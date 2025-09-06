The Oldest Towns In Texas Are Packed With History And Small-Town Magic, According To Visitors
In 1846, at the onset of the Mexican-American War, much of what is today West Texas was embroiled in a huge dispute between the two nations — both sides claimed it as their own. When the U.S. won in 1848, it was able to add California, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, along with parts of Colorado and Wyoming, to its territory. Of course, that also included all of modern-day Texas. Long inhabited by Native Americans, many of the bustling towns and cities we know today grew up around Spanish missions established as early as the 1680s. Digging into these storied places makes for a unique experience that history buffs will find irresistible.
From abandoned ghost towns with vibrant art communities to national historic trails to reconstructed architectural heritage, Texas brims with centuries' worth of noteworthy sites, buildings, and main streets. Woodsy East Texas college towns, rolling Hill Country communities, and high desert West Texas cities emerged from deeply historical roots. Thanks to preservation efforts for both historic sites and main street communities, these towns retain their unique character and highlight a fusion of cultures throughout the centuries. Here are the oldest towns in Texas, all packed with unique heritage and overflowing with small-town charm.
Nacogdoches
Often touted as the oldest town in Texas, the settled history of Nacogdoches can be traced back to 1716, when a Spanish mission was constructed in an area where the Indigenous Caddo people had lived for centuries. Formally established in 1779, this East Texas gem is a trove of historic sites, starting with the Stone Fort Museum, a reconstructed 18th-century stone house built in 1936 that's modeled on the one belonging to Antonio Gil Y'Barbo, the town's founder. And be sure to check out Millard's Crossing Historic Village, a living history museum that showcases reconstructed 19th-century architectural heritage. Nacogdoches also marks the intersection of two historic trails: El Camino Real de Los Tejas National Trail and La Calle Real del Norte, the latter of which is an 18th-century route that connected Native American villages and was used by everyone from Spanish missionaries to French traders to soldiers. The 2,580-mile route consists of numerous parallel routes that run between western Louisiana and the Texas-Mexico border.
Today, downtown Nacogdoches is lined with brick streets and storefronts brimming with quaint Southern flair. Unsurprisingly, it's a go-to for great food. Clear Springs Restaurant, located on the west side of town and packed with history, is perfect for soaking up a casual, rustic vibe. Head to hotspot Dolli's Diner for lunch in a historic building — just be aware it can get a little busy! One visitor noted in a Google review, "We were there and saw a priest, a farmer, and a cowboy dining at other tables. The food was excellent. I had the pecan pancakes, which were amazing."
Presidio
Don't let the fact that Presidio was incorporated in 1981 fool you into thinking that it is a new town. When the Spanish arrived in 1535, they found a small cluster of Native American settlements here (later termed pueblos) and deemed the area La Junta de las Cruces, which means "the junction of the rivers." One of many subsequent name changes before "Presidio" eventually stuck, it reflects the local confluence of two major waterways — the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos — that shape this unique borderland destination. The name Presidio (which means "fort") reflects the presence of a trading post established here in the 1800s, which you can visit at the Fort Leaton State Historic Site. This serves as the entrance to Big Bend Ranch State Park, well worth a visit for astonishing canyon views and some of the country's darkest skies.
In downtown, Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church is housed within a 19th-century Spanish mission with twin towers and whitewashed adobe walls. Down the street, step into the shady, walled St. Francis Plaza, where the local farmer's market pops up every Saturday morning. And whether you're just starting your day or need a little boost, step into the beloved, family-run Bean Cafe, which boasts the tastiest Mexican-American fusion dishes around.
Presidio is culturally linked with the thriving city of Ojinaga, just across the international bridge, and among its population of just a little more than 3,200 residents, it's considered an inviting place to live. In a review on Niche.com, one resident encourages others to check out this unique place. "People know each other out here, which keeps us close. We seem as if we are family with each other, every single person here is nice and welcoming. Presidio is an amazing place, and others need to come visit."
San Augustine
Founded relatively recently in comparison to some of the other communities listed here, San Augustine in East Texas was established in 1832 and holds the distinction of being the first city in Texas laid out in the American style of gridded streets surrounding a commercial thoroughfare. Its quaint downtown is lined with inviting brick storefronts encircling a central square home to the county courthouse. Stop into Texas Star Retail Store & Boutique for a wide selection of apparel and gifts, then take a seat at Watts & Watts BBQ for unmissable burgers and slow-cooked delicacies. "As soon as you get out of the car, all you can smell is the BBQ. It is amazing," a visitor raves in a Google review. "The brisket and sides, dirty rice, and friend pickles were wonderful."
