11 Costco Pet Products To Buy Before You Take Your Furry Friend Camping
For dog owners who love camping, the thought of camping without their furry companion can take a lot of the fun and joy out of the experience. While it's lovely to fall asleep under the stars and wake with the sunrise to sip coffee in nature's cathedral, it's even better with our furry buddies by our side. Seeing the world through their very acute eyes, ears, and noses can feel almost magical, and the thought of experiencing those things without our besties by our sides is almost unthinkable. While making the most of camping trips with our four-legged family members requires careful planning, Costco is a gold mine for making them more pet-friendly. And as any seasoned camper knows, having the right gear can mean the difference between discomfort, frustration, or even disaster and a fabulous time in the outdoors.
We scoured Costco's offerings and found some of the top-rated pet products worth buying. From pet-specific products like GPS trackers to clever adaptations of household items that just happen to work perfectly for camping with pets, here's a list of some of Costco's best items to bring on your next trip. Just whatever you do, don't forget the dog treats to go with them.
A super warm down blanket
If you plan to go camping with your best friend when it's even remotely cold outside, you'll need to invest in a quality blanket for your furry companion. When you're sleeping outdoors, temperatures can drop dramatically after the sun goes down. And just as you need a blanket to stay warm and cozy, your doggo does too. While this is especially true for short-haired breeds, even dogs with thicker coats can get cold at night when you're camping under the stars. Even when there's a barrier between your dog and the floor of your tent, sleeping on the ground can get pretty cold at night, especially during winter months or in regions prone to frostier weather.
Seasoned dog parent campers recommend investing in a down blanket like Costco's Allied Home RDS Blanket, available starting at $74.99. Soft, lightweight, and plush, it provides a perfect layer of warmth between your dog and the cold earth beneath your tent. The all-season blanket is also hypoallergenic and machine washable, a fact you'll appreciate after a few days of canine adventures in the great outdoors. It's also slim enough that it will easily fold up into your camping gear without taking up much space. Available in silver, beige, white, and light blue, the cozy down blanket comes with a satiny edge for added durability that will serve you well through the years.
A good pet bed
If space isn't an issue — say, if you're towing a trailer with all your camping gear — your dog will thank you for tossing in a lightweight dog bed. And if you've got a large dog (or more than one), you might just thank yourself when you don't find your sleep space crowded out by an adorable mess of paws, muzzle, and tail. Dog toy and bed manufacturer Brentwood Originals from Costco makes a comfy dog bed that fits the bill perfectly in their 40-inch by 40-inch Indoor/Outdoor Pet Bed, available for $39.99.
Equipped with sturdy fabric handles on two sides for easy portability, the durable polyester dog bed is resistant to fading from UV exposure and weather, making it perfect to place outside during the day so your dog has a soft place to chill around the campsite that can be moved indoors at bedtime. It's packed full of squishy polyester fiberfill and comes with a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleaning before your next big camping trip.
When you're ready to turn in for the night, just toss your dog's bed on the floor next to your sleeping bag or air mattress so your pet will feel safe and cozy without crowding out your sleep space. Be sure to let her sleep on it before leaving home, so it will retain a comforting smell that helps reduce stress among more anxious canine campers.
An outdoor blanket to keep the tent floor clean
One of the best camping hacks to improve your outdoor adventure with Fido is investing in something to keep your tent floor clean throughout your trip. That's because dog paws tend to track in a lot of dirt each time they enter your tent, and in the small space of a tent, even a little can quickly become overwhelming. Throw down a durable outdoor picnic-style blanket before setting up your bedding, and you've got a protective layer of flooring that can easily be shaken out when you need it. It also helps keep your furry friend's spiky little toe shanks from turning your tent into a colander.
The Columbia Outdoor Blanket from Costco, available at an almost irrationally affordable $12.97, is a 72-by-72-inch dark blue blanket with a printed Columbia logo on one side and rolls up for easy packing and carrying. It even has an adjustable carry strap to facilitate portability. Slim, quilted, and machine washable, this blanket is durable enough to resist your pup's toe knives and withstand years of heavy use. It's also fairly water-resistant, meaning your dog won't wake up to a damp blanket when morning dew settles on the second day.
