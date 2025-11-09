The Home Of Colorado's 'Pillar Of Fire' Is A Charming Suburb With Modern Comforts
Besides being the state capital, Denver's also known as Colorado's vibrant, adventure-loving city and the "street art capital of the country." And while it's definitely a bucket list attraction in its own right, sometimes it's worth considering what else is out there, even if only 11 miles away. Being a quiet suburb near such a well-known city, Westminster could easily be written off as just another pit stop along the way. But over its centuries-old history, the place has evolved from a humble farming and ranching community to a well-developed hub with over 113,000 residents and iconic attractions like the Pillar of Fire that keep visitors coming back for more, especially those who want to sidestep all of the Denver noise and chaos without giving up its modern amenities.
One of the many perks of being so close to Colorado's capital? Easy access. The city is roughly 35 minutes away from Denver International Airport via I-76 and you have an array of choices when it comes to transportation. One option is to take the direct train line from Union Station (that means you have to get to Denver first, though). It takes around 15 minutes and, at the time of writing this article, costs less than $5 per ride. If you're more of a bus person, there's a route that takes about an hour in total and is just as affordable, but you'll have to change lines at some point. Getting a rental from the airport is also a fantastic idea, and because cars at this airport start at a little over $20 a day, having that extra flexibility doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.
The Pillar of Fire and other unmissable Westminster attractions
The Westminster Castle, otherwise known as the Pillar of Fire, is arguably the city's most iconic landmark. Built in the early 1890s and listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the 175-foot-tall gem offers some of the most jaw-dropping views of the city and even served as the local university between 1908 and 1917. The building isn't open for tours, but you can still climb up the hill to take in the impressive exterior and surrounding scenery. Over the years, it has become not only a point of pride but also a popular hangout spot among locals, so coming here gives you the perfect chance to people-watch, too.
The Butterfly Pavilion is another one of Westminster's unmissable attractions, especially among families. Opened in 1995 and sitting on 11 acres, this place houses thousands of tropical butterflies and invertebrates in addition to its gardens and nature trails. Beyond your usual exhibits, the Butterfly Pavilion hosts fun educational programs for people of all ages.
Nature lovers should add Standley Lake Regional Park to their itinerary, too. The trails are nothing short of spectacular, especially at sunrise or sunset. Here, you can go boating, fishing, camping, or just sit back and enjoy a picnic in one of the designated areas (complete with covered tables). There are prairie dogs around, which, by all accounts, are fun to watch and hear. If you're lucky, you might spot an eaglet or two. If you want to take your trip up a notch, consider a quick visit to Boulder. Not only is it just 25 minutes away, but it's also the "happiest city in America" with tasty restaurants and mountain views.
Where to eat and shop in Westminster
While Westminster's outdoorsy attractions are just too good to miss out on, you'll want to dedicate some time to having a more typical city break. Foodies can't go wrong with El Jardin Restaurant, a very popular yet inviting spot with courtyard seating, a full bar, and an enticing Mex-American menu that covers everything from breakfast to dinner. Customers especially love their margaritas, green chili, and sopapillas. The food is fresh, the staff is friendly, the portions are generous, and the overall value is unbeatable. No wonder so many people consider this to be the best Mexican restaurant in the area.
For gently-used treasures, you can't go wrong with Olde Town Exchange Consignment Store. It's the quintessential Westminster boutique, selling women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even collectibles at unbeatable prices. Their selection is always praised for being high-quality and up to date, and there's even a formal wear section for those who find themselves invited to an event with nothing to wear. It's easy to see why the place has near-perfect reviews from hundreds of customers. For the gentlemen, Men's Warehouse is just a 10-minute walk away. Though it's best known for its suits and tailored pieces, it sells more casual clothes and shoes, too, so don't hesitate to go in even if you're just looking for a t-shirt to bring home from your Westminster travels.
As much as the city has to offer, it's far from the only visit-worthy spot around Denver. So, if you've still got some time, make the half-hour drive to Centennial, another dazzling suburb that fuses urban amenities with outdoor adventure. Heading north instead? Stop by Erie, Colorado's scenic town with walkable trails and mountain views.