Virginia's Underrated Parkway Is A Historic Scenic Drive Through Iconic Landmarks And Potomac Views
Taking a trip to Washington, D.C. sits atop a bucket list for many travelers worldwide. America's capital and its surrounding area, including Northern Virginia, are rich in historical, cultural, educational, and recreational sites to experience at least once in a lifetime. Along the shores of the Potomac River, which divides Virginia from D.C., lies the George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP), an underrated, historic scenic drive that makes for a perfect multi-interest experience. On a trip through the GWMP, you'll encounter museums, landmarks, and some of the best activities for adults on a D.C. vacation.
The 25-mile drive of the GWMP has been designated an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration as part of the National Scenic Byways Program. Managed by the National Park Service, it's a 7,600-acre attraction created to memorialize first U.S. president George Washington. The GWMP was finished in 1932 for the 200th anniversary of Washington's birthday and spans from his former home in Mount Vernon to Great Falls, connecting more than 20 historical sites and landmarks along the route.
It's the kind of drive that doesn't need a specific endpoint, as it's more about the journey than the actual destination. You'll find the best times of year to visit are spring for an abundance of flowers and fall for a radiant look at brightly colored changing leaves. Bring a camera to capture the scenic beauty and an up-close look at some of the most iconic and historically relevant landmarks.
See these stops on the George Washington Memorial Parkway
With so much to see and do along the GWMP, it can be difficult to choose an itinerary. Without stops, the drive takes about one hour to complete. However, plan to spend a full day or more letting the historic and cultural attractions take center stage.
Mount Vernon, George Washington's former home and one of Virginia's most popular historical sights, is the best place to start. The property features a mansion, gardens, and a museum with numerous displays, plus 23 galleries and theatres. This must-do attraction is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $28 for adults and $15 for children aged six to 11. Old Town Alexandria, the unique Virginia neighborhood full of shops, food, and charm, is another popular spot along the GWMP for its array of attractions and places for a lunch or dinner stop.
Once you hit Arlington, you'll want to check out Arlington House, the former home of Civil War General Robert E. Lee. The site sits on the property of Arlington National Cemetery, where you can pay tribute to fallen war heroes and former president John F. Kennedy. The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, commonly known as the Iwo Jima monument, is another iconic and absolutely essential landmark, along with an adjacent 50-bell carillon gifted by the Netherlands. You'll also be close to D.C.'s National Mall, home to Smithsonian Institution Museums and over a dozen monuments including the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, bucket list destinations worthy of a separate itinerary.
Enjoy George Washington Memorial Parkway's natural beauty
The GWMP doesn't disappoint when it comes to nature and recreation. This is thanks in part to the scenic backdrop of the Potomac River, considered one of the five best urban paddle trails in America, according to paddling enthusiasts. Another natural site, Dyke Marsh Wildlife Preserve, features 485 acres of wetlands and a marina that offers boat rentals. You can hike the short Haul Road Trail along a former mining road for an up-close look at the habitats.
Named for America's 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt Island is an 88-acre natural recreation park popular for birding and hiking. The Woods Trail takes you through the memorial plaza's statue and fountains. The 1.5-mile-long Swamp Trail goes through a wooded swamp, and the .75-mile Upland Trail traverses through a forest and a former mansion site. Guided ranger walks are available each Saturday from May through October. Named for the 36th president and his wife, the LBJ Memorial Grove and Lady Bird Johnson Park offer 17 acres for exploration. Walk through the grove of trees to find a memorial sculpture and grand views of the National Mall. It's also a popular spot to launch watercraft into the river.
As you reach the end of the parkway, you won't want to miss Great Falls Park, an underrated spot that shines in the fall. Visit the nearby Patowmack Canal, one of the nation's oldest canals, and access three waterfall overlooks a quick walk from the Visitor Center. For the ultimate adventure, hike along the 1-mile Mather Gorge cliffs or partake in kayaking or rafting. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dark.
Tips for visiting the George Washington Memorial Parkway
If you're planning to travel the GWMP and need to fly in, there are three airports in Washington, D.C. The closest is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, located directly on the route. You can also arrive via Amtrak train into Union Station, which offers connections to D.C.'s Metrorail line and buses. While most explore the parkway by car, it's possible to undertake portions of it without one. The Mount Vernon Trail encompasses 18 miles of the full route, from Mount Vernon to Theodore Roosevelt Island, and can be done on foot or by bike on a paved pathway. Bikes can be rented through the Capital Bikeshare app, and there are several stations along the GWMP for retrieval and return.
You can also access the trail from the Arlington Cemetery, Ronald Reagan National Airport, or Rossyln METRO stations. Public transportation to various attractions on the route is also available in Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax County. Driving the parkway can take place 24 hours a day, but take note that most sites have specific (and some seasonal) hours, so plan ahead based on what you want to see.
Between D.C. and the Northern Virginia side of the Potomac, you'll have a variety of accommodation choices near the action of the GWMP. Consider a vacation rental or Airbnb on the Virginia side around Arlington, Old Town Alexandria, or Great Falls. Old Town Alexandria is also a popular choice for hotels such as the boutique-style Morrison House and historic options like Hotel Heron or The Alexandrian. On the budget side, consider Highroad Hostel D.C., a combination hostel-hotel in the Adams Morgan district. There are no camping options available along the GWMP.