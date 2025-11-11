The Trendy Clothing Garment Flight Attendants Cringe Seeing People Wear On A Plane
Jetting off to a fabulous beach holiday? Maybe you are already planning your suntan strategy at one of the world's most iconic beaches, ready to go directly from plane to seashore. Before you slip on the sandals, take some advice from a flight attendant who is adamant that there are certain things you should never wear on a plane. The top offender? Trendy one-piece rompers.
"This is a double no-no," explains @CherDallas on TikTok, a flight attendant based out of Dallas-Fort Worth airport. "I would never wear a romper going to the bathroom. That thing is gonna end up on the floor, which is soaked with pee and doesn't get mopped often." Yuck! That might make you wonder what more flight attendants know about airplane bathrooms that you don't.
Unfortunately, that's not the only problem piece that passengers like to wear. There is a whole list of wardrobe no-nos that make flight attendants cringe. Sandals, shorts, and, in some conditions, even a sweater, can be surprisingly problematic.
Sandals, shorts, and other no-nos
Sandals and shorts might be okay for resort wear (although it's always good to check the dress code), but it's less than ideal for the plane. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato says the bare skin revealed by shorts leaves passengers more exposed to germs. The same goes for open-toe sandals and skimpy tops. Plus, the temperature in a plane can swing between freezing and boiling. Layers are key to feeling comfortable, no matter the temperature.
If you're kitted up in your favorite knits for a winter holiday, make sure you're wearing a comfortable base layer. "I've had actual medical emergencies because somebody has overheated and we've had to take her top off," says @CherDallas on TikTok. "She was just having to sit in her bra in the cabin."
If you're left wondering what the ideal travel wardrobe would be, think pyjama-like comfort in breathable fabrics ideal for travel. As for footwear, follow the unspoken airport shoe rule. When it comes to travel, comfort and security trump fashion.