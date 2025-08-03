This Classic Texas Road Trip Route Cruises Through The State's Great Parks, High Deserts, And Glorious Mountains
If you're looking for one of the most breathtaking scenic drives through a U.S. national park, especially one that winds through Texas' most dramatic landscapes, the Big Bend Loop delivers. The Texas road trip spans almost 800 miles through West Texas. This long-weekend route connects scenic national and state parks, an observatory, artsy desert towns, and some of the most striking desert scenery in the state. Pass by sleepy ghost towns, canyon overlooks, and the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool with blissful Caribbean vibes.
To start this classic Lone Star State trip, fly into the El Paso International Airport, where the journey both begins and ends. There are direct flights from major cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Denver. This small, easy-to-navigate airport has major car rental companies ready to set you up with the keys to your rental car.
To make the most of this road trip, allow ample time over a few days to explore this massive state, so use those vacation days and take off these days for the best maximization of your PTO in 2025
Discover scenic drives, spring-fed pools, and starry skies
After exploring El Paso's fascinating history via a vintage streetcar, begin your Texas adventure heading east. The first stop is Hueco Tanks State Park, a popular destination for rock climbers, hikers, and those who simply want to admire the ancient pictographs and petroglyphs. Check out one of Texas' best-kept secrets on an awe-inspiring hike to its tallest peak. To see the highest point in Texas, continue about 90 miles east to Guadalupe Mountains National Park.
The hike up Guadalupe Peak will take up to 8 hours, so plan accordingly if you want to camp out. If you don't plan to stay overnight, you can still enjoy scenic drives and shorter hikes, since there are over 80 miles of trails to choose from within the park. Continue southeast to reach Balmorhea State Park, about a 2-hour drive away. After a long day of hiking, you can cool off in one of the world's largest spring-fed swimming pools. The cold, clear water reaches depths of 25 feet in some spots; it's so deep you can actually go scuba diving here if you're certified.
By late afternoon, join in on a star party at the McDonald Observatory, which sits near the highest town in the state, Fort Davis. This two hour constellation tour offers a chance to view bright stars and constellations, with the naked eye as well as through powerful telescopes. You are now in the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve, one of the best destinations in the country for stargazing due to its low levels of light pollution. Stay overnight in Fort Davis, where you can choose from modern hotels, historic inns, rustic dude ranches, or RV campsites.
Explore canyons, overlooks, and an artsy town in the desert
With over 800,000 acres of land (nearly the size of Rhode Island!), there's so much to see in Texas' largest national park. Instead of trying to see it all, try to focus on one area during your long weekend. Known as one of the most breathtaking scenic drives in national parks, taking the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive is a great way to admire Big Bend's dramatic desert scenery. The drive is over 30 miles long and winds through the Castolon Historic District, passing some of the park's most iconic spots like overlooks, trailheads, and ruins. It ends near the dramatic cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon. If you want to stretch your legs here, there's an easy 1.6-mile round-trip hike.
Another area to explore is the Chisos Basin. The Window View Trail is a short hike on a paved path that takes less than 30 minutes to complete. The Lost Mine Trail also offers high-elevation views; it's about a 5-mile hike round trip. If you're short on time, consider hiking only to the first scenic overlook, just a mile in. After a day of exploring, you can stay the night on the western edge of the park, in the city of Terlingua. There are no first-come, first-served campsites within the park, and you'll need a reservation far in advance for camping. The only lodging within the park itself is the Chisos Mountains Lodge, near the Chisos Basin.
Before heading back to El Paso, a good way to break up the journey is a stop in Marfa. Known as Texas' most unique town, Marfa is a vibrant art-lovers paradise in the middle of nowhere, and the community is full of quirky desert character. Be sure to take a stop at the Prada Marfa, an iconic full-sized replica of a Prada store, before your drive back.