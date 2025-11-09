Nestled Just Outside Tucson Lies An Extremely Dog-Friendly, Welcoming, And Affordable Suburb
There are many reasons to move to Tucson: stunning mountain views at every turn, distinctive Sonoran cuisine that secures its UNESCO City Of Culinary Excellence status, and the fact that it's one of the best stargazing destinations in the world, to name just a few. It's an interesting amalgamation of desert dwellings, college-town energy, and sprawling suburbs, each with a different atmosphere. Whether you're visiting for a short while or looking to relocate, you may be wondering what part of the city best fits your lifestyle. If your vision board is showing somewhere that feels like a mix of the lively Sam Hughes district combined with slower-paced Oro Valley, you might find Flowing Wells is a happy medium, especially if you're bringing your furry best friend.
With a population of over 17,000 residents spread across nearly 4 square miles, Flowing Wells lies a little over 20 minutes from Tucson International Airport, thanks to its location off I-10. The average rent price per month is roughly $1,200, and the neighborhood is among the top five Tucson suburbs with the lowest living costs, making it an affordable option for those who want to call Tucson home. But it's not just the prices that people enjoy here. The area's dog-friendliness is one of the main reasons visitors and residents say they love Flowing Wells. Of course, humans will find it welcoming too, with many saying it's the people that make this place special.
A friendly neighborhood only minutes from downtown Tucson
Flowing Wells is only 15 minutes from downtown Tucson, providing easy access to highly rated restaurants, vibrant street art, and famous Fourth Avenue shopping. Plus, it's surrounded by major roads like Ina Road to the north and I-10 to the west, so getting in and out of Flowing Wells is a breeze. There are many older, low-cost homes ideal for first-time buyers in the area or those who don't mind a renovation project, and the median home value (as of 2023) is just over $60,000, which is eye-poppingly more affordable than the Arizona median home value of $411,200. Keep in mind, these figures take into account the area's large number of mobile homes, too. If you're searching for lower crime rates and luxury living, northern suburbs like Catalina Foothills or Oro Valley may be more desirable, but Flowing Wells is cheap, cheerful, and absolutely worth checking out if you're thinking of moving to Tucson.
Flowing Wells has been on the upswing in recent years, with 2007 marking a big turning point. That year, it was the only neighborhood association to take home the National Civic League's All-America City Award, with the rest of the honorees being cities or towns. As Nicole Snook, head of the area's Crime Watch Association, stated in the City of Tucson's Flowing Wells Neighborhood Profile, "As a neighborhood group, we have learned to get to know each other by name, not just by face or the car we drive. We've learned about each other's pets so that if they get out, we can help get them home safely. ... We have cleaned up the area to make it safer and friendlier."
Explore dog-friendly Flowing Wells
If there was an award for the most dog-inclusive city, Tucson would surely be a contender, thanks to its plentiful dog-friendly hotels that make traveling with your pets a breeze. Flowing Wells Park is a must-see spot for anyone visiting with their family and pets, as it has several recreation features and a fenced-in dog park, while pooch-approved walking trails are accessible in the surrounding mountains. Sweetwater Preserve (12 minutes away) allows dogs and is close to the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), where you can walk a shelter dog to help lower their stress.
Chuck Huckelberry Loop (known locally as "The Loop") is a paved, flat walk perfect for dogs that runs through Flowing Wells. Cyclists use it too, though, so leash your dog for their safety. Also, bear in mind Tucson's summertime temperatures can regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which will be as uncomfortable for your four-legged friend as it will be for you. Keep them indoors during the hottest parts of the day, and if you do go out, take water, a bowl, and of course, poop bags.
If you're worried about those little toe beans on the hot ground, several indoor locations welcome well-behaved, leashed dogs. For example, you could stop by shops like Bookmans Entertainment Exchange (a 9-minute drive from central Flowing Wells) or visit Dogs of Tucson on West River Road, an indoor dog park which offers memberships at around $60 a month. If you don't have a dog, parents can stop by Flowing Wells Library with their kids on Tuesdays for Read To A Dog sessions (2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.), where young readers aged 6 to 13 have the chance to practice reading with certified therapy dogs Winston and Merlin — two of Flowing Wells' goodest boys.