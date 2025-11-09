Three Swimming Beaches Set This Underrated Tennessee State Park Apart As An Idyllic Setting For Recreation

A gorgeous lakeside state park in southern Tennessee boasts some unbeatable outdoor recreation with a lush, stunning backdrop that's perfect for everyone, from busy families to ambitious bass and catfish anglers. Pickwick Landing State Park, situated in south-central Tennessee, is home to three great swimming beaches and offers a host of unforgettable experiences that can be enjoyed from the park's beautiful lodge rooms or one of its breathtaking lakeside cabins.

The park is located just over two hours east of Memphis by car and about two and a half hours by car southwest of Nashville, which is home to a great neighborhood that's a riverside village home to beaches and small-town charm. Its proximity to both metro areas makes Pickwick Landing State Park the ideal family weekend retreat or a quiet, weeklong boating and fishing adventure on Pickwick Lake that extends into three Southern states and is renowned for its smallmouth bass and catfish. Visitors to Pickwick Landing State Park can choose among 119 rooms in the park's spacious lodge. There are also seven premium cabins and 10 standard cabins with several floor plans to choose from for groups and families. All guests staying at the park's lodge or cabins can enjoy the park's indoor and outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts.

For those more tuned into a natural southern Tennessee adventure, Pickwick Landing State Park offers 81 wooded campsites, including 48 full-service RV sites with full hookups, and 33 primitive tent sites at the park's Bruton Branch Recreation Area, located north of the park's entrance. Guests at the lodge, the cabins, and the campgrounds should make reservations through the Pickwick Landing State Park website well in advance of their stay.