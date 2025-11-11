Flying Between Los Angeles And Hawaii Just Got Dramatically Easier
Frequent flyers know that Los Angeles International Airport can be a nightmare to navigate. But for most SoCal residents planning trips to Hawaii — especially those interested in direct flights on major airlines like Delta and American — passing through LAX is a necessary evil. Luckily, there's good news for travelers considering an island getaway in 2026. Thanks to Alaska Airlines' new service from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), set to launch in May 2026, the trip is about to get dramatically easier.
"Hollywood Burbank Airport is honored to be selected by Alaska Airlines as the next Southern California gateway to my home state," said John Hatanaka, the airport's Executive Director, to local television station KTLA. "Our mahalo nui loa ('thank you very much') to Alaska for making our hope of having air service once again to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport a reality." Hatanaka's statement refers to the fact that direct flights once existed between the two airports. More than two decades ago, between 2002 and 2005, Aloha Airlines flew the route, though service was discontinued when the struggling airline filed for bankruptcy. (In 2008, the company folded.)
Fast-forward to 2024, when Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines, expanding services throughout the region and establishing Honolulu as the company's second-largest hub. The stage was set for a roll-out of more flights to the islands. "By the joining of these two airlines, a stronger company will emerge and offer more travel options for Hawai'i residents and local businesses," predicted Hawaiian governor Josh Green.
Alaska Airlines announces new direct service to Honolulu
Alaska Airlines announced direct flights from Burbank to Honolulu in October 2025, and the news has been widely well-received. After all, Hollywood Burbank is already a favorite among L.A. residents. It's one of the least crowded airports in the country, and it's conveniently located to both the Valley and downtown. Compared to LAX, the airport offers cheaper parking options and shorter security lines. And improvements are coming in 2026: Burbank's modernized terminal will feature upgraded seating areas and enhanced dining options, all set to be unveiled in October.
The new service will streamline the experience of flying from L.A. to Hawaii. Alaska Airlines travelers currently spend about ten hours making the trip from BUR to HNL, as the itinerary includes stops in hubs like Portland or Seattle. But on upcoming direct flights, the trip will last around six hours. Though introductory fares have yet to be publicized, travel experts suggest that flights between the two airports will likely cost $199 to $299 each way, at least during the introductory period.
There's hardly been a better time to plan an escape from L.A., and it doesn't hurt that Honolulu's airport, considered one of the best airports in America for winter travel, is a gateway to tropical paradise. From there, you can hop on a shorter flight to one of the islands, or stay closer to the city and enjoy these amazing experiences you can only have on O'ahu.