Visit Mission Dolores State Historic Site, located on the southwestern edge of town, to explore the archaeological site of a 1721 Spanish church, where a small museum illuminates its history. San Augustine is also situated on the 2,580-mile El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail. Recreation enthusiasts will enjoy a stop here, too, as the park features a disc golf course and a campground. It's also only about an hour-and-a-half drive south to Big Thicket National Preserve, where trails and paddle-friendly waters lead you through an astounding nine different ecosystems.
Ysleta
Situated just east of the thriving city of El Paso, Ysleta — home of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo — is a small community that also claims to be the oldest in Texas. The Tigua Indian people are one of three federally recognized tribes in the Lone Star State, the others being the Alabama-Coushatta and the Kickapoo. This impressive pueblo has been continuously occupied by the Tiguas since the early 1680s. The Mission Corpus Christi de la Ysleta is likely the first mission established by the Spanish within the boundaries of modern-day Texas. Although the original adobe structure is unfortunately no longer standing, some of what remains dates back to the mid-19th century.
During your visit, be sure to stop by the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Cultural Center, which features interactive exhibitions, occasional special events involving traditional dances and food, and the opportunity to purchase locally made arts and crafts. "Always a cool, fascinating, and interesting place," a visitor enthused on Tripadvisor. "The homemade bread is out of this world. The staff are great and friendly. Go there and watch a Native American tribal dance. It is spectacular."
As El Paso has expanded over the years to become one of the sunniest cities in America, it has absorbed Ysleta. A few decades ago, the neighborhood possessed the feel of a more rural, independent town, while today it is encircled by the very busy Loop 375, as the Ysleta-Zarazoga International Bridge hums with traffic to and from Mexico. But it's a worthwhile stop for a slice of long-ago Texas history along the El Paso Mission Trail, which also includes Mission Socorro (more on that in a bit) and Presidio Chapel San Elizario.
Port Isabel
One of the oldest cities in southern Texas, Port Isabel is a historic beauty with Gulf Coast beaches and seafood. Its centerpiece, a prominent white lighthouse, is the only one of its kind to stand in the center of a town square in Texas. "One of my earliest childhood memories was going up the step winding stairs to the top of this lighthouse and looking out over the vast south Texas coastal plains," writes a visitor on Yelp, who rates the lighthouse a five-star visit. "This is a must stop even today. Young and old alike will be rewarded with exercise and great view at the top." When you've had your fill of the heights, peruse the inviting shops and cafes around the square, like Laguna Madre Art Gallery and Tesori for jewelry and gifts. Then, cozy up in the middle of it all at the Lighthouse Boutique Hotel, which features comfortable rooms complete with shiplap.
Inviting, palm tree-lined streets in Port Isabel meet scenic sea views from Arturo Calvan Coastal Park and the waterfront around the Queen Isabella Causeway. The iconic, low-lying bridge is approximately 2.4 miles long and connects to South Padre Island, a taste of tropical Texas with stunning wildlife and miles of beaches. Adjacent to the causeway entrance sits Pirate's Landing Fishing Pier, the longest pier in Texas, which boasts a snack bar, bait and tackle shop, and a restaurant that will cook your catch. Just bring up to one pound of whatever you reeled in that day, and the cooks at Pirate's Landing Restaurant will serve it up with your choice of two sides.
Goliad
Goliad, a real hidden gem with riverfront trails and timeless charm, is less than a two-hour drive southeast of San Antonio and only about an hour from the Gulf coast. This modest community (it has a population of around 1,700 residents) is surrounded by a wealth of historic sites like Goliad State Park's restored Franciscan mission Nuestra Señora del Espíritu Santo de Zuñiga, along with Mission Rosario State Historic Site and the impressive Presidio La Bahía. At the latter, explore artifacts found onsite at the frontier fort, where restored buildings still contain the original Our Lady of Loreto chapel, which dates back to 1779. "We really enjoyed our visit here," a visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "There is a lot of history inside these walls, and then you can go outside into the fort and climb up inside the walls to see the canons ... I definitely recommend a stop here."
As you're walking around downtown Goliad, keep an eye out for a phenomenal oak tree in front of the courthouse — a slice of history with a more sinister twist. Known as the "hanging tree," this mighty oak was used as a gallows for the condemned when Goliad County trials were historically held on this spot. The towering courthouse itself is also a sight to behold. Finding a piece of history to take with you at Hanging Tree Antiques, which is open September through May (and "summer by chance," according to Goliad Antiques) in the 1906 Denham Building on Courthouse Square. And if you need a snack after all that, take a seat at Deborah's Kitchen Table, open for breakfast and lunch, serving comfort food specials and a rotating selection of homemade pies.
Gonzales
While not quite as old as some of the other communities on the list, Gonzales (located in south-central Texas) is notable for its early 19th-century history. From the Gonzales County Jail Museum to the Gonzales Memorial Museum, there's plenty for history lovers to sink their teeth into. Visit the unique Eggleston House, which was one of the first permanent residences in town. The house is built in the unique "dog run" style with two rooms separated by a causeway, where the family dogs stay vigilant and protect the home.
