can cut out mid-flight. What this all means is that you should download what you'll need before you leave home: playlists, podcasts, books, shows, maps, or documents. To enhance battery retention, put your phone in airplane mode before you board (just make sure you have your digital boarding pass downloaded before you do so).
And while you're at it, create your own entertainment lineup. Download a few episodes of a show you've been meaning to start watching, save a couple of movies, or add that new album you've been putting off listening to. What takes five minutes at home means you'll have guaranteed entertainment, no matter what the airline's system looks like once you're onboard.
And if you're famously forgetful, there's another solution: the trusty power bank. Even if you forget to recharge it often, most hold power for up to six months, so you might have enough juice in it to keep you entertained until you land (check that your airline hasn't banned power banks first, however). Keep it in your carry-on, since the lithium batteries in power banks can't go in checked bags, and it'll quickly become the best pre-flight habit you can build.