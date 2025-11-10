One Of Texas' Oldest Towns Is A Forgotten Gem Hidden In The El Paso Region With Timeless Southwestern Charm

There is a certain magic that can only be found in border towns, as if an invisible river flows through their streets. Carrying news, events, and a transient flow of travelers, these currents help to shape an identity that is both fluid as it is rich in stories that wash up unto its figurative shores. It is of little surprise then to find that on the banks of the legendary Rio Grande bordering Mexico, sits the town of Ysleta, Texas, fitting the exact profile of such a place.

Not only is Ysleta arguably the oldest town within Texas' boundaries, it is also one of the oldest European settlements in the present-day Lone Star state. Founded both by Spanish missionary fathers as well as the Tigua Indians who followed to escape the Pueblo Revolt, this forgotten gem holds almost four centuries in its cornerstone, founded in 1680. Ever since its inception, the town's colorful tapestry of European, Indigenous, and Tejano cultures have shaped it into a bright and unique community known for its vibrant character.

A true cornucopia of Southwestern heritage, cuisine, festivities, and tradition, Ysleta stands out as a highlight on the outskirts of its bigger brother, the city of El Paso, which annexed the town in 1955. Located only a 20 minute drive south along the Mexican border from downtown El Paso, the town of Ysleta is an excellent addition of culture before heading out into the awe-inspiring outdoors for a classic Texas road trip. Visit the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Cultural Center Museum to learn about the Tigua Indians and their fundamental role in the shaping of Ysleta's history. Scout some of the most authentic Tex-Mex restaurants in the area, and join in on one of the local festivals that can be enjoyed year round.