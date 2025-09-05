Between Nashville And Knoxville Is An Unsung Tennessee City With Small-Town Charm And Stunning Fall Foliage

Between close-knit communities, a slower pace of life, and a deep sense of belonging, a small town's best asset is its simplicity. Those in search of that laid-back lifestyle should look no further than Oneida, Tennessee. Surrounded by verdant landscapes from all sides, this spot is the ideal place for a true detox from the busy city. And what better way to soak in nature's beauty than by visiting when it's at its most stunning? When the lush greenery sheds its color and dons fiery reds and maroons during the fall, that's when Oneida's splendor truly shines. You can either cruise on the Cherohala Skyway, one of America's most scenic roads that's best experienced during autumn, or blaze a fresh trail and discover a new getaway destination while you're at it.

Starting out as a railroad depot, Oneida quickly became a coveted stop, where locals began to build hotels, open banks, form a religious community, and establish businesses. The settlement was officially recognized as a town in 1917. Since then, many industries have boomed before fading away, such as coal mining, timber production, and hardwood flooring manufacturing. Oneida has transformed from a hub for job opportunities to a place where people come to embrace the solitude of Mother Nature.

Coming from Nashville, you'll be on the road for almost three hours before reaching Oneida. From Knoxville, it's just an hour away. Morristown, a scenic city sandwiched between two mountain ranges, is less than a two-hour drive. Regarding accommodations, you can enjoy the great outdoors by booking a stay with Williams Creek Retreat or Timber Rock Lodge. The Royal Inn is just outside the town, yet close to all the amenities. There are plenty of cabin rentals on Airbnb, too, if these hotels don't match your budget.