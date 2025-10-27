Avoid Making This Major Rookie Electronics Mistake Before Heading On A Flight

Travel has advanced so much in modern history. Once upon a time, flights were just wicker chairs fastened to the floors (okay, maybe that was a really long time ago), but even still, now we're used to modern aircraft that come with seatback TVs, USB ports, and Wi-Fi strong enough to stream a movie and text your friends back on land. But not every flight is equipped that way, especially shorthaul or budget routes. It's still common to find yourself on a plane with no outlets, no screens, and no internet connection. And if you expect to have a built-in movie library for your flight, a dead phone or tablet can turn from an inconvenience into a full-blown headache.

Before in-flight entertainment became so common, we wouldn't dare board a plane without a fully charged phone, e-reader, or tablet. But even these days, flying shorthaul without a charged phone can mean no music, podcasts, or episodes of your favorite show. What's worse, in the era of wireless earbuds, a fully charged phone becomes useless without charged earbuds, too (because playing your phone out loud is definitely one of the worst in-flight behaviors).

Before you even get to the airport, add a new point to your checklist. Charge every device you plan to use: phone, headphones, tablet, watch. And, if you have time before your flight, look out for charging stations in your departure lounge.