11 Costco Pet Products To Buy Before You Take Your Furry Friend Camping

For dog owners who love camping, the thought of camping without their furry companion can take a lot of the fun and joy out of the experience. While it's lovely to fall asleep under the stars and wake with the sunrise to sip coffee in nature's cathedral, it's even better with our furry buddies by our side. Seeing the world through their very acute eyes, ears, and noses can feel almost magical, and the thought of experiencing those things without our besties by our sides is almost unthinkable. While making the most of camping trips with our four-legged family members requires careful planning, Costco is a gold mine for making them more pet-friendly. And as any seasoned camper knows, having the right gear can mean the difference between discomfort, frustration, or even disaster and a fabulous time in the outdoors.

We scoured Costco's offerings and found some of the top-rated pet products worth buying. From pet-specific products like GPS trackers to clever adaptations of household items that just happen to work perfectly for camping with pets, here's a list of some of Costco's best items to bring on your next trip. Just whatever you do, don't forget the dog treats to go with them.