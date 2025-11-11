Maryland's Fairytale Town With Mountain Views And A Charming Downtown Is A Quaint Getaway

Just 20 minutes away from one of the most important towns in American history, Harpers Ferry, lies one of Maryland's best historic and charm-filled getaways. Boonsboro, tucked along the western border of Maryland at the base of South Mountain, was first founded in 1792 and incorporated a few decades later in 1831.

Whether you're looking for another city to pair with your time in the oldest town in West Virginia, Shepherdstown (which is less than 20 minutes away), or a base for embarking on sections of the Appalachian Trail, this rural community has lots to offer visitors, whether they're seeking gorgeous mountain scenery or an idyllic downtown.

For a cozy, history-rich stay, try the eight-room Inn BoonsBoro, a bed and breakfast located right downtown. It's located on a property dating back to the 1790s, and offers features like a two-course breakfast, complimentary wine and charcuterie each evening, and free parking. The inn has a 4.8-star rating on Tripadvisor. Hagerstown Regional Airport is the closest airport to Boonsboro, just 30 minutes from town and offering limited seasonal flights through Allegiant Air. For more flight options, Washington Dulles International Airport is about an hour away.