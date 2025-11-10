Nearly Half Of America's Top 100 Taco Restaurants Are Packed Into One Beloved State

How did California become so taco-centric? The state's deep-rooted ties to Mexico were a big help, as was the dedication and ambition of immigrants over the years. The 1940s and 1950s saw the emergence of the first taco trucks and stands, with many outside the Mexican community becoming familiar with the delicious street food. The ensuing decades saw an explosion in taco culture and the opening of King Taco, a Los Angeles taco institution. Despite the onslaught of taco fast-food chains and the Americanization of Mexican cuisine over the next decades, genuine street tacos, devoid of the mounds of cheese and sour cream, have made a resurgence thanks to an appreciation for Mexican culture, family businesses, and authentic flavors.

Earning Yelp's top spot is Birrieria Familia Castro, located in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hollywood. Customers trip over themselves for a bite of their juicy family recipe of braised beef simmered for four hours each day. Coming in at No. 4, Roundhouse Deli is one of two California institutions that made the top 10, located in the thriving Sacramento suburb of Roseville. The made-from-scratch tri-tip tacos are wood-smoked for three to six hours and seasoned to perfection, according to reviewers who not only rave about the fabulous food but also the outstanding customer service.

Sorry, Mexico City, but you're no longer home to the world's only Michelin-starred taco stand. Located in a food hall in South LA, Holbox is a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award semi-finalist. One Yelper says, "all the tacos are to die for" and are worth the wait in line. Specialties like the octopus and smoked kanpachi tacos are especially popular, both served on house-made blue corn tortillas.