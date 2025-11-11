Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is Michigan's Serene Recreation Area With Uncrowded Hikes, Swimming, And Rentals
Western Michigan is known for its scenic shores lined with idyllic beach towns, but central Michigan has plenty that will appeal to nature-lovers, too. Between Grand Rapids and Lansing, you'll find Ionia State Recreation Area, a serene, 4,500-acre landscape with hikes, swimming, camping, and more. Located off the I-96 highway about 35 miles from Grand Rapids and about 40 miles from Lansing, Ionia State Recreation Area offers outdoor activities to keep you busy all year, from swimming in the summer to cross-country skiing in the winter. Miles of hiking trails will take you throughout the nature area, offering scenic views and opportunities to bird-watch. Ionia State Recreation Area is particularly popular in the fall, thanks to the beautiful fall foliage (check out these fall foliage finder resources when planning your trip).
To access Ionia State Recreation Area, you'll either need a Michigan Recreation Passport ($14 annually for Michigan residents) or you can pay a non-resident fee ($11 daily or $41 annually). While the park is a great spot for a day trip, you can also rent a campground, cabin, or mini cabin to stay overnight. Whether you're in a tent, an RV, or renting a cabin, camping makes for a popular overnight or weekend activity. "Great spot for weekend camping! Beechwood loop is hike-in tent-only camping — a very quiet, well kept loop with sites right on the small lake. Great spot to bring dogs, kayaks, and friends!" writes one Yelp reviewer.
What to do in Ionia State Recreation Area
Whatever the outdoorsy activity you prefer, Ionia State Recreation Area probably has it available; it's been called one of the most versatile parks in the state, according to Sweatnet.com. In the center of the park, Sessions Lake welcomes fishing, boating, and swimming. Grand River flows along the northern border of the park, offering opportunities for kayaking and fishing as well. Nature walks are popular throughout the park; you can attend a guided walk to observe the butterflies or set out on your own and see how many of the 199 bird species you can spot. There are often special activities for children available, such as craft activities and discovery tables featuring items like bird feathers and animal pelts.
The park is dog-friendly, with dog field trial areas available; dogs are also welcome on hiking and skiing trails and the disc golf course, as well as in camping areas. "My goldens loved it!" writes one reviewer on BringFido.com. "Nice walk in the woods and the trails are groomed. Highly recommend." Want to keep exploring the Mitten State? Michigan's best national parks and sites offer sand dune surfing, shipwreck tours, and scenic trails. Start planning your trip!