A cordless car vacuum
Another very handy tool for keeping your tent free of dog dirt and fur, particularly if you're planning on a longer camping trip, is a portable vacuum cleaner you can charge in your vehicle. A lightweight and easy-to-use vacuum, such as Costco's Fanttik Fold X200 Ultra Deluxe Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum, available for $79.99, will come in incredibly handy once your pup leaves the inside of your tent coated with a fine layer of dirt and dust after a long day of exploring nature.
The Fanttik vacuum has a 35-minute charge, which means you'll have plenty of time to get the grime out of every corner of your tent before it's time for a recharge. It easily plugs into your car via a standard USB-C cable. There's also a handy little LED display to let you know when it's time to plug in. It comes with both soft-bristle and hard-bristle brush attachments as well as a two-in-one multi-surface brush for extra cleaning capability, and features a folding arm to make it even more portable than other car vacuum cleaners.
A small outdoor mat
While a portable vacuum can be handy when you're dealing with doggy dirt inside your tent, seasoned dog parent campers suggest cutting dirt off at the pass with a pre-tent paw-wiping system that starts with placing a durable outdoor rug at the tent door. If you put some effort into it, you might even be able to teach your pet to wipe their paws before crossing the threshold. Even if you can't, incidental paw-wiping still helps reduce the mud and grime inside your sleeping area.
While any old cheap rug will get the job done, a high-quality, durable doormat will be able to withstand UV and weather exposure and hold up through many camping trips to come. Costco's Chilewich Shag Indoor/Outdoor Mat, available for $59.99, is resistant to mildew, mold, chlorine, fading, and stains. Its thick vinyl pile makes for a comfortable welcome to your tent, and the nonslip vinyl backing means your mat won't migrate or fold every time your dog goes in and out of your tent. It also comes in four attractive color options, including dark gray, tan, or a blue or green stripe pattern.
Pet wipes for cleaning dirty paws
Another absolute necessity when you're camping with man's best friend is a thick pack of pet wipes, perfect for cleaning dirty paws, muddy fur, or anything else your pet can get into while you're both busy communing with nature. Stock these by the tent door and clean your pup's paws every time they come back inside. Don't forget to stash a few in a plastic bag or small container to toss in your backpack before heading out on a hike.
Costco sells an extra-large 500-count multi-pack of Wipe It! Pet Wipes, divided into five resealable pouches of 100 each, for $29.99. Gentle and unscented, these wipes are perfect for clean-up on the go. Just be sure to bring along a plastic bag for disposal so you don't accidentally leave any lying around your campsite when you're ready to head home.
A smart collar so you don't lose your pet
Even if Samantha Brown's viral tip for keeping track of her luggage works for tracking pets at the airport, it's not a good strategy for keeping tabs on them while you're camping. That's because AirTags rely on other users' Bluetooth devices, something that doesn't tend to be found much when you're camping outside of the city. But the good news is that you can pick up a high-quality GPS collar at Costco, like the Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar, available for just $149.99 with a 14-month membership to its GPS tracking, activity, and health monitoring system
The collar comes in a full range of neck size specifications, so every dog in your family, from a chihuahua to a mastiff, is covered. The advanced tracking system uses around-the-clock, 24/7 GPS tracking nationwide with no maximum range. Using the companion app, you can set up custom virtual fences that create safe zones for your pet and send notifications when your pup strays too far from your phone (and campsite), making this the clever campsite setup hack you need. The collar features a three-month battery life and a portable wireless charging base that's perfect for frequent campers. As a bonus, you can even use the AI-supported app to track your pet's health metrics based on key insights like sleep, activity, barking, eating, drinking, and more. It's one of the pricier picks on this list, but given all its uses, it's definitely worth it.
Foam floor mats
If you have a large dog, sometimes no amount of claw trimming is enough to protect the thin floor of your tent from your pup's nails. One portable solution that's guaranteed to protect your tent floor is those little puzzle-piece style foam tiles that fit together to fill just about any space requirements. And you can get them from Costco in their Norsk Reversible Foam Flooring, which comes in 24-inch by 24-inch foam mats, you can easily fill the floor of your tent with. Each case includes two sets of six tiles that amount to 48 square feet when combined. They come in red, blue, or gray, and they're completely reversible.
