Nestled Just Outside Tucson Lies An Extremely Dog-Friendly, Welcoming, And Affordable Suburb

There are many reasons to move to Tucson: stunning mountain views at every turn, distinctive Sonoran cuisine that secures its UNESCO City Of Culinary Excellence status, and the fact that it's one of the best stargazing destinations in the world, to name just a few. It's an interesting amalgamation of desert dwellings, college-town energy, and sprawling suburbs, each with a different atmosphere. Whether you're visiting for a short while or looking to relocate, you may be wondering what part of the city best fits your lifestyle. If your vision board is showing somewhere that feels like a mix of the lively Sam Hughes district combined with slower-paced Oro Valley, you might find Flowing Wells is a happy medium, especially if you're bringing your furry best friend.

With a population of over 17,000 residents spread across nearly 4 square miles, Flowing Wells lies a little over 20 minutes from Tucson International Airport, thanks to its location off I-10. The average rent price per month is roughly $1,200, and the neighborhood is among the top five Tucson suburbs with the lowest living costs, making it an affordable option for those who want to call Tucson home. But it's not just the prices that people enjoy here. The area's dog-friendliness is one of the main reasons visitors and residents say they love Flowing Wells. Of course, humans will find it welcoming too, with many saying it's the people that make this place special.