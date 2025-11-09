Along Maryland's Famous Historic National Road Is A Charming Town Full Of Shops, Food, And Brews

The east coast of the United States is dotted with a multitude of scenic byways, from Pennsylvania's remarkable forest-shrouded road to the "authentic America" to the NYC skyline views, lookouts, and trails of the Hudson Valley's Palisades scenic byway. And of course, many of these gorgeous drives will take you through enchanting small towns that are well worth making a stop. So don't miss out on this East Coast combo as well. Maryland's famed Historic National Road is a road-tripper's dream, and the charming town of Mount Airy is the perfect place to pull off the highway and settle in for a moment.

The Historic National Road is also known as "The Road that Built the Nation," and was the country's first moonshot, which is a road that could carry both trade and westward-bound people from Maryland out to what was then the frontier. It took 40 years to build the road, with construction beginning in 1811. It winds its way through epic landscapes as it heads west. Located just off this iconic road is Mount Airy, Maryland, which is also conveniently just 40 minutes by car from Baltimore and around an hour from Washington, D.C. This adorable historic town was first settled in the 1830s and grew throughout the 1800s alongside the popularity of the B&O Railroad, which passed through town. Today, it remains a delightful hub chock-full of delicious food and drinks as well as stellar shopping.