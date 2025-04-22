Virginia's Underrated Parkway Is A Historic Scenic Drive Through Iconic Landmarks And Potomac Views

Taking a trip to Washington, D.C. sits atop a bucket list for many travelers worldwide. America's capital and its surrounding area, including Northern Virginia, are rich in historical, cultural, educational, and recreational sites to experience at least once in a lifetime. Along the shores of the Potomac River, which divides Virginia from D.C., lies the George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP), an underrated, historic scenic drive that makes for a perfect multi-interest experience. On a trip through the GWMP, you'll encounter museums, landmarks, and some of the best activities for adults on a D.C. vacation.

The 25-mile drive of the GWMP has been designated an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration as part of the National Scenic Byways Program. Managed by the National Park Service, it's a 7,600-acre attraction created to memorialize first U.S. president George Washington. The GWMP was finished in 1932 for the 200th anniversary of Washington's birthday and spans from his former home in Mount Vernon to Great Falls, connecting more than 20 historical sites and landmarks along the route.

It's the kind of drive that doesn't need a specific endpoint, as it's more about the journey than the actual destination. You'll find the best times of year to visit are spring for an abundance of flowers and fall for a radiant look at brightly colored changing leaves. Bring a camera to capture the scenic beauty and an up-close look at some of the most iconic and historically relevant landmarks.