The thick, cushioned flooring works well to protect your space while adding an extra layer of closed-cell foam insulation to your tent floor that your pet will love when it's time to turn in for the night. At 0.79 inches thick, these mats add a layer of glamping-level comfort with minimal effort or cost. These handy interlocking foam mats are incredibly easy to snap apart and move around your campsite as needed. They can also be stacked up neatly atop your luggage rack or in the back of your vehicle when you're packing for your camping trip.
A first aid kit
If you're not already traveling with a good first-aid kit for yourself and your human companions when camping, let your canine companion be your reason to prioritize health and safety when camping. Even if you're very careful when you camp, accidents can happen, and a good first aid kit like the 217-piece Ever-Ready First Aid Kit from Costco should be in every camper's vehicle or campsite.
Just like their human companions, dogs can suffer from all sorts of injuries when they're camping. Exploring the woods can be rough on your dog's paws, often leading to splinters from thorns, cuts from jagged rocks or branches, or even torn claws. Pets can also suffer from bee stings and other allergic reactions. And then there are the inevitable tick removals.
The Ever-Ready First Aid Kit includes everything you need to handle all of these unpleasant scenarios, transforming potentially serious issues into otherwise relatively minor inconveniences. Included are bandages, gauze, wound dressing, tweezers, disinfecting wipes, and just about anything else you might need for minor to moderate first aid concerns. The kit itself is also easy to carry and store, making it a must-have for outdoor excursions.
Good dog towels and waterless shampoo
There are plenty of reasons your tent could end up smelling like wet dog on your trip — especially if it rains or your dog finds their way into a creek, lake, or large puddle, for that matter. And the pungent damp smell can start to be a drag on the vibe pretty quickly if you haven't had the foresight to handle it.
Fortunately, Costco has a perfect solution for camping doggo families: Nellie's Dog Towel and Waterless Dog Shampoo, which comes in a bundle that includes two 16-ounce waterless shampoo bottles for $39.99. The plant-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic shampoo comes in an oatmeal mango fragrance that uses Nellie's signature enzyme blend to naturally remove dirt and impurities from your dog's skin and fur. It's perfect for all dogs, whether they're long-haired or short-haired, leaving their fur shiny and fresh in the process. The absorbent Nellie's extra-large towel features an innovative weave pattern that can soak up to seven times its weight in water.
A small handheld broom and dustpan
The low-tech alternative to a portable vacuum cleaner is a handy little broom you can easily pack in your car. They're perfect for cleaning up little canine messes inside your tent in a flash and won't take up a lot of space in your gear. You can pick up a four-pack from Costco that includes a cute little travel-sized dustpan and broom perfect for camping with Fido in the O-Cedar PowerCorner One Sweep Broom & Dustpan Set, available only from Costco Business Center for business account holders.
Even if you don't need the larger broom and dustpan for your camping trip, think of them as a bonus that comes with your high-quality travel set. These brooms feature angled bristles that fit perfectly into the corners of your tent where dog fur likes to collect, and the dual-bristle design is effective for pulling up stubborn dirt and particles. The dustpan clips onto your broom for added convenience and features cleaning combs to help clean off the broom's rigid bristles, which are much more bend-resistant and durable than many standard brooms.
Methodology
To choose the best Costco products to make camping with pets easier, I drew on my own experience as a devoted dog owner and seasoned tent camper with a special interest in DIY luxury glamping. I also turned to Reddit to see what other pet parents were recommending. I explored several subReddits discussing some of the most common problems for pet owners and found the biggest concerns were keeping dogs warm and comfortable at night and preventing fur and dirt from being tracked into the tent. In many of these posts, I found references to Costco products that were constantly endorsed by others in the comments.
I also included a few products that were recommended in a more general sense, turning to Costco's product reviews to find which work best for campers and pet owners. Every product on this list also has an average 4-star rating from Costco reviewers. Whenever possible, I looked for quality products available at reasonable price points. Where multiple product reviews were available, I selected top-rated products with the best customer reviews. Most of these products will also come in handy when you check out America's best dog-friendly hotels.