Flying Between Los Angeles And Hawaii Just Got Dramatically Easier

Frequent flyers know that Los Angeles International Airport can be a nightmare to navigate. But for most SoCal residents planning trips to Hawaii — especially those interested in direct flights on major airlines like Delta and American — passing through LAX is a necessary evil. Luckily, there's good news for travelers considering an island getaway in 2026. Thanks to Alaska Airlines' new service from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), set to launch in May 2026, the trip is about to get dramatically easier.

"Hollywood Burbank Airport is honored to be selected by Alaska Airlines as the next Southern California gateway to my home state," said John Hatanaka, the airport's Executive Director, to local television station KTLA. "Our mahalo nui loa ('thank you very much') to Alaska for making our hope of having air service once again to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport a reality." Hatanaka's statement refers to the fact that direct flights once existed between the two airports. More than two decades ago, between 2002 and 2005, Aloha Airlines flew the route, though service was discontinued when the struggling airline filed for bankruptcy. (In 2008, the company folded.)

Fast-forward to 2024, when Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines, expanding services throughout the region and establishing Honolulu as the company's second-largest hub. The stage was set for a roll-out of more flights to the islands. "By the joining of these two airlines, a stronger company will emerge and offer more travel options for Hawai'i residents and local businesses," predicted Hawaiian governor Josh Green.