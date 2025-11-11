The Unexpected Luxury Travel Experience Midwesterners Splurge The Most On

Midwest luxury? You're probably thinking a suite at a Bears (okay, or a Packers) game, glistening-plump ears of sweet corn, a suburban McMansion, top-of-the-line tractor-mowers, a MasterCraft ProStar with a waterski tow bar, or a top-tier fishing kit. What probably doesn't come to mind when you associate luxury with the Midwest is a yacht. Not the pontoon party barge or the vintage fishing trawler, but the real-deal, champagne-on-deck, teak-and-polish, Miami-marina kind. Yachting feels like the domain of coastal elites — the sort who dock in South Beach, summer in the Hamptons, or drift off to idylls like Sanary-sur-Mer on the sunny French Riviera. Yet according to a 2025 study by Navigore Yachting, the Flyover States are quietly harboring a love for luxury at sea.

Analyzing five years of Google search engine data across the 50 states starting in October 2020, the study categorized results into five forms of opulence: Michelin-starred restaurants, wellness retreats, luxury villas, luxury train rides, and yacht charters. States like California and New York preferred Michelin-starred dining, whereas Vermont and Montana claimed wellness retreats. Surprisingly, yacht charters came out on top in 36 states, particularly across the South and Midwest, including Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, and Ohio (Mississippi, not considered a Midwest state, had over 50% of its luxury searches related to yacht charters). Neither luxury villas nor trains ranked at all — and perhaps with the devalued and uncomfortable state of train travel in the U.S., that last one makes sense.

It's also somewhat surprising that Illinois didn't rank for yacht charter searches. Chicago has its own boating culture, plus it's a Midwest hub for luxury charters and Great Lakes cruise lines like Victory, which offers architecturally focused itineraries throughout the Midwest. Yet according to data, the Land of Lincoln prefers its fine dining.