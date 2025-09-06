The Oldest Towns In Texas Are Packed With History And Small-Town Magic, According To Visitors

Don't let the fact that Presidio was incorporated in 1981 fool you into thinking that it is a new town. When the Spanish arrived in 1535, they found a small cluster of Native American settlements here (later termed pueblos) and deemed the area La Junta de las Cruces, which means "the junction of the rivers." One of many subsequent name changes before "Presidio" eventually stuck, it reflects the local confluence of two major waterways — the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos — that shape this unique borderland destination. The name Presidio (which means "fort") reflects the presence of a trading post established here in the 1800s, which you can visit at the Fort Leaton State Historic Site. This serves as the entrance to Big Bend Ranch State Park, well worth a visit for astonishing canyon views and some of the country's darkest skies.

In downtown, Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church is housed within a 19th-century Spanish mission with twin towers and whitewashed adobe walls. Down the street, step into the shady, walled St. Francis Plaza, where the local farmer's market pops up every Saturday morning. And whether you're just starting your day or need a little boost, step into the beloved, family-run Bean Cafe, which boasts the tastiest Mexican-American fusion dishes around.

Presidio is culturally linked with the thriving city of Ojinaga, just across the international bridge, and among its population of just a little more than 3,200 residents, it's considered an inviting place to live. In a review on Niche.com, one resident encourages others to check out this unique place. "People know each other out here, which keeps us close. We seem as if we are family with each other, every single person here is nice and welcoming. Presidio is an amazing place, and others need to come visit."