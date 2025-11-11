This Upscale Chicago Suburb Known For Its Walkable Downtown And Cultural Charm Is A Vibrant Gem
Chicago is one of the country's most energetic and cosmopolitan cities, renowned for its numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, iconic Magnificent Mile, prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, and some of the world's best architecture. For those who prefer a less frenetic pace with excellent proximity to the Windy City, the upscale Chicago suburb of Park Ridge is an alluring enclave. A vibrant, picturesque gem, Park Ridge is brimming with cultural charm and boasts a walkable downtown area, fondly referred to as Uptown, filled with great restaurants and local shopping.
Amidst the spacious Victorian and Georgian houses lining verdant streets and modern condos, Park Ridge is dappled with historical homes and buildings that give the community its unique character. The most beloved is the Pickwick Theater, an Art Deco building erected in 1928 that sits in Uptown. The suburb is also famously where actor Harrison Ford and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton grew up.
Another perk of Park Ridge is its excellent location northwest of Chicago, by the Des Plaines River. Downtown Chicago is just a 20-minute drive away, and the Metra train can have you there in as little as 35 minutes, making it a popular suburb for commuters. The pretty neighborhood is also conveniently less than a 10-minute car ride from America's most well-connected airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Things to do in Park Ridge
Park Ridge's vibrant, walkable Uptown is filled with exciting retail shops and delicious dining. Shoppers can delight in trendy finds at chic boutiques like 2 Sisters, Sooo Cute, and Camp Willow. Every Saturday from Memorial Day through the end of October, locals flock to the Farmer's Market, which hosts up to 40 booths filled with excellent produce, gourmet delights, and specialty items supplied by dozens of vendors from Illinois and neighboring states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana. Once you've worked up an appetite shopping, hit the town's diverse dining scene. Park Ridge has everything from classic American eats and sushi to Irish pub food and steakhouse dining.
Aside from shopping and dining, Park Ridge offers visitors a steady stream of budget-friendly, culturally-rich community events. The Park Ridge Fine Arts Symphony has been hosting free, classical concerts in the park since the 1960s. You can catch these lovely sessions on warm Friday nights during summer at Hodges Park, just across from Park Ridge City Hall. Automotive enthusiasts visiting between June and September can check out Cruisin' Park Ridge, a monthly event where you can marvel at classic rides, enjoy yummy food, and take in family-friendly entertainment. Park Ridge residents also host an annual craft beer festival and wine walk. During the Christmas season, Winterfest brings about carolers and trolley rides.
Discover the town's impressive cultural heritage at The Kalo Foundation at Ianelli Studios and The Park Ridge Historical Society. The former was the studio of sculptor and designer Alfonso Iannelli, who designed the interior of the Pickwick Theater. The Park Ridge Historical Society has a museum that features wonderful exhibits detailing the town's storied history, including compelling tidbits about Harrison Ford and Hillary Clinton.
The Pickwick Theater is the cultural pride of Park Ridge
The beautiful Pickwick Theater is a must-see, as it is undoubtedly the pride of Park Ridge. The space opened in 1928 to showcase vaudeville acts and movies in a 900-seat "mega-theater." In 1975, the Pickwick, named after the main protagonist of Charles Dickens' novel "The Pickwick Papers," was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has starred in an episode of the hit TV show "Chicago Fire," and those who remember Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert's "At the Movies" will recognize its soaring, 100-foot tower from the opening credits.
It's not just iconic on screen; the historic gem never fails to wow visitors. "I was impressed, my guest was impressed, everything was impressive, especially [how] this place is almost 100 years old," gushed one online reviewer.
Showings at this impressive landmark include contemporary movies, international films, and treasured classics. Additional movie screens have been added to the back of the theater, so film buffs looking to indulge in the grand Pickwick experience should purchase tickets for the Main Theater. General admission is $12 for the mega theater and $10 for the back theaters. Guests signing up for the back theater films showing before 2 p.m. get to enjoy $8 admission, while senior citizens can enjoy this ticket price all day on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.