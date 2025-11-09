The Home Of Colorado's 'Pillar Of Fire' Is A Charming Suburb With Modern Comforts

Besides being the state capital, Denver's also known as Colorado's vibrant, adventure-loving city and the "street art capital of the country." And while it's definitely a bucket list attraction in its own right, sometimes it's worth considering what else is out there, even if only 11 miles away. Being a quiet suburb near such a well-known city, Westminster could easily be written off as just another pit stop along the way. But over its centuries-old history, the place has evolved from a humble farming and ranching community to a well-developed hub with over 113,000 residents and iconic attractions like the Pillar of Fire that keep visitors coming back for more, especially those who want to sidestep all of the Denver noise and chaos without giving up its modern amenities.

One of the many perks of being so close to Colorado's capital? Easy access. The city is roughly 35 minutes away from Denver International Airport via I-76 and you have an array of choices when it comes to transportation. One option is to take the direct train line from Union Station (that means you have to get to Denver first, though). It takes around 15 minutes and, at the time of writing this article, costs less than $5 per ride. If you're more of a bus person, there's a route that takes about an hour in total and is just as affordable, but you'll have to change lines at some point. Getting a rental from the airport is also a fantastic idea, and because cars at this airport start at a little over $20 a day, having that extra flexibility doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.