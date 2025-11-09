Along Maryland's Famous Historic National Road Is A Charming Town Full Of Shops, Food, And Brews
The east coast of the United States is dotted with a multitude of scenic byways, from Pennsylvania's remarkable forest-shrouded road to the "authentic America" to the NYC skyline views, lookouts, and trails of the Hudson Valley's Palisades scenic byway. And of course, many of these gorgeous drives will take you through enchanting small towns that are well worth making a stop. So don't miss out on this East Coast combo as well. Maryland's famed Historic National Road is a road-tripper's dream, and the charming town of Mount Airy is the perfect place to pull off the highway and settle in for a moment.
The Historic National Road is also known as "The Road that Built the Nation," and was the country's first moonshot, which is a road that could carry both trade and westward-bound people from Maryland out to what was then the frontier. It took 40 years to build the road, with construction beginning in 1811. It winds its way through epic landscapes as it heads west. Located just off this iconic road is Mount Airy, Maryland, which is also conveniently just 40 minutes by car from Baltimore and around an hour from Washington, D.C. This adorable historic town was first settled in the 1830s and grew throughout the 1800s alongside the popularity of the B&O Railroad, which passed through town. Today, it remains a delightful hub chock-full of delicious food and drinks as well as stellar shopping.
Peruse the shops in Mount Airy's historic downtown area
Fortunately for visitors looking to maximize time in Mount Airy (or anyone who's a fan of a walkable urban area), the town has a charming historic Main Street that can be easily wandered through on foot. Head to Blossom and Basket Boutique, owned by a mother-daughter duo, for a bouquet of fresh blooms. The flowers might bring you in, but stay to poke around the boutique section of the store, where you can pick up a wide range of carefully-curated candles, jewelry, chocolate, pottery, soaps, and more to build into a gift basket (or keep for yourself). Or, for more country-style antique gifts and collectibles — including seasonal decor items — add on a stop to the nearby Ben Gue Gifts.
Looking for ladies' apparel for a special occasion? You'll want to look no further than Deja Vu Boutique, also situated on Main Street, for everything from homecoming, prom, or quinceañera dresses, or even bridal attire. As a hub for formalwear, the friendly and helpful team at Deja Vu is passionate about helping customers find the right fit for their special day. Notably, this boutique carries plenty of plus-size gowns and a wide range of inclusive sizing. For a bridal appointment, know that you'll need to book ahead, but if you're shopping for any other event, you're welcome to walk right in.
Enjoy the cuisine and sip on a local libation
For a town of under 10,000 inhabitants, Mount Airy punches far above its weight when it comes to its food and drink offerings. Every Wednesday afternoon from May to September, the Mount Airy Farmer's Market — managed by the town itself — is the ideal one-stop shop to pick up an array of local and regional delights. Stock up on fresh produce, meats, dairy, and all kinds of other delicious and fresh food items. Prefer not to cook for yourself? Grab a table for lunch or dinner at Bolder 144 food/drink, where you'll find tasty takes on American classics using local ingredients. With a cozy indoor dining area (and a fireplace) as well as an outdoor patio, this award-winning eatery is a great option for all seasons.
Though this area isn't as well known for wine as, say, California's scenic Sonoma wine country, oenophiles can nonetheless rejoice: Mount Airy's Black Ankle Vineyards is a must-see if you're eager to sip a local wine in situ. Here, you can enjoy a selection of 100% estate-produced wines by the glass, bottle, or flight with a patio view overlooking the winery's sprawling vineyards. Who knows? After a leisurely afternoon sipping a sustainably-produced Maryland vino, this might just become your new favorite wine region.
And if wine isn't your drink of choice, plenty of other local brews abound in Mount Airy. Frey's Brewing Company is Frederick County's first operational farm brewery and boasts a tasting room housed inside a 200-year-old barn. There's also Liquidity Aleworks, situated right on Main Street in the town's old bank building, and Milkhouse Brewery. Milkhouse offers unique beers such as Mayta's Peruvian Purple Corn Cream Ale or Heather Hill Honey Brown Lager, which incorporates local wildflower honey.