This Classic Texas Road Trip Route Cruises Through The State's Great Parks, High Deserts, And Glorious Mountains

With over 800,000 acres of land (nearly the size of Rhode Island!), there's so much to see in Texas' largest national park. Instead of trying to see it all, try to focus on one area during your long weekend. Known as one of the most breathtaking scenic drives in national parks, taking the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive is a great way to admire Big Bend's dramatic desert scenery. The drive is over 30 miles long and winds through the Castolon Historic District, passing some of the park's most iconic spots like overlooks, trailheads, and ruins. It ends near the dramatic cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon. If you want to stretch your legs here, there's an easy 1.6-mile round-trip hike.

Another area to explore is the Chisos Basin. The Window View Trail is a short hike on a paved path that takes less than 30 minutes to complete. The Lost Mine Trail also offers high-elevation views; it's about a 5-mile hike round trip. If you're short on time, consider hiking only to the first scenic overlook, just a mile in. After a day of exploring, you can stay the night on the western edge of the park, in the city of Terlingua. There are no first-come, first-served campsites within the park, and you'll need a reservation far in advance for camping. The only lodging within the park itself is the Chisos Mountains Lodge, near the Chisos Basin.

Before heading back to El Paso, a good way to break up the journey is a stop in Marfa. Known as Texas' most unique town, Marfa is a vibrant art-lovers paradise in the middle of nowhere, and the community is full of quirky desert character. Be sure to take a stop at the Prada Marfa, an iconic full-sized replica of a Prada store, before your drive back.