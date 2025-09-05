Between Nashville And Knoxville Is An Unsung Tennessee City With Small-Town Charm And Stunning Fall Foliage
Between close-knit communities, a slower pace of life, and a deep sense of belonging, a small town's best asset is its simplicity. Those in search of that laid-back lifestyle should look no further than Oneida, Tennessee. Surrounded by verdant landscapes from all sides, this spot is the ideal place for a true detox from the busy city. And what better way to soak in nature's beauty than by visiting when it's at its most stunning? When the lush greenery sheds its color and dons fiery reds and maroons during the fall, that's when Oneida's splendor truly shines. You can either cruise on the Cherohala Skyway, one of America's most scenic roads that's best experienced during autumn, or blaze a fresh trail and discover a new getaway destination while you're at it.
Starting out as a railroad depot, Oneida quickly became a coveted stop, where locals began to build hotels, open banks, form a religious community, and establish businesses. The settlement was officially recognized as a town in 1917. Since then, many industries have boomed before fading away, such as coal mining, timber production, and hardwood flooring manufacturing. Oneida has transformed from a hub for job opportunities to a place where people come to embrace the solitude of Mother Nature.
Coming from Nashville, you'll be on the road for almost three hours before reaching Oneida. From Knoxville, it's just an hour away. Morristown, a scenic city sandwiched between two mountain ranges, is less than a two-hour drive. Regarding accommodations, you can enjoy the great outdoors by booking a stay with Williams Creek Retreat or Timber Rock Lodge. The Royal Inn is just outside the town, yet close to all the amenities. There are plenty of cabin rentals on Airbnb, too, if these hotels don't match your budget.
Oneida has that hometown feel with small-town activities
Oneida proves that fun adventures can come in small packages. Catching a flick at the Capitol 3 Theatre is a quintessential pastime. Whether you watch a newly released film or a cult classic, this is how going to the movies should be. Others like to go for a stroll in the park — Oneida City Park is a popular spot for picnicking, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and horseshoes. Located across the 20-acre Pine Creek Number One Lake, it boasts a boat ramp for anglers to find their daily catch. You can fish for largemouth bass, yellow perch, rainbow trout, bluegill, and other species. Another place to set your rod is Howard H. Baker Senior Lake, where you'll most likely catch largemouth bass and white crappie.
When it comes to food, satisfy your hunger at Ruth's Little Asian Kitchen. Order the chicken adobo, pork sinigang soup, beef kaldereta, and Filipino spaghetti — they have a sushi menu, too. Or, opt for a hibachi-style dinner at Element Asia Restaurant, where you'll indulge in teriyaki chicken and shrimp, gyoza, sweet and sour crispy chicken, and more. Eatin' Good is a local favorite, with tasty meals like French dip sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, spinach salad, and triple-decker deli-style sandwiches.
Preston's Steakhouse is a top choice for beef tips, ribeye, grilled chops, sirloin, and other delicious varieties. Their mushroom Swiss burger and steak hoagie are worth trying as well, alongside fried okra, garlic mashed potatoes, and deep-fried pickles. When you don't know what to eat, Phillips Drive In has everything you can think of. From breakfast items like sausage and egg sandwiches to grilled bacon hamburgers and loaded pizzas, you'll definitely keep your stomach happy. Other eateries to check out include El Rey Azteca and The Barn Deli and Grill.
Autumn is the perfect season for outdoor adventures
You're never too old to play in the leaves, and Oneida is your excuse to explore the wonderful surroundings in the fall. Many like to venture out to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, where they have 125,000 acres of abundant nature to discover. From v-shaped gorges and striking bluffs to massive boulders and flowing streams, the landscape shifts from its summer greens to autumn's rich tones. You can admire the amber, gold, and crimson hues on horseback, mountain bike, rafting excursion, or a good, old-fashioned hike.
One of the coolest hikes to go on in this area is the Twin Arches Trail. This short route takes you through the dense foliage toward the North and South Arches. The former is 62 feet high, while the latter is the bigger one at 103 feet. You'll feel how colossal the sandstone arches are when you stand right below them. If you really want to challenge yourself, follow the Twin Arches-Charit Creek Loop. This 13.5-mile route guides you through the forests, bridges, and creek, which you can complete either on foot or by mountain biking. The path features an elevation of 1,725 feet, and make sure to dedicate at least six hours to tackling the trail.
The Bandy Creek-Leatherwood Ford Loop also offers a picturesque yet strenuous hiking trip. You can traverse the 15.5-mile trail in one go or plan a multi-day journey since there are several campsites along the way. You'll come across rivers, forests, caves, waterfalls, and unique sandstone formations on the trail. Another outdoor space near Oneida is Pickett CCC Memorial State Park, where you'll revel in this park's dark sky and witness a jaw-dropping rock arch over a lake.