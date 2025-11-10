Nearly Half Of America's Top 100 Taco Restaurants Are Packed Into One Beloved State
Who doesn't love tacos? As one of the most versatile foods in the world, it's impossible not to crave them. If you don't like beef, there's fish. For the lactose-intolerant or those who keep kosher — hold the cheese. Vegetarian? No problem, mushrooms or potatoes make great taco fillings. More adventurous palates may also appreciate organ meats, a Mexican culinary tradition. What began as a street food for silver miners in Mexico was brought to America by immigrants in the early 20th century. Now a worldwide favorite, debates over where to find the best tacos can spark some heated discussions, so the restaurant review app Yelp has done the hard work of ranking the 100 best taco places in the country for 2025. While Texas and Arizona, both of which are favorite foodie destinations, have plenty of ranked restaurants, California overtakes the list, claiming 45 of the 100 coveted spots.
To compile the study's information, Yelp amalgamated restaurant reviews containing the word "taco," and then ranked that list by volume and rating, similar to how they ranked the nation's top 100 food trucks. The results are as diverse as the variety of tacos available, including everything from food trucks and mini-mall tacquerias to a Michelin-starred stall in South Angeles. With over 14,000 Mexican restaurants in the state, of which over 5,000 are in Los Angeles County, it's no surprise that California reigns supreme as the epicenter of American taco culture.
California's best tacos
How did California become so taco-centric? The state's deep-rooted ties to Mexico were a big help, as was the dedication and ambition of immigrants over the years. The 1940s and 1950s saw the emergence of the first taco trucks and stands, with many outside the Mexican community becoming familiar with the delicious street food. The ensuing decades saw an explosion in taco culture and the opening of King Taco, a Los Angeles taco institution. Despite the onslaught of taco fast-food chains and the Americanization of Mexican cuisine over the next decades, genuine street tacos, devoid of the mounds of cheese and sour cream, have made a resurgence thanks to an appreciation for Mexican culture, family businesses, and authentic flavors.
Earning Yelp's top spot is Birrieria Familia Castro, located in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hollywood. Customers trip over themselves for a bite of their juicy family recipe of braised beef simmered for four hours each day. Coming in at No. 4, Roundhouse Deli is one of two California institutions that made the top 10, located in the thriving Sacramento suburb of Roseville. The made-from-scratch tri-tip tacos are wood-smoked for three to six hours and seasoned to perfection, according to reviewers who not only rave about the fabulous food but also the outstanding customer service.
Sorry, Mexico City, but you're no longer home to the world's only Michelin-starred taco stand. Located in a food hall in South LA, Holbox is a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award semi-finalist. One Yelper says, "all the tacos are to die for" and are worth the wait in line. Specialties like the octopus and smoked kanpachi tacos are especially popular, both served on house-made blue corn tortillas.