Texas's Sleepy Town On Route 66 Is A Panhandle Gem With Charming Old-School Vibes

Route 66, the iconic road that stretches from Chicago to California, has become an enduring landmark of American culture. A portion of the historic route, often called the Mother Road, slices across the Texas Panhandle in the northern tip of the state, offering road-trippers the opportunity to alight at quaint hamlets that have been all but forgotten. Not far from Amarillo is Groom, a tiny Texas town best known for its eclectic roadside attractions, while just 30 minutes by car directly east is a similarly tiny town called McLean. Lined with kitschy motels and quirky museums, a visit to McLean feels like a nostalgic journey back to the golden age of Route 66 adventures.

Clustered in a tight grid of streets along the grassy plains of the Texas Panhandle, this sleepy town was once a booming hub for agriculture, livestock, and oil, and its ideal location on Route 66 led to a flourish in local businesses. Founded in the early 1900s by an Englishman (who ended up sinking with the Titanic), McLean was a postcard of an industrial boomtown in the Old West — streets crowded with wagon yards and livery stables, not to mention a windmill pumping water. By the middle of the century, McLean boasted at least 16 service stations and a handful of motels and cafes.

Take a gander through McLean's streets today and the echoes of this history are all around, from the red bricks paving the road to the charming storefronts. From the delightfully petite restored Route 66 gas station standing on the corner to the saguaro-shaped welcome sign for the Cactus Inn Motel, an atmosphere of old-school Americana permeates every corner of town. If you're planning a Route 66 road trip through Texas, make sure to add McLean to the itinerary.