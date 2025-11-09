Three Swimming Beaches Set This Underrated Tennessee State Park Apart As An Idyllic Setting For Recreation
A gorgeous lakeside state park in southern Tennessee boasts some unbeatable outdoor recreation with a lush, stunning backdrop that's perfect for everyone, from busy families to ambitious bass and catfish anglers. Pickwick Landing State Park, situated in south-central Tennessee, is home to three great swimming beaches and offers a host of unforgettable experiences that can be enjoyed from the park's beautiful lodge rooms or one of its breathtaking lakeside cabins.
The park is located just over two hours east of Memphis by car and about two and a half hours by car southwest of Nashville, which is home to a great neighborhood that's a riverside village home to beaches and small-town charm. Its proximity to both metro areas makes Pickwick Landing State Park the ideal family weekend retreat or a quiet, weeklong boating and fishing adventure on Pickwick Lake that extends into three Southern states and is renowned for its smallmouth bass and catfish. Visitors to Pickwick Landing State Park can choose among 119 rooms in the park's spacious lodge. There are also seven premium cabins and 10 standard cabins with several floor plans to choose from for groups and families. All guests staying at the park's lodge or cabins can enjoy the park's indoor and outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts.
For those more tuned into a natural southern Tennessee adventure, Pickwick Landing State Park offers 81 wooded campsites, including 48 full-service RV sites with full hookups, and 33 primitive tent sites at the park's Bruton Branch Recreation Area, located north of the park's entrance. Guests at the lodge, the cabins, and the campgrounds should make reservations through the Pickwick Landing State Park website well in advance of their stay.
Fishing and history make the park an even richer destination
For anglers, Pickwick Landing State Park is a great home base for an epic fishing vacation. Home to quality populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, spotted bass, bluegill, red ear sunfish, and catfish, Pickwick Lake is an angling destination. Every year, it's home to several bass-fishing tournaments, including the annual Pickwick Big Bass Classic — this year's payouts totaled $150,000. Of course, anglers don't have to pay entry fees to chase Pickwick Lake's fish, but, as it meanders the dammed-up course of the Tennessee River, they do need to know which state they're in so they can be properly licensed. The lake creates the border between Alabama and Mississippi and flows into southern Tennessee just south of Pickwick Landing State Park.
Like a lot of southern parks located on lakes and reservoirs, like this swampy state park in Tennessee that has gorgeous camping spots, peaceful paddling, and trails, Pickwick Landing State Park can keep visitors busy. There's no need to leave the confines of the park to find something to do, but for Civil War history buffs visiting Pickwick Landing State Park, it'd be a shame to miss a visit to nearby Shiloh National Military Park. Just 14 miles north of the park, this hallowed ground was the site of an epic struggle between the North and the South. On April 6, 1862, 90,000 combined soldiers engaged in a bloody battle around Shiloh Church. The battle raged through the night and concluded on April 7. In all, there were more than 23,000 casualties over just two days of fighting. Visiting the site of the battle can be overwhelming, and this important chapter in American history is thoughtfully preserved at Shiloh.
So much to do inside the park's boundaries
Pickwick Landing State Park offers seemingly limitless outdoor recreation. Spanning more than 1,400 acres, visitors to the park can tackle just about any popular outdoor pursuit they can imagine. From disc golf to traditional golf, to swimming at three popular beaches, to paddling, everyone visiting the park should be able to find something to occupy their time. Hikers can wander one of the park's several trails through the hardwood forests around the lake, and Circle Beach, Sandy Beach and the beach at the Bruton Branch unit of the park all beckon sunbathers and swimmers looking to cool off on a hot summer day. Birders at the park can spot dozens of species of feathered critters, including nuthatches, eastern bluebirds, and lots of waterfowl. For those staying at the park but in need of a break from cooking, the Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park is located inside the Lodge at Pickwick Landing. The dining establishment was renovated in 2020 and now includes a full bar and a lounge for patrons.
One nice thing about Pickwick Landing State Park, and all 59 state parks in Tennessee? Admission to the park is free. Sure, visitors will spend money on lodge rooms or campsites, but accessing the park and many of its amenities is totally free. Tennessee is one of several welcoming, friendly states where state parks are free to visit. So, for passersby just looking for a nice place to have a picnic or take a nature walk, Pickwick Landing State Park is a great stop on a longer journey. And, who knows? A little taste of all southern Tennessee has to offer might turn a quick stop into an overnight adventure, or, better yet, a long weekend spent within the beautiful confines of Pickwick Landing State Park.