Nestled On The Potomac River Is A Virginia Peninsula Town That Is A Gateway To Outdoor Thrills Deep In Nature

You don't have to go very far if you need a reprieve in nature. In fact, less than an hour's drive from Washington, D.C., lies Mason Neck, a Virginia peninsula town in Fairfax County with an abundance of green spaces. The town looks out across the Potomac River and is a haven for any outdoor enthusiast. It's best known as the home of Mason Neck State Park and one of the best places for wildlife spotting and bird-watching. The park is especially known for the spot to see America's symbol, the bald eagle.

The adventures don't stop there, as the peninsula is also home to the Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge. This nature spot is the country's first national wildlife refuge that focuses on the preservation of the bald eagle. Aside from the bald eagle, it also hosts more than 200 bird and plant species, 31 mammal species, and 40 species of reptiles and amphibians.

You'll also find the Pohick Bay Regional Park 2 miles away in Lorton. Don't skip this regional park, especially if you're looking to explore the waters of Pohick Bay. The park is your best bet for water activities and exploring the bay from your boat, canoe, or kayak. It has a boat launch, boat rentals available, and a water trail route on two tributary waterways of the Chesapeake Bay. You can even take a paddling tour on the Potomac River, one of the best urban paddle trails in America.