Prior to the Mexican-American War of the 1840s, the Texas War of Independence — also known as the Texas Revolution — kicked off here when the first shot was fired in 1835. In the center of town, Independence Square is the focus of community activity, and a charming one at that, just a stone's throw from Texas Heroes Square. Here, a series of monuments and plaques describe momentous events in Lone Star State history, surrounded by the pleasantly walkable streets and ornate brick buildings.
For an upscale dinner or Sunday brunch, head to Gonzales Bistro for dishes with a French twist, or if you're in the mood for something a bit more casual, you really can't go wrong with Texas barbecue. Head to the northeast edge of town and tuck in for ribs, pork, brisket, and more at Baker Boys BBQ. "You're instantly greeted with Texas history," a visitor shared on Yelp. "The warehouse-looking dining room is surprisingly cozy. The staff is attentive and very friendly. Great BBQ, you won't regret a visit!"
Socorro
Located only 10 minutes south of Ysleta, Socorro is nearly as old, with the modern town also dating back to the 1680s. With its historic and beautiful Socorro Mission (one of three stops on the El Paso Mission Trail), the community is known as the "City with a Mission" for dedicating resources toward historic preservation throughout the area. Stop by Rio Vista Farm, overseen by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, to glimpse what life was like for Mexican guest workers who stayed on American farms during World War II as part of the Bracero Program.
Speaking of farming, don't miss Bodega Loya, which sells organic produce directly from the fields behind the shop, along with eggs and freshly made butter and cheese sourced from a local dairy. This picturesque area is dotted with a number of quaint adobe structures. Right across the street from the farmer's market, pop into Wine Down for excellent charcuterie and snacks to go along with a delicious red or white produced in the region. If a brew is more your style, walk just three minutes north via Socorro Road to Three Missions Brewing, a microbrewery with an inviting outdoor patio and staples like Ysleta Stout, Commanche Lager, and San Eli IPA.
And just another 10-minute walk up the road, grab a bite of local Indigenous cuisine prepared beautifully at Café Piro. "It was totally worth the drive from Las Cruces, NM," one Yelp reviewer raves. "Such a cute building, and as soon as you walk in, you know this is going to be an awesome experience."
Laredo
Marking the westernmost point of the Texas Tropical Trail Region, Laredo is something of a departure from the beachy vibes of the Gulf Coast. It is also one of the larger cities on this list, with an overall population of around 260,000 residents. However, within this thriving urban hub, you'll find inviting and historic pockets waiting to be explored.
Wander along the brick streets of the San Agustín de Laredo Historic District, the nucleus of downtown, which sits just north of the international bridge to Mexico. This area represents the part of Laredo that dates back to its founding in 1755. Around San Augustin Plaza, you'll find quaint adobe buildings with Spanish tile, including the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum. The recently renovated San Augustin Catholic Cathedral sits on the site of a church dating back to 1760. "This church is beautiful, and a lot of really gorgeous restoration has taken place," a visitor shared on Google. "It's obvious the church is well-loved by parishioners and the community."
Sandwiched between the museum and the cathedral, you'll find the beautiful and tranquil La Posada boutique hotel, which boasts two outdoor pools and picturesque verandas. You're steps from St. Peter's Historic District and John Peter and Conseulo Montalvo Los Tres Laredos Park, where you can peer at Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the Rio Grande.
Methodology
Texas bursts with history, from its eastern bayous to its coastal ports to its high desert oases. To narrow down the list of the oldest towns in the state (along with those that boast some of the most inviting small-town magic), we consulted tourism and history sites like Tour Texas, Authentic Texas, Texas Travel Talk, and Roadside America. We also dug into local resources.
Information gleaned from the Texas State Historical Association, the Historical Marker Database, and Texas Highways illuminated the stories of these unique, cross-cultural places. And to really get a sense about what it's like to visit, especially when it comes to renowned landmarks, we relied on reviews shared on sites like Google, Niche.com, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. We stuck with those that were often highly rated and made a strong impression on visitors. And we kept to small towns, for the most part. Destinations such as San Antonio and Austin have their beginnings in the 1700s, but as these are some of the busiest and most populous cities in the state today, we favored smaller, off-the-beaten-path communities.
A note on dates: when we say that a town like Nacogdoches, for example, dates back to 1779, that's the year the community was either formally incorporated or a European structure or settlement was founded. Many of the places listed above have been occupied by Native Americans for time immemorial, evidence of whom has often been buried or destroyed over time in the wake of modern developments. While little evidence of this earlier occupation survives today, hints are still found in remarkable sites like Caddo Mounds State Historical Site, 30 miles from Nacogdoches.