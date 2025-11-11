The Trendy Clothing Garment Flight Attendants Cringe Seeing People Wear On A Plane

Jetting off to a fabulous beach holiday? Maybe you are already planning your suntan strategy at one of the world's most iconic beaches, ready to go directly from plane to seashore. Before you slip on the sandals, take some advice from a flight attendant who is adamant that there are certain things you should never wear on a plane. The top offender? Trendy one-piece rompers.

"This is a double no-no," explains @CherDallas on TikTok, a flight attendant based out of Dallas-Fort Worth airport. "I would never wear a romper going to the bathroom. That thing is gonna end up on the floor, which is soaked with pee and doesn't get mopped often." Yuck! That might make you wonder what more flight attendants know about airplane bathrooms that you don't.

Unfortunately, that's not the only problem piece that passengers like to wear. There is a whole list of wardrobe no-nos that make flight attendants cringe. Sandals, shorts, and, in some conditions, even a sweater, can be surprisingly problematic.